Query Apache Iceberg ↗ tables managed by R2 Data Catalog. R2 SQL queries can be made via Wrangler or HTTP API.

Get your warehouse name

To query data with R2 SQL, you'll need your warehouse name associated with your catalog. To retrieve it, you can run the r2 bucket catalog get command:

Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog get <BUCKET_NAME>

Alternatively, you can find it in the dashboard by going to the R2 object storage page, selecting the bucket, switching to the Settings tab, scrolling to R2 Data Catalog, and finding Warehouse name.

Query via Wrangler

To begin, install npm ↗. Then install Wrangler, the Developer Platform CLI.

Wrangler needs an API token with permissions to access R2 Data Catalog, R2 storage, and R2 SQL to execute queries. The r2 sql query command looks for the token in the WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN environment variable.

Set up your environment:

Terminal window export WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN = YOUR_API_TOKEN

Or create a .env file with:

WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN=YOUR_API_TOKEN

Where YOUR_API_TOKEN is the token you created with the required permissions. For more information on setting environment variables, refer to Wrangler system environment variables.

To run a SQL query, run the r2 sql query command:

Terminal window npx wrangler r2 sql query <WAREHOUSE> "SELECT * FROM namespace.table_name limit 10;"

For a full list of supported sql commands, refer to the R2 SQL reference page.

Query via API

Below is an example of using R2 SQL via the REST endpoint:

Terminal window curl -X POST \ "https://api.sql.cloudflarestorage.com/api/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/r2-sql/query/{BUCKET_NAME}" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN } " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "query": "SELECT * FROM namespace.table_name limit 10;" }'

The API requires an API token with the appropriate permissions in the Authorization header. Refer to Authentication for details on creating a token.

For a full list of supported sql commands, refer to the R2 SQL reference page.

Authentication

To query data with R2 SQL, you must provide a Cloudflare API token with R2 SQL, R2 Data Catalog, and R2 storage permissions. R2 SQL requires these permissions to access catalog metadata and read the underlying data files stored in R2.

Create API token in the dashboard

Create an R2 API token with Admin Read only permission. This permission includes:

Access to R2 Data Catalog (read-only)

Access to R2 storage (read-only)

Access to R2 SQL (read-only)

Use this token value for the WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN environment variable when querying with Wrangler, or in the Authorization header when using the REST API.

Create API token via API

To create an API token programmatically for use with R2 SQL, you'll need to specify R2 SQL, R2 Data Catalog, and R2 storage permission groups in your Access Policy.

Example Access Policy

[ { " id " : "f267e341f3dd4697bd3b9f71dd96247f" , " effect " : "allow" , " resources " : { " com.cloudflare.edge.r2.bucket.4793d734c0b8e484dfc37ec392b5fa8a_default_my-bucket " : "*" , " com.cloudflare.edge.r2.bucket.4793d734c0b8e484dfc37ec392b5fa8a_eu_my-eu-bucket " : "*" }, " permission_groups " : [ { " id " : "45db74139a62490b9b60eb7c4f34994b" , " name " : "Workers R2 Data Catalog Read" }, { " id " : "6a018a9f2fc74eb6b293b0c548f38b39" , " name " : "Workers R2 Storage Bucket Item Read" }, { " id " : "f45430d92e2b4a6cb9f94f2594c141b8" , " name " : "Workers R2 SQL Read" } ] } ]

To learn more about how to create API tokens for R2 SQL using the API, including required permission groups and usage examples, refer to the Create API tokens via API documentation.

Additional resources

Manage R2 Data Catalogs Enable or disable R2 Data Catalog on your bucket, retrieve configuration details, and authenticate your Iceberg engine.