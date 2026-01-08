Write to Analytics Engine
Write custom analytics events to Workers Analytics Engine.
Workers Analytics Engine provides time-series analytics at scale. Use it to track custom metrics, build usage-based billing, or understand service health on a per-customer basis.
Unlike logs, Analytics Engine is designed for aggregated queries over high-cardinality data. Writes are non-blocking and do not impact request latency.
Add an Analytics Engine dataset binding to your Wrangler configuration file. The dataset is created automatically when you first write to it.
Each data point consists of:
- blobs (strings) - Dimensions for grouping and filtering. Use for paths, regions, status codes, or customer IDs.
- doubles (numbers) - Numeric values to record, such as counts, durations, or sizes.
- indexes (strings) - A single string used as the sampling key. Group related events under the same index.
Query your data using the SQL API:
- Analytics Engine documentation - Full reference for Workers Analytics Engine.
- SQL API reference - Query syntax and available functions.
- Grafana integration - Visualize Analytics Engine data in Grafana.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-