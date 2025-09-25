Query data
Query Apache Iceberg ↗ tables managed by R2 Data Catalog. R2 SQL queries can be made via Wrangler or HTTP API.
To query data with R2 SQL, you'll need your warehouse name associated with your catalog. To retrieve it, you can run the
r2 bucket catalog get command:
Alternatively, you can find it in the dashboard by going to the R2 object storage page, selecting the bucket, switching to the Settings tab, scrolling to R2 Data Catalog, and finding Warehouse name.
To begin, install
npm ↗. Then install Wrangler, the Developer Platform CLI.
Wrangler needs an API token with permissions to access R2 Data Catalog, R2 storage, and R2 SQL to execute queries. The
r2 sql query command looks for the token in the
WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN environment variable.
Set up your environment:
Or create a
.env file with:
Where
YOUR_API_TOKEN is the token you created with the required permissions. For more information on setting environment variables, refer to Wrangler system environment variables.
To run a SQL query, run the
r2 sql query command:
For a full list of supported sql commands, refer to the R2 SQL reference page.
Below is an example of using R2 SQL via the REST endpoint:
The API requires an API token with the appropriate permissions in the Authorization header. Refer to Authentication for details on creating a token.
For a full list of supported sql commands, refer to the R2 SQL reference page.
To query data with R2 SQL, you must provide a Cloudflare API token with R2 SQL, R2 Data Catalog, and R2 storage permissions. R2 SQL requires these permissions to access catalog metadata and read the underlying data files stored in R2.
Create an R2 API token with Admin Read only permission. This permission includes:
- Access to R2 Data Catalog (read-only)
- Access to R2 storage (read-only)
- Access to R2 SQL (read-only)
Use this token value for the
WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN environment variable when querying with Wrangler, or in the Authorization header when using the REST API.
To create an API token programmatically for use with R2 SQL, you'll need to specify R2 SQL, R2 Data Catalog, and R2 storage permission groups in your Access Policy.
To learn more about how to create API tokens for R2 SQL using the API, including required permission groups and usage examples, refer to the Create API tokens via API documentation.
