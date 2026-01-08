Write to Analytics Engine

Workers Analytics Engine provides time-series analytics at scale. Use it to track custom metrics, build usage-based billing, or understand service health on a per-customer basis.

Unlike logs, Analytics Engine is designed for aggregated queries over high-cardinality data. Writes are non-blocking and do not impact request latency.

Configure the binding

Add an Analytics Engine dataset binding to your Wrangler configuration file. The dataset is created automatically when you first write to it.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " analytics_engine_datasets " : [ { " binding " : "ANALYTICS" , " dataset " : "my_dataset" , }, ], } [[ analytics_engine_datasets ]] binding = "ANALYTICS" dataset = "my_dataset"

Write data points

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Write a page view event env . ANALYTICS . writeDataPoint ( { blobs : [ url . pathname , request . headers . get ( "cf-connecting-country" ) ?? "unknown" , ] , doubles : [ 1 ] , // Count indexes : [ url . hostname ] , // Sampling key } ) ; // Write a response timing event const start = Date . now () ; const response = await fetch ( request ) ; const duration = Date . now () - start ; env . ANALYTICS . writeDataPoint ( { blobs : [ url . pathname , response . status . toString ()] , doubles : [ duration ] , indexes : [ url . hostname ] , } ) ; // Writes are non-blocking - no need to await or use waitUntil() return response ; }, }; TypeScript interface Env { ANALYTICS : AnalyticsEngineDataset ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Write a page view event env . ANALYTICS . writeDataPoint ( { blobs : [ url . pathname , request . headers . get ( "cf-connecting-country" ) ?? "unknown" , ] , doubles : [ 1 ] , // Count indexes : [ url . hostname ] , // Sampling key } ) ; // Write a response timing event const start = Date . now () ; const response = await fetch ( request ) ; const duration = Date . now () - start ; env . ANALYTICS . writeDataPoint ( { blobs : [ url . pathname , response . status . toString ()] , doubles : [ duration ] , indexes : [ url . hostname ] , } ) ; // Writes are non-blocking - no need to await or use waitUntil() return response ; }, };

Data point structure

Each data point consists of:

blobs (strings) - Dimensions for grouping and filtering. Use for paths, regions, status codes, or customer IDs.

(strings) - Dimensions for grouping and filtering. Use for paths, regions, status codes, or customer IDs. doubles (numbers) - Numeric values to record, such as counts, durations, or sizes.

(numbers) - Numeric values to record, such as counts, durations, or sizes. indexes (strings) - A single string used as the sampling key. Group related events under the same index.

Query your data

Query your data using the SQL API:

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /analytics_engine/sql" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --data "SELECT blob1 AS path, SUM(_sample_interval) AS views FROM my_dataset WHERE timestamp > NOW() - INTERVAL '1' HOUR GROUP BY path ORDER BY views DESC LIMIT 10"

