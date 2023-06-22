workers-rs supported Rust crates
Background
Learn about popular Rust crates which have been confirmed to work on Workers when using
workers-rs (or in some cases just
wasm-bindgen), to write Workers in WebAssembly.
Each Rust crate example includes any custom configuration that is required.
This is not an exhaustive list, many Rust crates can be compiled to the
wasm32-unknown-unknown target that is supported by Workers.
In some cases, this may require disabling default features or enabling a Wasm-specific feature. It is important to consider the addition of new dependencies, as this can significantly increase the size of your Worker.
time
Many crates which have been made Wasm-friendly, will use the
time crate instead of
std::time. For the
time crate to work in Wasm, the
wasm-bindgen feature must be enabled to obtain timing information from JavaScript.
tracing
Tracing can be enabled by using the
tracing-web crate and the
time feature for
tracing-subscriber.
Due to timing limitations on Workers, spans will have identical start and end times unless they encompass I/O.
Refer to the
tracing example for more information.
reqwest
The
reqwest library can be compiled to Wasm, and hooks into the JavaScript
fetch API automatically using
wasm-bindgen.
tokio-postgres
tokio-postgres can be compiled to Wasm. It must be configured to use a
Socket from
workers-rs:
Refer to the
tokio-postgres example for more information.
hyper
The
hyper crate contains two HTTP clients, the lower-level
conn module and the higher-level
Client.
The
conn module can be used with Workers
Socket, however
Client requires timing dependencies which are
not yet Wasm friendly.
Refer to the
hyper example for more information.