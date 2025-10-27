Deploy an Express.js application on Cloudflare Workers
In this tutorial, you will learn how to deploy an Express.js ↗ application on Cloudflare Workers using the Cloudflare Workers platform and D1 database. You will build a Members Registry API with basic Create, Read, Update, and Delete (CRUD) operations. You will use D1 as the database for storing and retrieving member data.
All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide, which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, C3 ↗, and Wrangler.
If you want to skip the steps and get started quickly, select Deploy to Cloudflare below.
This creates a repository in your GitHub account and deploys the application to Cloudflare Workers. Use this option if you are familiar with Cloudflare Workers, and wish to skip the step-by-step guidance.
You may wish to manually follow the steps if you are new to Cloudflare Workers.
Use C3 ↗, the command-line tool for Cloudflare's developer products, to create a new directory and initialize a new Worker project:
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
Change into your new project directory:
In this tutorial, you will use Express.js ↗, a popular web framework for Node.js. To use Express in a Cloudflare Workers environment, install Express along with the necessary TypeScript types:
Express.js on Cloudflare Workers requires the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag. This flag enables Node.js APIs and allows Express to run on the Workers runtime. Add the following to your
wrangler.toml file:
You will now create a D1 database to store member information. Use the
wrangler d1 create command to create a new database:
The command will create a new D1 database and ask you the following questions:
- Would you like Wrangler to add it on your behalf?: Type
Y.
- What binding name would you like to use?: Type
DBand press Enter.
- For local dev, do you want to connect to the remote resource instead of a local resource?: Type
N.
The binding will be added to your wrangler configuration file.
Create a directory called
schemas in your project root, and inside it, create a file called
schema.sql:
This schema creates a
members table with an auto-incrementing ID, name, email, and join date fields. It also inserts three sample members.
Execute the schema file against your D1 database:
The above command creates the table in your local development database. You will deploy the schema to production later.
Update your
src/index.ts file to set up Express with TypeScript. Replace the file content with the following:
This code initializes Express and creates a basic health check endpoint. The key import
import { env } from "cloudflare:workers" allows you to access bindings like your D1 database from anywhere in your code. The httpServerHandler integrates Express with the Workers runtime, enabling your application to handle HTTP requests on Cloudflare's network.
Next, execute the typegen command to generate type definitions for your Worker environment:
Add endpoints to retrieve members from the database. Update your
src/index.ts file by adding the following routes after the health check endpoint:
These routes use the D1 binding (
env.DB) to prepare SQL statements and execute them. Since you imported
env from
cloudflare:workers at the top of the file, it is accessible throughout your application. The
prepare,
bind, and
all methods on the D1 binding allow you to safely query the database. Refer to D1 Workers Binding API for all available methods.
Add an endpoint to create new members. Add the following route to your
src/index.ts file:
This endpoint validates the input, checks the email format, and inserts a new member into the database. It also handles duplicate email addresses by checking for unique constraint violations.
Add an endpoint to update existing members. Add the following route to your
src/index.ts file:
This endpoint allows updating either the name, email, or both fields of an existing member. It builds a dynamic SQL query based on the provided fields.
Add an endpoint to delete members. Add the following route to your
src/index.ts file:
This endpoint deletes a member by their ID and returns an error if the member does not exist.
Start the development server to test your API locally:
The development server will start, and you can access your API at
http://localhost:8787.
Open a new terminal window and test the endpoints using
curl:
Test creating a new member:
Test getting a single member:
Test updating a member:
Test deleting a member:
Before deploying to production, execute the schema file against your remote (production) database:
Now deploy your application to the Cloudflare network:
After successful deployment, Wrangler will output your Worker's URL.
Test your deployed API using the provided URL. Replace
<your-worker-url> with your actual Worker URL:
You should see the same member data you created in the production database.
Create a new member in production:
Your Express.js application with D1 database is now running on Cloudflare Workers.
In this tutorial, you built a Members Registry API using Express.js and D1 database, then deployed it to Cloudflare Workers. You implemented full CRUD operations (Create, Read, Update, Delete) and learned how to:
- Set up an Express.js application for Cloudflare Workers
- Create and configure a D1 database with bindings
- Implement database operations using D1's prepared statements
- Test your API locally and in production
- Learn more about D1 database features
- Explore Workers routing and middleware
- Add authentication to your API using Workers authentication
- Implement pagination for large datasets using D1 query optimization
