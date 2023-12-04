Page Rules

Page rules trigger one or more actions whenever a certain URL pattern is matched. Page Rules are available in Rules > Page Rules. We advise considering alternative Rules options due to their enhanced configurability.

Page Rules are going to be deprecated in the foreseeable future. Refer to our blog post External link icon Open external link for details.

The default number of allowed page rules depends on the domain plan as shown below.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of rules 3 20 50 125

You can purchase additional rules (up to a maximum of 100) for domains in the Free, Lite, Pro, Pro Plus, and Business plans.

​​ Before getting started

It is important to understand a few Page Rules behaviors.

​​ Page Rules require proxied DNS records

Page Rules require a proxied DNS record for your page rule to work. Page Rules will not apply to hostnames that do not exist in DNS or are not being directed to Cloudflare.

Depending on the record type, you can use different values for the target as a placeholder. Either one of these achieves the same outcome and you only need to create one:



www.example.com A 192.0.2.1 www.example.com AAAA 2001:DB8::1 www.example.com CNAME domain.example

Cloudflare recommends only using reserved IP addresses or domain names to avoid sending traffic to foreign infrastructure.

For more information on reserved IP addresses or top level domains, please refer to these RFCs:

​​ Priority order matters

Only the highest priority matching page rule takes effect on a request.

Page rules are prioritized in descending order in the Cloudflare dashboard, with the highest priority rule at the top. For this reason, Cloudflare recommends ordering your rules from most specific to least specific.

A page rule matches a URL pattern based on the following format (comprised of five segments):



<SCHEME>://<HOSTNAME>:<PORT>/<PATH>?<QUERY_STRING>

An example URL with all the segments looks like the following:



https://www.example.com:443/image.png?parameter1=value1

The <SCHEME> and <PORT> segments are optional. If omitted, <SCHEME> matches both http:// and https:// protocols. If no <PORT> is specified, the rule will match all ports.

​​ Disabled page rules

When a page rule is disabled, actions will not trigger, but the rule will: