ReadableStream
Background
A
ReadableStream is returned by the
readable property inside
TransformStream. On the Workers platform,
ReadableStream
cannot be created directly using the
ReadableStream constructor.
Properties
locked
boolean
- A Boolean value that indicates if the readable stream is locked to a reader.
Methods
pipeTo(destinationWritableStream, optionsPipeToOptions)
Promise<void>
- Pipes the readable stream to a given writable stream
destinationand returns a promise that is fulfilled when the
writeoperation succeeds or rejects it if the operation fails.
- Pipes the readable stream to a given writable stream
getReader(optionsObject)
ReadableStreamDefaultReader
Gets an instance of
ReadableStreamDefaultReaderand locks the
ReadableStreamto that reader instance. This method accepts an object argument indicating options. The only supported option is
mode, which can be set to
byobto create a
ReadableStreamBYOBReader, as shown here:
let reader = readable.getReader({ mode: "byob" })
PipeToOptions
preventClose
bool
- When
true, closure of the source
ReadableStreamwill not cause the destination
WritableStreamto be closed.
- When
preventAbort
bool
- When
true, errors in the source
ReadableStreamwill no longer abort the destination
WritableStream.
pipeTowill return a rejected promise with the error from the source or any error that occurred while aborting the destination.
- When