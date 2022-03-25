HTTP Request Header Modification Rules
You can manipulate the headers of incoming HTTP requests through HTTP Request Header Modification Rules. Through these rules you can:
- Set the value of an HTTP request header to a literal string value, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the request.
- Set the value of an HTTP request header according to an expression, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the request.
- Remove an HTTP header from the request.
You can create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule in the dashboard or via API .
To modify HTTP headers in the response, refer to HTTP Response Header Modification Rules .
Important remarks
You cannot modify or remove HTTP request headers whose name starts with
x-cf-or
cf-except for the
cf-connecting-ipHTTP request header, which you can remove.
You cannot modify the value of any header commonly used to identify the website visitor’s IP address, such as
x-forwarded-for,
true-client-ip, or
x-real-ip.
If you modify the value of an existing HTTP request header using an expression that evaluates to an empty string (
"") or an undefined value, the HTTP request header is removed.
The HTTP request header removal operation will remove all request headers with the provided name.
Currently, there is a limited number of HTTP request headers that you cannot modify. Cloudflare may remove restrictions for some of these HTTP request headers when presented with valid use cases. Create a post in the community for consideration.