Stream large JSON

Use the Streams API to process JSON payloads that would exceed a Worker's 128 MB memory limit if fully buffered. Streaming allows you to parse and transform JSON data incrementally as it arrives. This is faster than buffering the entire payload into memory, as your Worker can start processing data incrementally, and allows your Worker to handle multi-gigabyte payloads or files within its memory limits.

The @streamparser/json-whatwg ↗ library provides a streaming JSON parser compatible with the Web Streams API.

Install the dependency:

Terminal window npm install @streamparser/json-whatwg

Stream a JSON request body

This example parses a large JSON request body and extracts specific fields without loading the entire payload into memory.

TypeScript

TypeScript JavaScript TypeScript import { JSONParser } from "@streamparser/json-whatwg" ; export default { async fetch ( request ) : Promise < Response > { const parser = new JSONParser ( { paths : [ "$.users.*" ] } ) ; const users : string [] = [] ; // Pipe the request body through the JSON parser const reader = request . body . pipeThrough ( parser ) . getReader () ; // Process matching JSON values as they stream in while ( true ) { const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; if ( done ) break ; // Extract only the name field from each user object if ( value . value ?. name ) { users . push ( value . value . name ) ; } } return Response . json ( { userNames : users } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler ; JavaScript import { JSONParser } from "@streamparser/json-whatwg" ; export default { async fetch ( request ) { const parser = new JSONParser ( { paths : [ "$.users.*" ] } ) ; const users = [] ; // Pipe the request body through the JSON parser const reader = request . body . pipeThrough ( parser ) . getReader () ; // Process matching JSON values as they stream in while ( true ) { const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; if ( done ) break ; // Extract only the name field from each user object if ( value . value ?. name ) { users . push ( value . value . name ) ; } } return Response . json ( { userNames : users } ) ; }, };

Stream and transform a JSON response

This example fetches a large JSON response from an upstream API, transforms specific fields, and streams the modified response to the client.

TypeScript

TypeScript JavaScript TypeScript import { JSONParser } from "@streamparser/json-whatwg" ; export default { async fetch ( request ) : Promise < Response > { const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/large-dataset.json" ) ; const parser = new JSONParser ( { paths : [ "$.items.*" ] } ) ; const { readable , writable } = new TransformStream () ; const writer = writable . getWriter () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; // Process the upstream response in the background ( async () => { const reader = response . body . pipeThrough ( parser ) . getReader () ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( '{"processedItems":[' )) ; let first = true ; while ( true ) { const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; if ( done ) break ; // Transform each item as it streams through const item = value . value ; const transformed = { id : item . id , title : item . title . toUpperCase () , processed : true , }; if ( ! first ) await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "," )) ; first = false ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( JSON . stringify ( transformed ))) ; } await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "]}" )) ; await writer . close () ; } )() ; return new Response ( readable , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler ; JavaScript import { JSONParser } from "@streamparser/json-whatwg" ; export default { async fetch ( request ) { const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/large-dataset.json" ) ; const parser = new JSONParser ( { paths : [ "$.items.*" ] } ) ; const { readable , writable } = new TransformStream () ; const writer = writable . getWriter () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; // Process the upstream response in the background ( async () => { const reader = response . body . pipeThrough ( parser ) . getReader () ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( '{"processedItems":[' )) ; let first = true ; while ( true ) { const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; if ( done ) break ; // Transform each item as it streams through const item = value . value ; const transformed = { id : item . id , title : item . title . toUpperCase () , processed : true , }; if ( ! first ) await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "," )) ; first = false ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( JSON . stringify ( transformed ))) ; } await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "]}" )) ; await writer . close () ; } )() ; return new Response ( readable , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } ) ; }, };

