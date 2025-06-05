What is TanStack Start?

TanStack Start is a full-stack React framework powered by TanStack Router. It provides a full-document SSR, streaming, server functions, bundling, and more using tools like Nitro and Vite.

Create a new TanStack Start

TanStack provides a start-basic project. We'll use this starter project to create a new TanStack Start application.

Create a new TanStack Start project Terminal window npx gitpick TanStack/router/tree/main/examples/react/start-basic start-basic cd start-basic npm install How is this project set up? This command will clone the TanStack Start basic project to your local machine, change directory to the project, and install the dependencies. TanStack provides other examples ↗ that you can use by replacing start-basic with the example you want to use. Develop locally After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server. By default this starts a local development server on http://localhost:3000/ npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run dev Terminal window yarn run dev Terminal window pnpm run dev

Preparing for Deployment to Cloudflare Workers

Whether you created a new TanStack Start project or are using an existing project, you'll need to make some changes to prepare for deployment to Cloudflare Workers.

Install unenv & nitroCloudflareBindings package unenv ↗ is a package that normalizes runtime environments across Node.js, browsers, and edge runtimes like Cloudflare Workers. It’s essential for TanStack Router because certain Node.js APIs are unavailable in the Workers environment. unenv offers compatible replacements for those APIs. nitro-cloudflare-dev ↗ enables access to the Cloudflare runtime bindings like R2, D1, and other Cloudflare services in the development server. npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i unenv nitro-cloudflare-dev Terminal window yarn add unenv nitro-cloudflare-dev Terminal window pnpm add unenv nitro-cloudflare-dev Modify the app.config.ts file To configure your application for Cloudflare Workers deployment, add the following lines to your app.config.ts file: // Required imports import { cloudflare } from 'unenv' import nitroCloudflareBindings from "nitro-cloudflare-dev" ; // Add this new server section to the defineConfig object server : { preset : "cloudflare-module" , unenv : cloudflare , modules : [ nitroCloudflareBindings ] , }, This will set the correct build format and runtime environment for Cloudflare. Add a Wrangler file Create a wrangler.jsonc or wrangler.toml file in the root of your project, wrangler.jsonc is the recommended approach. This file is used to configure the Cloudflare Workers deployment. wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "start-basic" , " main " : "./.output/server/index.mjs" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-14" , " observability " : { " enabled " : true }, " assets " : { " directory " : "./.output/public/" }, " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ] } " $schema " = "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" name = "start-basic" main = "./.output/server/index.mjs" compatibility_date = "2025-04-14" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [ observability ] enabled = true [ assets ] directory = "./.output/public/" Note that the directory key is set to .output/public/ , which is the folder that will be filled with the build output. Additionally, the main key is set to .output/server/index.mjs , indicating to Cloudflare Workers where to locate the entry point for your application. Build the application You must build your application before deploying it to Cloudflare Workers. npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run build Terminal window yarn run build Terminal window pnpm run build Deploy the application The command below will deploy your application to Cloudflare Workers and provide a deployment URL. Make sure to rebuild your application after making any changes to see those changes reflected in the deployment. Terminal window npx wrangler deploy When making changes in the future ensure you rebuild your application. The deploy will deploy what is in your .output/public folder and that only gets updated when you run the build command.

Using Cloudflare Bindings

Create a helper function to get access to Cloudflare bindings Create a helper function named cloudflareBindings.ts in the src/utils folder, and paste in the below code. You can create a utils folder in your project if you don't already have one. The example assumes you have a KV namespace with a binding name of CACHE already created in your account and added to the wrangler file. import type { KVNamespace } from "@cloudflare/workers-types" ; interface CloudflareBindings { CACHE : KVNamespace ; } /** * Will only work when being accessed on the server. Obviously, CF bindings are not available in the browser. * @ returns */ export async function getBindings () { if ( import . meta . env . DEV ) { const { getPlatformProxy } = await import ( "wrangler" ) ; const { env } = await getPlatformProxy () ; return env as unknown as CloudflareBindings ; } return process . env as unknown as CloudflareBindings ; } How is this code working? To ensure your bindings work locally with vinxi, the helper function uses getPlatformProxy ↗ method from wrangler. This logic is placed under a check if import.meta.env.DEV is true. Example using a Cloudflare Binding Now that you have a helper function to get access to your Cloudflare bindings, you can use them in your application. Remember bindings are only available on the server. const bindings = await getBindings () ; const cache = bindings . CACHE ; const queryCount = ( await cache . get ( "queryCount" )) || "0" ; await cache . put ( "queryCount" , String ( Number ( queryCount ) + 1 )) ; A special thanks to GitHub user backpine ↗ for the code that supports Cloudflare Bindings in TanStack, which is demonstrated in their TanStack Start on Workers example ↗.

This step is required for the /users page to function properly in the start-basic example. Update the /src/utils/users.tsx file with the Cloudflare Workers deployment URL.

export const DEPLOY_URL = "YOUR_DEPLOYMENT_URL" ;

By following the steps above, you will have deployed your TanStack Start application to Cloudflare Workers.