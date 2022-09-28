Querying Workers Analytics Engine from Grafana

Workers Analytics Engine is optimized for powering time series analytics that can be visualized using tools like Grafana. Every event written from the runtime is automatically populated with a timestamp field.

​​ Grafana plugin setup

We recommend the use of the Altinity plugin for Clickhouse External link icon Open external link for querying Workers Analytics Engine from Grafana.

Configure the plugin as follows:

URL: https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<account_id>/analytics_engine/sql . Replace <account_id> with your 32 character account ID (available in the Cloudflare dashboard).

. Replace with your 32 character account ID (available in the Cloudflare dashboard). Leave all auth settings off.

Add a custom header with a name of Authorization and value set to Bearer <token> . Replace <token> with suitable API token string (refer to the SQL API docs for more information on this).

and value set to . Replace with suitable API token string (refer to the for more information on this). No other options need to be set.

​​ Querying timeseries data

For use in a dashboard, you usually want to aggregate some metric per time interval. This can be achieved by rounding and then grouping by the timestamp field. The following query rounds and groups in this way, and then computes an average across each time interval whilst taking into account sampling.

SELECT intDiv ( toUInt32 ( timestamp ) , 60 ) * 60 AS t , blob1 AS label , SUM ( _sample_interval * double1 ) / SUM ( _sample_interval ) AS average_metric FROM dataset_name WHERE timestamp <= NOW ( ) AND timestamp > NOW ( ) - INTERVAL '1' DAY GROUP BY blob1 , t ORDER BY t

The Altinity plugin provides some useful macros that can simplify writing queries of this type. The macros require setting Column:DateTime to timestamp in the query builder, then they can be used like this:

SELECT $timeSeries AS t , blob1 AS label , SUM ( _sample_interval * double1 ) / SUM ( _sample_interval ) AS average_metric FROM dataset_name WHERE $timeFilter GROUP BY blob1 , t ORDER BY t

This query will automatically adjust the rounding time depending on the zoom level and filter to the correct time range that is currently being displayed.