Page Rules

Overview Availability Before getting started Page Rules require proxied DNS records Priority order matters Disabled page rules

Page Rules trigger one or more actions whenever a certain URL pattern is matched. Page Rules are available in Rules > Page Rules.

Availability

The default number of allowed page rules depends on the domain plan as shown below.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of rules 3 20 50 125

Before getting started

It is important to understand a few Page Rules behaviors.

Page Rules require proxied DNS records

Page Rules require a proxied DNS record for your page rule to work. Page Rules will not apply to hostnames that do not exist in DNS or are not being directed to Cloudflare.

If you are creating a Page Rule for a hostname that does not have a real origin server, you still need a proxied DNS record. You can use a reserved IP address or domain as a placeholder. The record only needs to exist so that Cloudflare proxies traffic for that hostname. Create one of the following:

www.example.com A 192.0.2.1 www.example.com AAAA 2001:DB8::1 www.example.com CNAME domain.example

Cloudflare recommends using only reserved IP addresses or domain names for placeholder records to avoid accidentally routing traffic to infrastructure you do not own.

For more information on reserved IP addresses or top level domains, please refer to these RFCs:

Priority order matters

Only the highest priority matching page rule takes effect on a request.

Page Rules are prioritized in descending order in the Cloudflare dashboard, with the highest priority rule at the top. For this reason, Cloudflare recommends ordering your rules from most specific to least specific.

A page rule matches a URL pattern based on the following format (comprised of five segments):

<SCHEME>://<HOSTNAME>:<PORT>/<PATH>?<QUERY_STRING>

An example URL with all the segments looks like the following:

https://www.example.com:443/image.png?parameter1=value1

The <SCHEME> and <PORT> segments are optional. If omitted, <SCHEME> matches both http:// and https:// protocols. If no <PORT> is specified, the rule will match all ports.

Disabled page rules

When a page rule is disabled, actions will not trigger, but the rule will: