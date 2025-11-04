Securely connect your private cloud to Cloudflare to build cross-cloud apps.

Available on Free and Paid plans

Workers VPC allows you to connect your Workers to your private APIs and services in external clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP, on-premise, etc.) that are not accessible from the public Internet.

With Workers VPC, you can configure a Cloudflare Tunnel to establish secure, private connections from your private networks to Cloudflare. Then, you can configure a VPC Service for each service in the external private network you need to connect to, and use VPC Service bindings to connect from Workers.

Note Workers VPC is currently in beta. Features and APIs may change before general availability. While in beta, Workers VPC is available for free to all Workers plans.

index.ts

wrangler.jsonc TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // Access your private API through the service binding const response = await env . PRIVATE_API . fetch ( "http://internal-api.company.local/data" , ) ; // Process the response from your private network const data = await response . json () ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( data ) , { headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; }, }; { " $schema " : "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "WORKER-NAME" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-02-04" , " vpc_services " : [ { " binding " : "VPC_SERVICE" , " service_id " : "ENTER_SERVICE_ID" , " remote " : true } ] }

Use cases

Access private APIs from Workers applications

Deploy APIs or full-stack applications to Workers that connect to private authentication services, CMS systems, internals APIs, and more. Your Workers applications run globally with optimized access to the backend services of your private network.

API gateway

Route requests to internal microservices in your private network based on URL paths. Centralize access control and load balancing for multiple private services on Workers.

Internal tooling, agents, dashboards

Build employee-facing applications and MCP servers that aggregate data from multiple private services. Create unified dashboards, admin panels, and internal tools without exposing backend systems.

