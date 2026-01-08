 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Write to Analytics Engine

Write custom analytics events to Workers Analytics Engine.

Workers Analytics Engine provides time-series analytics at scale. Use it to track custom metrics, build usage-based billing, or understand service health on a per-customer basis.

Unlike logs, Analytics Engine is designed for aggregated queries over high-cardinality data. Writes are non-blocking and do not impact request latency.

Configure the binding

Add an Analytics Engine dataset binding to your Wrangler configuration file. The dataset is created automatically when you first write to it.

{
  "analytics_engine_datasets": [
    {
      "binding": "ANALYTICS",
      "dataset": "my_dataset",
    },
  ],
}

Write data points

JavaScript
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);


    // Write a page view event
    env.ANALYTICS.writeDataPoint({
      blobs: [
        url.pathname,
        request.headers.get("cf-connecting-country") ?? "unknown",
      ],
      doubles: [1], // Count
      indexes: [url.hostname], // Sampling key
    });


    // Write a response timing event
    const start = Date.now();
    const response = await fetch(request);
    const duration = Date.now() - start;


    env.ANALYTICS.writeDataPoint({
      blobs: [url.pathname, response.status.toString()],
      doubles: [duration],
      indexes: [url.hostname],
    });


    // Writes are non-blocking - no need to await or use waitUntil()
    return response;
  },
};

Data point structure

Each data point consists of:

  • blobs (strings) - Dimensions for grouping and filtering. Use for paths, regions, status codes, or customer IDs.
  • doubles (numbers) - Numeric values to record, such as counts, durations, or sizes.
  • indexes (strings) - A single string used as the sampling key. Group related events under the same index.

Query your data

Query your data using the SQL API:

Terminal window
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/analytics_engine/sql" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --data "SELECT blob1 AS path, SUM(_sample_interval) AS views FROM my_dataset WHERE timestamp > NOW() - INTERVAL '1' HOUR GROUP BY path ORDER BY views DESC LIMIT 10"