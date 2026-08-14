Page Rules trigger one or more actions whenever a certain URL pattern is matched. Page Rules are available in Rules > Page Rules.
The default number of allowed page rules depends on the domain plan as shown below.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of rules
|3
|20
|50
|125
It is important to understand a few Page Rules behaviors.
Page Rules require a proxied DNS record for your page rule to work. Page Rules will not apply to hostnames that do not exist in DNS or are not being directed to Cloudflare.
If you are creating a Page Rule for a hostname that does not have a real origin server, you still need a proxied DNS record. You can use a reserved IP address or domain as a placeholder. The record only needs to exist so that Cloudflare proxies traffic for that hostname. Create one of the following:
Cloudflare recommends using only reserved IP addresses or domain names for placeholder records to avoid accidentally routing traffic to infrastructure you do not own.
For more information on reserved IP addresses or top level domains, please refer to these RFCs:
Only the highest priority matching page rule takes effect on a request.
Page Rules are prioritized in descending order in the Cloudflare dashboard, with the highest priority rule at the top. For this reason, Cloudflare recommends ordering your rules from most specific to least specific.
A page rule matches a URL pattern based on the following format (comprised of five segments):
An example URL with all the segments looks like the following:
The
<SCHEME> and
<PORT> segments are optional. If omitted,
<SCHEME> matches both
http:// and
https:// protocols. If no
<PORT> is specified, the rule will match all ports.
When a page rule is disabled, actions will not trigger, but the rule will:
- Still appear in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Be editable.
- Count against the number of rules allowed for your domain.