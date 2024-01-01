Assets are served by attempting to match up the incoming request’s pathname to a static asset. The structure and organization of files in your static asset directory, along with any routing configuration, determine the routing paths for your application. When a request invokes a Worker with assets:

If a request is found with a matching path to the current route requested then that asset will always be served.

In this example, request to example.com/blog serves the blog.html file.

If there are no assets that match the current route requested then the Worker will be invoked. If there is no Worker, not_found_handling will be evaluated. By default, a null-body 404-status response will be served.

In this example, request to example.com/api doesn’t match a static asset so the Worker is invoked.

Routing configuration

There are two options for asset serving that can be configured in wrangler.toml :

Forcing or dropping trailing slashes on request paths (e.g. example.com/page/ vs. example.com/page ) is often something that developers wish to control for cosmetic reasons. Additionally, it can SEO impact because search engines often treat URLs with and without trailing slashes as different, separate pages. This distinction can lead to duplicate content issues, indexing problems, and overall confusion about the correct canonical version of a page.

html_handling configuration determines the redirects and rewrites of requests for HTML content. It is used to specify the pattern for canonical URLs, thus where Cloudflare serves HTML content from, and additionally, where Cloudflare redirects non-canonical URLs to.

In the event a request does not match a static asset, and there is no Worker script (or that Worker script calls fetch() on the assets binding), not_found_handling determines how Cloudflare will construct a response.

It can be used to serve single-page applications (SPAs), or to serve custom 404 HTML pages.

If creating a SPA, place an /index.html in your asset directory. When not_found_handling is configured to "single-page-application" , this page will be served with a 200 response.

If you have custom 404 HTML pages, and configure not_found_handling to "404-page" , Cloudflare will recursively navigate up by pathname segment to serve the nearest 404.html file. For example, you can have a /404.html and /blog/404.html file, and Cloudflare will serve the /blog/404.html file for requests to /blog/not-found and the /404.html file for requests to /foo/bar .

Default configuration

"auto-trailing-slash" is the default mode if html_handling is not explicitly specified.

Take the following directory structure:

|---- file.html |---- folder |___ index.html

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming Request Response Asset Served /file 200 /file.html served /file.html 307 to /file - /file/ 307 to /file - /file/index 307 to /file - /file/index.html 307 to /file - /folder 307 to /folder/ - /folder.html 307 to /folder/ - /folder/ 200 /folder/index.html /folder/index 307 /folder/ - /folder/index.html 307 /folder/ -

"none" is the default mode if not_found_handling is not explicitly specified.

For all non-matching requests, Cloudflare will return a null-body 404-status response.

/not-found -> 404 /foo/path/doesnt/exist -> 404

Alternate configuration options

Alternate configuration options are outlined on this page and can be specified in your project’s wrangler.toml file. If you’re deploying using a framework, these options will be defined by the framework provider.

Example wrangler.toml configuration:

wrangler.toml assets = { directory = "./public" , binding = "ASSETS" , html_handling = "force-trailing-slash" , not_found_handling = "404-page" }

Take the following directory structure:

|---- file.html |---- folder |___ index.html

html_handling: "auto-trailing-slash"

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming Request Response Asset Served /file 200 /file.html /file.html 307 to /file - /file/ 307 to /file - /file/index 307 to /file - /file/index.html 307 to /file - /folder 307 to /folder - /folder.html 307 to /folder - /folder/ 200 /folder/index.html /folder/index 307 /folder - /folder/index.html 307 /folder -

html_handling: "force-trailing-slash"

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming Request Response Asset Served /file 307 to /file/ - /file.html 307 to /file/ - /file/ 200 /file.html /file/index 307 to /file/ - /file/index.html 307 to /file/ - /folder 307 to /folder/ - /folder.html 307 to /folder/ - /folder/ 200 /folder/index.html /folder/index 307 /folder/ - /folder/index.html 307 /folder/ -

html_handling: "drop-trailing-slash"

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming Request Response Asset Served /file 200 /file.html /file.html 307 to /file - /file/ 307 to /file - /file/index 307 to /file - /file/index.html 307 to /file - /folder 200 /folder/index.html /folder.html 307 to /folder - /folder/ 307 to /folder - /folder/index 307 /folder - /folder/index.html 307 /folder -

html_handling: "none"

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming Request Response Asset Served /file Depends on not_found_handling Depends on not_found_handling /file.html 200 /file.html /file/ Depends on not_found_handling Depends on not_found_handling /file/index Depends on not_found_handling Depends on not_found_handling /file/index.html Depends on not_found_handling Depends on not_found_handling /folder Depends on not_found_handling Depends on not_found_handling /folder.html Depends on not_found_handling Depends on not_found_handling /folder/ Depends on not_found_handling Depends on not_found_handling /folder/index Depends on not_found_handling Depends on not_found_handling /folder/index.html 200 /folder/index.html

Take the following directory structure:

|---- 404.html |---- index.html |---- folder |___ 404.html

not_found_handling: "none"

/not-found -> 404 /folder/doesnt/exist -> 404

not_found_handling: "404-page"

/not-found -> 404 /404.html /folder/doesnt/exist -> 404 /folder/404.html

not_found_handling: "single-page-application"