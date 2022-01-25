Page Rules

Page Rules trigger certain actions whenever a request matches one of the URL patterns you define. You can define a page rule to trigger one or more actions whenever a certain URL pattern is matched. Refer to the Page Rules Support article External link icon Open external link to learn more about configuring Page Rules.

​ Page Rules with Workers

Cloudflare acts as a reverse proxy External link icon Open external link to provide services, like Page Rules, to Internet properties. Your application's traffic will pass through a Cloudflare data center that is closest to the visitor. There are hundreds of these around the world, each of which are capable of running services like Workers and Page Rules. If your application is built on Workers and/or Pages, the Cloudflare network edge External link icon Open external link acts as your origin server and responds to requests directly from the Cloudflare edge.

When using Page Rules with Workers, the following workflow is applied.

Request arrives at Cloudflare data center. Cloudflare decides if this request is a Worker route. Because this is a Worker route, Cloudflare disables a number of features, including some that would be set by Page Rules. Page Rules run as part of normal request proessing with some features now disabled. Worker executes.