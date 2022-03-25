Commands

Complete list of all commands available for wrangler External link icon Open external link , the Workers CLI.

Scaffold a Cloudflare Workers project from a public GitHub repository.

$ wrangler generate [$NAME] [$TEMPLATE] [--type=$TYPE] [--site]

Default values indicated by =value .

Create a skeleton wrangler.toml in an existing directory. This command can be used as an alternative to generate if you prefer to clone a template repository yourself or you already have a JavaScript project and would like to use Wrangler.

$ wrangler init [$NAME] [--type=$TYPE] [--site]

Default values indicated by =value .

$NAME =(Name of working directory) The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and name property in the generated wrangler.toml configuration file.

--type=$TYPE =webpack The type of project; one of webpack , javascript , or rust .

--site When defined, the default $TEMPLATE value is changed to cloudflare/worker-sites-template External link icon Open external link . This scaffolds a Workers Site project.



Build your project (if applicable). This command looks at your wrangler.toml file and reacts to the "type" value specified.

When using type = "webpack" , Wrangler will build the Worker using its internal webpack installation. When using type = "javascript" , the build.command , if defined, will run.

$ wrangler build [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]

--env If defined, Wrangler will load the matching environment’s configuration before building. Refer to Environments for more information.



Authorize Wrangler with your Cloudflare account. This will open a login page in your browser and request your account access permissions. This command is the alternative to wrangler config and it uses OAuth tokens.

$ wrangler login [--scopes-list] [--scopes $SCOPES]

All of the arguments and flags to this command are optional:

--scopes-list List all the available OAuth scopes with descriptions.

--scopes $SCOPES Allows to choose your set of OAuth scopes. The set of scopes must be entered in a whitespace-separated list, for example, $ wrangler login --scopes account:read user:read .



wrangler login uses all the available scopes by default if no flags are provided.

Remove Wrangler’s authorization for accessing your account. This command will invalidate your current OAuth token and delete the configuration file, if present.

$ wrangler logout

This command only invalidates OAuth tokens acquired through the wrangler login command. However, it will try to delete the configuration file regardless of your authorization method.

If you wish to delete your API token, log into the Cloudflare dashboard and go to Overview > Get your API token in the right side menu > select the three-dot menu on your Wrangler token and select Delete if you wish to delete your API token.

Configure Wrangler so that it may acquire a Cloudflare API Token or Global API key, instead of OAuth tokens, in order to access and manage account resources.

$ wrangler config [--api-key]

--api-key To provide your email and global API key instead of a token. (This is not recommended for security reasons.)



You can also use environment variables to authenticate, or wrangler login to authorize with OAuth tokens.

Publish your Worker to Cloudflare. Several keys in your wrangler.toml file determine whether you are publishing to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a custom domain. However, custom domains must be proxied (orange-clouded) through Cloudflare. Refer to the Get started guide for more information.

$ wrangler publish [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]

--env If defined, Wrangler will load the matching environment’s configuration before building and deploying. Refer to Environments for more information.



To use this command, the following fields are required in your wrangler.toml file:

name string The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and name property in the generated wrangler.toml configuration file.

type string The type of project; one of webpack , javascript , or rust .

account_id string The Cloudflare account ID. This can be found in the Cloudflare dashboard, for example, account_id = "a655bacaf2b4cad0e2b51c5236a6b974" .



You can publish to <your-worker>.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev External link icon Open external link or to a custom domain.

When you publish changes to an existing Worker script, all new requests will automatically route to the updated version of the Worker without downtime. Any inflight requests will continue running on the previous version until completion. Once all inflight requests have finished complete, the previous Worker version will be purged and will no longer handle requests.

​​ Publishing to workers.dev

To publish to *.workers.dev External link icon Open external link , you will first need to have a subdomain registered. You can register a subdomain by executing the wrangler subdomain command.

After you have registered a subdomain, add workers_dev to your wrangler.toml file.

workers_dev bool When true , indicates that the Worker should be deployed to a *.workers.dev domain.



​​ Publishing to your own domain

To publish to your own domain, specify these three fields in your wrangler.toml file.

zone_id string The Cloudflare zone ID, for example, zone_id = "b6558acaf2b4cad1f2b51c5236a6b972" , which can be found in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link .

route string The route you would like to publish to, for example, route = "example.com/my-worker/*" .

routes Array The routes you would like to publish to, for example, routes = ["example.com/foo/*", example.com/bar/*] .



Make sure to use only route or routes , not both.

​​ Publishing the same code to multiple domains

To publish your code to multiple domains, refer to the documentation for environments .

wrangler dev is a command that establishes a connection between localhost and an edge server that operates your Worker in development. A cloudflared tunnel forwards all requests to the edge server, which continuously updates as your Worker code changes. This allows full access to Workers KV, Durable Objects, etc. This is a great way to easily test your Worker while developing.

$ wrangler dev [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME] [--ip <ip>] [--port <port>] [--host <host>] [--local-protocol <http|https>] [--upstream-protocol <http|https>]

--env If defined, Wrangler will load the matching environment’s configuration. Refer to Environments for more information.

--ip The IP to listen on, defaults to 127.0.0.1 .

--port The port to listen on, defaults to 8787 .

--host The host to forward requests to, defaults to the zone of the project or to tutorial.cloudflareworkers.com if unauthenticated.

--local-protocol The protocol to listen to requests on, defaults to http .

--upstream-protocol The protocol to forward requests to host on, defaults to https .



These arguments can also be set in your wrangler.toml file. Refer to the wrangler dev configuration documentation for more information.

You should run wrangler dev from your Worker directory. Wrangler will run a local server accepting requests, executing your Worker, and forwarding them to a host. If you want to use another host other than your zone or tutorials.cloudflare.com , you can specify with --host example.com .

$ wrangler dev 💁 JavaScript project found. Skipping unnecessary build! 💁 watching "./" 👂 Listening on http://127.0.0.1:8787

With wrangler dev running, you can send HTTP requests to localhost:8787 and your Worker should execute as expected. You will also see console.log messages and exceptions appearing in your terminal. If either of these things do not happen, or you think the output is incorrect, file an issue External link icon Open external link .

Start a session to livestream logs from a deployed Worker.

$ wrangler tail [--format $FORMAT] [--status $STATUS] [OPTIONS]

--format $FORMAT json|pretty The format of the log entries.

--status $STATUS Filter by invocation status [possible values: ok , error , canceled ].

--header $HEADER Filter by HTTP header.

--method $METHOD Filter by HTTP method.

--sampling-rate $RATE Add a percentage of requests to log sampling rate.

--search $SEARCH Filter by a text match in console.log messages.



After starting wrangler tail in a directory with a project, you will receive a live feed of console and exception logs for each request your Worker receives.

Like all Wrangler commands, run wrangler tail from your Worker’s root directory (the directory with your wrangler.toml file). Legacy issues with existing cloudflared configuration wrangler tail versions older than version 1.19.0 use cloudflared to run. Cloudflare recommends updating to the latest wrangler version to avoid any issues.

Preview your project using the Cloudflare Workers preview service External link icon Open external link .

$ wrangler preview [--watch] [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME] [ --url $URL] [$METHOD] [$BODY]

Default values indicated by =value .

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, Wrangler will load the matching environment’s configuration. Refer to Environments for more information.

--watch When enabled, any changes to the Worker project will continually update the preview service with the newest version of your project. By default, wrangler preview will only bundle your project a single time.

$METHOD =“GET” The type of request to preview your Worker with ( GET , POST ).

$BODY =“Null” The body string to post to your preview Worker request. For example, wrangler preview post hello=hello .



If you are using kv_namespaces with wrangler preview , you will need to specify a preview_id in your wrangler.toml file before you can start the session. This is so that you do not accidentally write changes to your production namespace while you are developing. You may make preview_id equal to id if you would like to preview with your production namespace, but you should ensure that you are not writing values to KV that would break your production Worker.

To create a preview_id run:

$ wrangler kv:namespace create --preview "NAMESPACE"

​​ Previewing on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 1/2)

​​ Setting $BROWSER to your browser binary

WSL is a Linux environment, so wrangler attempts to invoke xdg-open in order to open your browser. To make wrangler preview work with WSL, you should set your $BROWSER to the path of your browser binary:

$ export BROWSER="/mnt/c/tools/firefox.exe" $ wrangler preview

Spaces in filepaths are not common in Linux, and some programs like xdg-open will break on paths with spaces External link icon Open external link . You can work around this by linking the binary to your /usr/local/bin :

$ ln -s "/mnt/c/Program Files/Mozilla Firefox/firefox.exe" firefox $ export BROWSER=firefox

​​ Setting $BROWSER to wsl-open

Another option is to install wsl-open External link icon Open external link and set the $BROWSER env variable to wsl-open via wsl-open -w . This ensures that xdg-open uses wsl-open when it attempts to open your browser.

If you are using WSL 2, you will need to install wsl-open following their standalone method External link icon Open external link rather than through npm . This is because their npm package has not yet been updated with WSL 2 support.

List or delete a route associated with a domain:

$ wrangler route list [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]

Default values indicated by =value .

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.



This command will forward the JSON response from the List Routes API External link icon Open external link . Each object within the JSON list will include the route id, route pattern, and the assigned Worker name for the route. Piping this through a tool such as jq will render the output nicely.

$ wrangler route delete $ID [--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME]

Default values indicated by =value .

$ID The hash of the route ID to delete.

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.



Create or change your *.workers.dev External link icon Open external link subdomain.

$ wrangler subdomain <name>

Interact with your secrets.

Create or replace a secret.

$ wrangler secret put <name> --env ENVIRONMENT_NAME Enter the secret text you’d like assigned to the variable name on the script named my-worker-ENVIRONMENT_NAME:

You will be prompted to input the secret’s value. This command can receive piped input, so the following example is also possible:

$ echo "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----

M...==

-----END PRIVATE KEY-----

" | wrangler secret put PRIVATE_KEY

name The variable name to be accessible in the script.

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.



Delete a secret from a specific script.

$ wrangler secret delete <name> --env ENVIRONMENT_NAME

name The variable name to be accessible in the script.

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.



List all the secret names bound to a specific script.

$ wrangler secret list --env ENVIRONMENT_NAME

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, only the specified environment’s secrets will be listed. Refer to Environments for more information.



The kv subcommand allows you to store application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers using Workers KV External link icon Open external link . KV operations are scoped to your account, so in order to use any of these commands, you:

must configure and account_id in your project’s wrangler.toml file.

in your project’s file. run all wrangler kv:<command> operations in your terminal from the project’s root directory.

​​ Getting started

To use Workers KV with your Worker, the first thing you must do is create a KV namespace. This is done with the kv:namespace subcommand.

The kv:namespace subcommand takes as a new binding name as its argument. A Workers KV namespace will be created using a concatenation of your Worker’s name (from your wrangler.toml file) and the binding name you provide:

$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV" 🌀 Creating namespace with title "my-site-MY_KV" ✨ Success! Add the following to your configuration file: kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" } ]

Successful operations will print a new configuration block that should be copied into your wrangler.toml file. Add the output to the existing kv_namespaces configuration if already present. You can now access the binding from within a Worker:

let value = await MY_KV . get ( 'my-key' ) ;

To write a value to your KV namespace using Wrangler, run the wrangler kv:key put subcommand.

$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" "value" ✨ Success

Instead of --binding , you may use --namespace-id to specify which KV namespace should receive the operation:

$ wrangler kv:key put --namespace-id=e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8 "key" "value" ✨ Success

Additionally, KV namespaces can be used with environments. This is useful for when you have code that refers to a KV binding like MY_KV , and you want to be able to have these bindings point to different namespaces (like one for staging and one for production).

A wrangler.toml file with two environments:

[ env.staging ] kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV" , id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" } ] [ env.production ] kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV" , id = "a825455ce00f4f7282403da85269f8ea" } ]

To insert a value into a specific KV namespace, you can use:

$ wrangler kv:key put --env=staging --binding=MY_MV "key" "value" ✨ Success

Since --namespace-id is always unique (unlike binding names), you do not need to specify an --env argument.

Most kv commands require you to specify a namespace. A namespace can be specified in two ways:

With a --binding : $ wrangler kv:key get --binding=MY_KV "my key" This can be combined with --preview flag to interact with a preview namespace instead of a production namespace. With a --namespace-id : $ wrangler kv:key get --namespace-id=06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db "my key"

Most kv subcommands also allow you to specify an environment with the optional --env flag. This allows you to publish Workers running the same code but with different namespaces. For example, you could use separate staging and production namespaces for KV data in your wrangler.toml file:

type = "webpack" name = "my-worker" account_id = "<account id here>" route = "staging.example.com/*" workers_dev = false kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV" , id = "06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db" } ] [ env.production ] route = "example.com/*" kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV" , id = "07bc1f3d1f2a4fd8a45a7e026e2681c6" } ]

With the wrangler.toml file above, you can specify --env production when you want to perform a KV action on the namespace MY_KV under env.production . For example, with the wrangler.toml file above, you can get a value out of a production KV instance with:

$ wrangler kv:key get --binding "MY_KV" --env=production "my key"

To learn more about environments, refer to Environments .

Create a new namespace.

$ wrangler kv:namespace create $NAME [--env=$ENVIRONMENT_NAME] [--preview]

$NAME The name of the new namespace.

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.

--preview Interact with a preview namespace (the preview_id value) instead of production.



$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV" 🌀 Creating namespace with title "worker-MY_KV" ✨ Add the following to your wrangler.toml: kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" } ]

$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV" --preview 🌀 Creating namespace with title "my-site-MY_KV_preview" ✨ Success! Add the following to your wrangler.toml: kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", preview_id = "15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273" } ]

List all KV namespaces associated with an account ID.

$ wrangler kv:namespace list

This example passes the Wrangler command through the jq command:

$ wrangler kv:namespace list | jq "." [ { "id": "06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db", "title": "TEST_NAMESPACE" }, { "id": "32ac1b3c2ed34ed3b397268817dea9ea", "title": "STATIC_CONTENT" } ]

Delete a given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding= [--namespace-id=]

--binding The name of the namespace to delete.

--namespace-id The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.

--preview Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.



$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KV Are you sure you want to delete namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791? [y/n] yes 🌀 Deleting namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791 ✨ Success

$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KV --preview Are you sure you want to delete namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273? [y/n] yes 🌀 Deleting namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273 ✨ Success

Write a single key-value pair to a particular namespace.

$ wrangler kv:key put --binding= [--namespace-id=] $KEY $VALUE ✨ Success

$KEY The key to write to.

$VALUE The value to write.

--binding The name of the namespace to write to.

--namespace-id The ID of the namespace to write to.

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.

--preview Interact with a preview namespace instead of production. Pass this to the wrangler.toml file’s kv_namespaces.preview_id instead of kv_namespaces.id .

--ttl The lifetime (in number of seconds) the document should exist before expiring. Must be at least 60 seconds. This option takes precedence over the expiration option.

--expiration The timestamp, in UNIX seconds, indicating when the key-value pair should expire.

--path When defined, Wrangler reads the --path file location to upload its contents as KV documents. This is ideal for security-sensitive operations because it avoids saving keys and values into your terminal history.



$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" "value" ✨ Success

$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV --preview "key" "value" ✨ Success

$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" "value" --ttl=10000 ✨ Success

$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "key" value.txt --path ✨ Success

Output a list of all keys in a given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:key list --binding= [--namespace-id=] [--prefix] [--env]

--binding The name of the namespace to list.

--namespace-id The ID of the namespace to list.

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.

--prefix A prefix to filter listed keys.



This example passes the Wrangler command through the jq command:

$ wrangler kv:key list --binding=MY_KV --prefix="public" | jq "." [ { "name": "public_key" }, { "name": "public_key_with_expiration", "expiration": "2019-09-10T23:18:58Z" } ]

Read a single value by key from the given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:key get --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] "$KEY"

$KEY The key value to get.

--binding The name of the namespace to get from.

--namespace-id The ID of the namespace to get from.

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, the operation will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.

--preview Interact with a preview namespace instead of production. Pass this to use your wrangler.toml file’s kv_namespaces.preview_id instead of kv_namespaces.id



$ wrangler kv:key get --binding=MY_KV "key" value

Removes a single key value pair from the given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:key delete --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] "$KEY"

$KEY The key value to delete.

--binding The name of the namespace to delete from.

--namespace-id The id of the namespace to delete from.

--env Perform on a specific environment specified as $ENVIRONMENT_NAME .

--preview Interact with a preview namespace instead of production. Pass this to use your wrangler.toml ’s kv_namespaces.preview_id instead of kv_namespaces.id



$ wrangler kv:key delete --binding=MY_KV "key" Are you sure you want to delete key "key"? [y/n] yes 🌀 Deleting key "key" ✨ Success

Write a file full of key-value pairs to the given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:bulk put --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] $FILENAME

$FILENAME The file to write to the namespace

--binding The name of the namespace to put to.

--namespace-id The id of the namespace to put to.

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.

--preview Interact with a preview namespace instead of production. Pass this to use your wrangler.toml file’s kv_namespaces.preview_id instead of kv_namespaces.id



This command takes a JSON file as an argument with a list of key-value pairs to upload. An example of JSON input:

[ { "key" : "test_key" , "value" : "test_value" , "expiration_ttl" : 3600 } ]

In order to save JSON data, cast value to a string:

[ { "key" : "test_key" , "value" : "{\"name\": \"test_value\"}" , "expiration_ttl" : 3600 } ]

The schema below is the full schema for key-value entries uploaded via the bulk API:

key string The key’s name. The name may be 512 bytes maximum. All printable, non-whitespace characters are valid.

value string The UTF-8 encoded string to be stored, up to 10 MB in length.

expiration int The time, measured in number of seconds since the UNIX epoch, at which the key should expire.

expiration_ttl int The number of seconds the document should exist before expiring. Must be at least 60 seconds.

base64 bool When true, the server will decode the value as base64 before storing it. This is useful for writing values that would otherwise be invalid JSON strings, such as images. Defaults to false .



If both expiration and expiration_ttl are specified for a given key, the API will prefer expiration_ttl .

$ wrangler kv:bulk put --binding=MY_KV allthethingsupload.json 🌀 uploading 1 key value pairs ✨ Success

Delete all specified keys within a given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:bulk delete --binding= [--env=] [--preview] [--namespace-id=] $FILENAME

$FILENAME The file with key-value pairs to delete.

--binding The name of the namespace to delete from.

--namespace-id The ID of the namespace to delete from.

--env $ENVIRONMENT_NAME If defined, the changes will only apply to the specified environment. Refer to Environments for more information.

--preview Interact with a preview namespace instead of production. Pass this to use your wrangler.toml file’s kv_namespaces.preview_id instead of kv_namespaces.id



This command takes a JSON file as an argument with a list of key-value pairs to delete. An example of JSON input:

[ { "key" : "test_key" , "value" : "" } ]

key string The key’s name. The name may be at most 512 bytes. All printable, non-whitespace characters are valid.

value string The UTF-8 encoded string to be stored, up to 10 MB in length.



$ wrangler kv:bulk delete --binding=MY_KV allthethingsdelete.json Are you sure you want to delete all keys in allthethingsdelete.json? [y/n] y 🌀 deleting 1 key value pairs ✨ Success

​​ Environment variables

Wrangler supports any wrangler.toml keys passed in as environment variables. This works by passing in CF_ + any uppercased TOML key. For example:

CF_NAME=my-worker CF_ACCOUNT_ID=1234 wrangler dev