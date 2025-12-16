Stream large JSON

Use the
Streams API to process JSON payloads that would exceed a Worker's 128 MB memory limit if fully buffered. Streaming allows you to parse and transform JSON data incrementally as it arrives. This is faster than buffering the entire payload into memory, as your Worker can start processing data incrementally, and allows your Worker to handle multi-gigabyte payloads or files within its memory limits.
The
library provides a streaming JSON parser compatible with the Web Streams API.
@streamparser/json-whatwg
↗
Install the dependency:
npm install @streamparser/json-whatwg
Stream a JSON request body
This example parses a large JSON request body and extracts specific fields without loading the entire payload into memory.
import { JSONParser } from "@streamparser/json-whatwg" ; async fetch ( request ) : Promise < Response > { const parser = new JSONParser ( { paths : [ "$.users.*" ] } ) ; const users : string [] = [] ; // Pipe the request body through the JSON parser const reader = request . body // Process matching JSON values as they stream in const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; // Extract only the name field from each user object users . push ( value . value . name ) ; return Response . json ( { userNames : users } ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler ; import { JSONParser } from "@streamparser/json-whatwg" ; const parser = new JSONParser ( { paths : [ "$.users.*" ] } ) ; // Pipe the request body through the JSON parser const reader = request . body // Process matching JSON values as they stream in const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; // Extract only the name field from each user object users . push ( value . value . name ) ; return Response . json ( { userNames : users } ) ;
Stream and transform a JSON response
This example fetches a large JSON response from an upstream API, transforms specific fields, and streams the modified response to the client.
import { JSONParser } from "@streamparser/json-whatwg" ; async fetch ( request ) : Promise < Response > { const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/large-dataset.json" ) ; const parser = new JSONParser ( { paths : [ "$.items.*" ] } ) ; const { readable , writable } = new TransformStream () ; const writer = writable . getWriter () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; // Process the upstream response in the background const reader = response . body await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( '{"processedItems":[' )) ; const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; // Transform each item as it streams through const item = value . value ; title : item . title . toUpperCase () , if ( ! first ) await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "," )) ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( JSON . stringify ( transformed ))) ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "]}" )) ; return new Response ( readable , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, } satisfies ExportedHandler ; import { JSONParser } from "@streamparser/json-whatwg" ; const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/large-dataset.json" ) ; const parser = new JSONParser ( { paths : [ "$.items.*" ] } ) ; const { readable , writable } = new TransformStream () ; const writer = writable . getWriter () ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; // Process the upstream response in the background const reader = response . body await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( '{"processedItems":[' )) ; const { done , value } = await reader . read () ; // Transform each item as it streams through const item = value . value ; title : item . title . toUpperCase () , if ( ! first ) await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "," )) ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( JSON . stringify ( transformed ))) ; await writer . write ( encoder . encode ( "]}" )) ; return new Response ( readable , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" },