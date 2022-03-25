Build a QR code generator
Before you start
All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide , which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, Wrangler.
Overview
In this tutorial, you will build and publish a serverless function that generates QR codes, using Cloudflare Workers.
This guide will teach you how to build and publish serverless functions. This guide does not assume prior experience with serverless functions or Cloudflare Workers.
If you would like to review the code for this tutorial, the final version of the codebase is available on GitHub. You can take the code provided in the example repository, customize it, and deploy it for use in your own projects.
Generate
Cloudflare’s command-line tool for managing Worker projects, Wrangler, supports various templates — pre-built collections of code that make it easy to start writing Workers. You will make use of the default JavaScript template to start building your project.
In the command line, run the
wrangler generate command to create your Worker project using Wrangler’s worker-template. Pass the project name
qr-code-generator:
Generating a new project with Wrangler
$ wrangler generate qr-code-generator
$ cd qr-code-generator
Wrangler templates are git repositories. If you want to create your own templates, or use one from the Template Gallery , there is a variety of options to help you get started.
Cloudflare’s
worker-template includes support for building and deploying JavaScript-based projects. Inside of your new
qr-code-generator directory,
index.js represents the entry point to your Cloudflare Workers application.
All Cloudflare Workers applications start by listening for
fetch events, which are triggered when a client makes a request to a Workers route. After a request is received by the Worker, the response your application constructs will be returned to the user. This tutorial will guide you through understanding how the request/response pattern works and how you can use it to build fully featured applications.
"index.js"
addEventListener("fetch", event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
/** * Fetch and log a request * @param {Request} request */
function handleRequest(request) { return new Response("Hello worker!")
}
In your default
index.js file, you can see that request/response pattern in action. The
handleRequest constructs a new
Response with the body text
"Hello worker!", as well as an explicit
200 status code.
When a Worker receives a
fetch event, the script must use
event.respondWith to return the newly constructed response to the client. Your Cloudflare Worker script will serve new responses directly from Cloudflare’s edge network instead of continuing to your origin server. A standard server would accept requests and return responses. Cloudflare Workers allows you to respond quickly by constructing responses directly on the Cloudflare edge network.
Build
Any project you publish to Cloudflare Workers can make use of modern JavaScript tooling like ES modules, NPM packages, and async/await functions to build your application. In addition to writing serverless functions, you can use Workers to build full applications using the same tooling and process as in this tutorial.
The QR code generator you will build in this tutorial will be a serverless function that runs on a single route and receives requests. Each request will contain a text message (a URL, for example), which the function will encode into a QR code. The function will then respond with the QR code in PNG image format.
Handling requests
At this point in the tutorial, your Worker function can receive requests and return a simple response with the text
"Hello worker!". To handle data coming into your serverless function, check if the incoming request is a
POST:
"index.js"
function handleRequest(request) { if (request.method === "POST") { return new Response("Hello worker!") }
}
Currently, if an incoming request is not a
POST, the function will return
undefined. However, a Worker always needs to return a
Response. Since the function should only accept incoming
POST requests, return a new
Response with a
405 status code if the incoming request is not a
POST:
"index.js"
function handleRequest(request) { if (request.method === "POST") { return new Response("Hello worker!") } return new Response("Expected POST", { status: 405 })
}
You have established the basic flow of
handleRequest. You will now set up a response to incoming valid requests. If a
POST request comes in, the function should generate a QR code. To start, move the
"Hello worker!" response into a new function,
generate, which will ultimately contain the bulk of your function’s logic:
"index.js"
async function generate(request) { // TODO: Include QR code generation return new Response("Hello worker!")
}
async function handleRequest(request) { // ...
}
With the
generate function filled out, call it within
handleRequest and return its result directly to the client:
"index.js"
function handleRequest(request) { // ... if (request.method === "POST") { return generate(request) // ...
}
Building a QR code
All projects deployed to Cloudflare Workers support NPM packages. This support makes it easy to rapidly build out functionality in your serverless functions. The
qr-image package is a great way to take text and encode it into a QR code. The package supports generating the QR codes in a number of file formats (such as PNG, the default, and SVG) and configuring other aspects of the generated QR code. In the command line, install and save
qr-image to your project’s
package.json:
Installing the qr-image package
$ npm install --save qr-image
To use the
qr-image package, configure the
type to
"webpack". This instructs Wrangler to use Webpack to package your project for deployment. Learn more about
type configuration in the Wrangler documentation.
wrangler.toml
name = "qr-code-generator"
account_id = "$yourAccountId"
type = "webpack"
In
index.js, require the
qr-image package as the variable
qr. In the
generate function, parse the incoming request as JSON using
request.json, and generate a QR code from
text using
qr.imageSync:
"index.js"
const qr = require("qr-image")
async function generate(request) { const { text } = await request.json() const qr_png = qr.imageSync(text || "https://workers.dev")
}
By default, the QR code is generated as a PNG. Construct a new instance of
Response, passing in the PNG data as the body, and a
Content-Type header of
image/png — this will allow browsers to properly parse the data coming back from your serverless function as an image:
"index.js"
async function generate(request) { const { text } = await request.json() const headers = { "Content-Type": "image/png" } const qr_png = qr.imageSync(text || "https://workers.dev") return new Response(qr_png, { headers })
}
Testing in an application UI
The serverless function will work if a user sends a
POST request to a route, but it would be best practice to also be able to test the function with a proper interface. At this point in the tutorial, if any request is received by your function that is not a
POST, a
405 response is returned. The new version of
handleRequest should return a new
Response with a static HTML document instead of the
405 error:
"index.js"
const landing = `<h1>QR Generator</h1><p>Click the below button to generate a new QR code. This will make a request to your serverless function.</p><input type="text" id="text" value="https://workers.dev"></input><button onclick="generate()">Generate QR Code</button><p>Check the "Network" tab in your browser’s developer tools to see the generated QR code.</p><script> function generate() { fetch(window.location.pathname, { method: "POST", headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, body: JSON.stringify({ text: document.querySelector("#text").value }) }) }</script>`
function handleRequest(request) { if (request.method === "POST") { return generate(request) } return new Response(landing, { headers: { "Content-Type": "text/html" } })
}
The
landing variable, which is a static HTML string, sets up an
input tag and a corresponding
button, which calls the
generate function. This function will make an HTTP
POST request back to your serverless function, allowing you to see the corresponding QR code image data inside of your browser’s network inspector.
With the above steps complete, your serverless function is ready. The full version of the code looks like this:
"index.js"
const qr = require("qr-image")
async function generate(request) { const { text } = await request.json() const headers = { "Content-Type": "image/png" } const qr_png = qr.imageSync(text || "https://workers.dev") return new Response(qr_png, { headers })
}
const landing = `<h1>QR Generator</h1><p>Click the below button to generate a new QR code. This will make a request to your serverless function.</p><input type="text" id="text" value="https://workers.dev"></input><button onclick="generate()">Generate QR Code</button><p>Check the "Network" tab in your browser’s developer tools to see the generated QR code.</p><script> function generate() { fetch(window.location.pathname, { method: "POST", headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, body: JSON.stringify({ text: document.querySelector("#text").value }) }) }</script>`
function handleRequest(request) { if (request.method === "POST") { return generate(request) } return new Response(landing, { headers: { "Content-Type": "text/html" } })
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Publish
With all the above steps complete, you have written the code for a QR code serverless function on Cloudflare Workers.
Wrangler has built-in support for bundling, uploading, and releasing your Cloudflare Workers application. To do this, run
wrangler publish, which will build and publish your code.
Publishing your project
$ wrangler publish
Related resources
In this tutorial, you built and published a serverless function to Cloudflare Workers for generating QR codes. If you would like to see the full source code for this application, you can find it on GitHub.
If you want to get started building your own projects, review the existing list of Quickstart templates .