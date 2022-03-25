HTTP Request Header Modification Rules

You can manipulate the headers of incoming HTTP requests through HTTP Request Header Modification Rules. Through these rules you can:

Set the value of an HTTP request header to a literal string value, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the request.

Set the value of an HTTP request header according to an expression, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the request.

Remove an HTTP header from the request.

You can create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule in the dashboard or via API .

To modify HTTP headers in the response, refer to HTTP Response Header Modification Rules .

​​ Important remarks