In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Networking > Tunnels and select your tunnel. Go to Tunnels

Under Hostname , enter a subdomain and select a domain from the drop-down menu.

For Service URL, enter the local address and port of your application.

For example, if your web server runs on the same machine as cloudflared :

HTTP on port 80 : http://localhost:80

: HTTPS on port 443 : https://localhost:443