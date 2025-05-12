RedwoodSDK
In this guide, you will create a new RedwoodSDK ↗ application and deploy it to Cloudflare Workers.
RedwoodSDK is a composable framework for building server-side web apps on Cloudflare. It starts as a Vite plugin that unlocks SSR, React Server Components, Server Functions, and realtime capabilities.
Create a new project.
Run the following command, replacing
<project-name>with your desired project name:
Change the directory.
Install dependencies.
Develop locally.
Run the following command in the project directory to start a local development server. RedwoodSDK is just a plugin for Vite, so you can use the same dev workflow as any other Vite project:
Deploy your project.
You can deploy your project to a
*.workers.devsubdomain or a Custom Domain, either from your local machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare Workers CI/CD.
Use the following command to build and deploy. If you are using CI, make sure to update your deploy command configuration accordingly.
