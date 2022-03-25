Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Rules on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

HTTP Request Header Modification Rules

You can manipulate the headers of incoming HTTP requests through HTTP Request Header Modification Rules. Through these rules you can:

  • Set the value of an HTTP request header to a literal string value, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the request.
  • Set the value of an HTTP request header according to an expression, overwriting its previous value or adding a new header to the request.
  • Remove an HTTP header from the request.

You can create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule in the dashboard or via API .

To modify HTTP headers in the response, refer to HTTP Response Header Modification Rules .

Important remarks

  • You cannot modify or remove HTTP request headers whose name starts with x-cf- or cf- except for the cf-connecting-ip HTTP request header, which you can remove.

  • You cannot modify the value of any header commonly used to identify the website visitor’s IP address, such as x-forwarded-for, true-client-ip, or x-real-ip.

  • If you modify the value of an existing HTTP request header using an expression that evaluates to an empty string ("") or an undefined value, the HTTP request header is removed.

  • The HTTP request header removal operation will remove all request headers with the provided name.

  • Currently, there is a limited number of HTTP request headers that you cannot modify. Cloudflare may remove restrictions for some of these HTTP request headers when presented with valid use cases. Create a post in the community for consideration.