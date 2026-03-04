Cloudflare Tunnel requires the installation of a lightweight daemon, cloudflared , to connect your infrastructure to Cloudflare. If you are creating a tunnel through the dashboard, you can simply copy-paste the installation command shown in the dashboard.

To download and install cloudflared manually, use one of the following links.

GitHub repository

cloudflared is an open source project ↗ maintained by Cloudflare.

Latest release

Linux

You can download and install cloudflared via the Cloudflare Package Repository ↗.

Alternatively, download the latest release directly:

macOS

Download and install cloudflared via Homebrew:

Terminal window brew install cloudflared

Alternatively, download the latest Darwin arm64 release ↗ or latest Darwin amd64 release ↗ directly.

Windows

Download and install cloudflared via winget ↗:

Terminal window winget install --id Cloudflare.cloudflared

Alternatively, download the latest release directly:

Note Instances of cloudflared do not automatically update on Windows. You will need to perform manual updates.

Docker

A Docker image of cloudflared is available on DockerHub ↗.

Deprecated releases

Cloudflare supports versions of cloudflared that are within one year of the most recent release. Breaking changes unrelated to feature availability may be introduced that will impact versions released more than one year ago. For example, as of January 2023 Cloudflare will support cloudflared version 2023.1.1 to cloudflared 2022.1.1.