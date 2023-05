Meet your AI assistant, Cursor AI Preview

Cursor is an experimental AI assistant, trained to answer questions about Cloudflare's Developer Platform and powered by Cloudflare Workers and Durable Objects. Cursor is here to help answer your Cloudflare Workers and Developer Platform questions, so ask away! Cursor is an experimental AI preview, meaning that the answers provided are often incorrect, incomplete, or lacking in context. Be sure to double-check what Cursor recommends using the linked sources provided.