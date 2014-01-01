Skip to content
Examples

Return small HTML page

Deliver an HTML page from an HTML string directly inside the Worker script.

const html = `<!DOCTYPE html>
<body>
  <h1>Hello World</h1>
  <p>This markup was generated by a Cloudflare Worker.</p>
</body>`


async function handleRequest(request) {
  return new Response(html, {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
    },
  })
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  return event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Return JSON

Return JSON directly from a Worker script, useful for building APIs and middleware.

addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  const data = {
    hello: "world"
  }


  const json = JSON.stringify(data, null, 2)


  return event.respondWith(
    new Response(json, {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "application/json;charset=UTF-8"
      }
    })
  )
})
Fetch HTML

Send a request to a remote server, read HTML from the response, and serve that HTML.

/**
 * Example someHost at url is set up to respond with HTML
 * Replace url with the host you wish to send requests to
 */
const someHost = "https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos"
const url = someHost + "/static/html"

/**
 * gatherResponse awaits and returns a response body as a string.
 * Use await gatherResponse(..) in an async function to get the response body
 * @param {Response} response
 */
async function gatherResponse(response) {
  const { headers } = response
  const contentType = headers.get("content-type") || ""
  if (contentType.includes("application/json")) {
    return JSON.stringify(await response.json())
  }
  else if (contentType.includes("application/text")) {
    return response.text()
  }
  else if (contentType.includes("text/html")) {
    return response.text()
  }
  else {
    return response.text()
  }
}


async function handleRequest() {
  const init = {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
    },
  }
  const response = await fetch(url, init)
  const results = await gatherResponse(response)
  return new Response(results, init)
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  return event.respondWith(handleRequest())
})
Fetch JSON

Send a GET request and read in JSON from the response. Use to fetch external data.

/**
 * Example someHost is set up to take in a JSON request
 * Replace url with the host you wish to send requests to
 * @param {string} someHost the host to send the request to
 * @param {string} url the URL to send the request to
 */
const someHost = "https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos"
const url = someHost + "/static/json"

/**
 * gatherResponse awaits and returns a response body as a string.
 * Use await gatherResponse(..) in an async function to get the response body
 * @param {Response} response
 */
async function gatherResponse(response) {
  const { headers } = response
  const contentType = headers.get("content-type") || ""
  if (contentType.includes("application/json")) {
    return JSON.stringify(await response.json())
  }
  else if (contentType.includes("application/text")) {
    return response.text()
  }
  else if (contentType.includes("text/html")) {
    return response.text()
  }
  else {
    return response.text()
  }
}


async function handleRequest() {
  const init = {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "application/json;charset=UTF-8",
    },
  }
  const response = await fetch(url, init)
  const results = await gatherResponse(response)
  return new Response(results, init)
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  return event.respondWith(handleRequest())
})
Redirect

Redirect requests from one URL to another, or from one set of URLs to another set.

const destinationURL = "https://example.com"
const statusCode = 301


async function handleRequest(request) {
  return Response.redirect(destinationURL, statusCode)
}


addEventListener("fetch", async event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Accessing the cf object

Access custom Cloudflare properties and control how Cloudflare features are applied to every request.

addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  const data =
    event.request.cf !== undefined ?
      event.request.cf :
      { error: "The `cf` object is not available inside the preview." }


  return event.respondWith(
    new Response(JSON.stringify(data, null, 2), {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "application/json;charset=UTF-8"
      }
    })
  )
})
Respond with another site

Respond to the Worker request with the response from another website (example.com in this example).

addEventListener('fetch', function(event) {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
async function handleRequest(request) {
  // Only GET requests work with this proxy.
  if (request.method !== 'GET') return MethodNotAllowed(request)
  return fetch(`https://example.com`)
}
function MethodNotAllowed(request) {
  return new Response(`Method ${request.method} not allowed.`, {
    status: 405,
    headers: {
      'Allow': 'GET'
    }
  })
}
A/B testing

Set up an A/B test by controlling what response is served based on cookies.

function handleRequest(request) {
  const NAME = "experiment-0"


  // The Responses below are placeholders. You can set up a custom path for each test (e.g. /control/somepath ).
  const TEST_RESPONSE = new Response("Test group") // e.g. await fetch("/test/sompath", request)
  const CONTROL_RESPONSE = new Response("Control group") // e.g. await fetch("/control/sompath", request)


  // Determine which group this requester is in.
  const cookie = request.headers.get("cookie")
  if (cookie && cookie.includes(`${NAME}=control`)) {
    return CONTROL_RESPONSE
  }
  else if (cookie && cookie.includes(`${NAME}=test`)) {
    return TEST_RESPONSE
  }
  else {
    // If there is no cookie, this is a new client. Choose a group and set the cookie.
    const group = Math.random() < 0.5 ? "test" : "control" // 50/50 split
    const response = group === "control" ? CONTROL_RESPONSE : TEST_RESPONSE
    response.headers.append("Set-Cookie", `${NAME}=${group}; path=/`)


    return response
  }
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Aggregate requests

Send two GET request to two urls and aggregates the responses into one response.

/**
 * someHost is set up to return JSON responses
 * Replace url1 and url2 with the hosts you wish to send requests to
 * @param {string} url the URL to send the request to
 */
const someHost = "https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos"
const url1 = someHost + "/requests/json"
const url2 = someHost + "/requests/json"
const type = "application/json;charset=UTF-8"

/**
 * gatherResponse awaits and returns a response body as a string.
 * Use await gatherResponse(..) in an async function to get the response body
 * @param {Response} response
 */
async function gatherResponse(response) {
  const { headers } = response
  const contentType = headers.get("content-type") || ""
  if (contentType.includes("application/json")) {
    return JSON.stringify(await response.json())
  }
  else if (contentType.includes("application/text")) {
    return response.text()
  }
  else if (contentType.includes("text/html")) {
    return response.text()
  }
  else {
    return response.text()
  }
}


async function handleRequest() {
  const init = {
    headers: {
      "content-type": type,
    },
  }
  const responses = await Promise.all([fetch(url1, init), fetch(url2, init)])
  const results = await Promise.all([
    gatherResponse(responses[0]),
    gatherResponse(responses[1]),
  ])
  return new Response(results.join(), init)
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  return event.respondWith(handleRequest())
})
Alter headers

Change the headers sent in a request or returned in a response.

addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})


async function handleRequest(request) {
  const response = await fetch(request)
  
  // Clone the response so that it's no longer immutable
  const newResponse = new Response(response.body, response)
  
  // Add a custom header with a value
  newResponse.headers.append("x-workers-hello", "Hello from Cloudflare Workers")
  
  // Delete headers
  newResponse.headers.delete("x-header-to-delete")
  newResponse.headers.delete("x-header2-to-delete")
  
  // Adjust the value for an existing header
  newResponse.headers.set("x-header-to-change", "NewValue")
  
  return newResponse
}
Auth with headers

Allow or deny a request based on a known pre-shared key in a header. This is not meant to replace the WebCrypto API.

/**
 * @param {string} PRESHARED_AUTH_HEADER_KEY Custom header to check for key
 * @param {string} PRESHARED_AUTH_HEADER_VALUE Hard coded key value
 */
const PRESHARED_AUTH_HEADER_KEY = "X-Custom-PSK"
const PRESHARED_AUTH_HEADER_VALUE = "mypresharedkey"


async function handleRequest(request) {
  const psk = request.headers.get(PRESHARED_AUTH_HEADER_KEY)


  if (psk === PRESHARED_AUTH_HEADER_VALUE) {
    // Correct preshared header key supplied. Fetch request from origin.
    return fetch(request)
  }


  // Incorrect key supplied. Reject the request.
  return new Response("Sorry, you have supplied an invalid key.", {
    status: 403,
  })
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
HTTP "Basic" Authentication

Shows how to restrict access using the HTTP "Basic" schema.

/**
 * Shows how to restrict access using the HTTP "Basic" schema.
 * @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Authentication
 * @see https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7617
 *
 * A user-id containing a colon (":") character is invalid, as the
 * first colon in a user-pass string separates user and password.
 */
const BASIC_USER = 'admin'
const BASIC_PASS = 'admin'

/**
 * Receives a HTTP request and replies with a response.
 * @param {Request} request
 * @returns {Promise<Response>}
 */
async function handleRequest(request) {
  const { protocol, pathname } = new URL(request.url)


  // In the case of a "Basic" authentication, the exchange 
  // MUST happen over an HTTPS (TLS) connection to be secure.
  if ('https:' !== protocol || 'https' !== request.headers.get('x-forwarded-proto')) {
    throw new BadRequestException('Please use a HTTPS connection.')
  }


  switch (pathname) {
    case '/':
      return new Response('Anyone can access the homepage.')


    case '/logout':
      // Invalidate the "Authorization" header by returning a HTTP 401.
      // We do not send a "WWW-Authenticate" header, as this would trigger
      // a popup in the browser, immediately asking for credentials again.
      return new Response('Logged out.', { status: 401 })


    case '/admin': {
      // The "Authorization" header is sent when authenticated.
      if (request.headers.has('Authorization')) {
        // Throws exception when authorization fails.
        const { user, pass } = basicAuthentication(request)
        verifyCredentials(user, pass)


        // Only returns this response when no exception is thrown.
        return new Response('You have private access.', {
          status: 200,
          headers: {
            'Cache-Control': 'no-store'
          }
        })
      }


      // Not authenticated.
      return new Response('You need to login.', {
        status: 401,
        headers: {
          // Prompts the user for credentials.
          'WWW-Authenticate': 'Basic realm="my scope", charset="UTF-8"'
        }
      })
    }


    case '/favicon.ico':
    case '/robots.txt':
      return new Response(null, { status: 204 })
  }


  return new Response('Not Found.', { status: 404 })
}

/**
 * Throws exception on verification failure.
 * @param {string} user
 * @param {string} pass
 * @throws {UnauthorizedException}
 */
function verifyCredentials(user, pass) {
  if (BASIC_USER !== user) {
    throw new UnauthorizedException('Invalid username.')
  }


  if (BASIC_PASS !== pass) {
    throw new UnauthorizedException('Invalid password.')
  }
}

/**
 * Parse HTTP Basic Authorization value.
 * @param {Request} request
 * @throws {BadRequestException}
 * @returns {{ user: string, pass: string }}
 */
function basicAuthentication(request) {
  const Authorization = request.headers.get('Authorization')


  const [scheme, encoded] = Authorization.split(' ')


  // The Authorization header must start with "Basic", followed by a space.
  if (!encoded || scheme !== 'Basic') {
    throw new BadRequestException('Malformed authorization header.')
  }


  // Decodes the base64 value and performs unicode normalization.
  // @see https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc7613#section-3.3.2 (and #section-4.2.2)
  // @see https://dev.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/String/normalize
  const decoded = atob(encoded).normalize()
  
  // The username & password are split by the first colon.
  //=> example: "username:password"
  const index = decoded.indexOf(':')


  // The user & password are split by the first colon and MUST NOT contain control characters.
  // @see https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc5234#appendix-B.1 (=> "CTL = %x00-1F / %x7F")
  if (index === -1 || /[\0-\x1F\x7F]/.test(decoded)) {
    throw new BadRequestException('Invalid authorization value.')
  }
  
  return { 
    user: decoded.substring(0, index),
    pass: decoded.substring(index + 1),
  }
}


function UnauthorizedException(reason) {
  this.status = 401
  this.statusText = 'Unauthorized'
  this.reason = reason
}


function BadRequestException(reason) {
  this.status = 400
  this.statusText = 'Bad Request'
  this.reason = reason
}


addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  event.respondWith(
    handleRequest(event.request).catch(err => {
      const message = err.reason || err.stack || 'Unknown Error'


      return new Response(message, {
        status: err.status || 500,
        statusText: err.statusText || null,
        headers: {
          'Content-Type': 'text/plain;charset=UTF-8',
          // Disables caching by default.
          'Cache-Control': 'no-store',
          // Returns the "Content-Length" header for HTTP HEAD requests.
          'Content-Length': message.length,
        }
      })
    })
  )
})
Block on TLS

Inspects the incoming request's TLS version and blocks if under TLSv1.2.

async function handleRequest(request) {
  try {
    const tlsVersion = request.cf.tlsVersion


    // Allow only TLS versions 1.2 and 1.3
    if (tlsVersion != "TLSv1.2" && tlsVersion != "TLSv1.3") {
      return new Response("Please use TLS version 1.2 or higher.", {
        status: 403,
      })
    }


    return fetch(request)
  }
  catch (err) {
    console.error(
      "request.cf does not exist in the previewer, only in production",
    )
    return new Response("Error in workers script" + err.message, {
      status: 500,
    })
  }
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Bulk origin override

Resolve requests to your domain to a set of proxy third-party origin URLs.

/**
 * An object with different URLs to fetch
 * @param {Object} ORIGINS
 */
const ORIGINS = {
  "starwarsapi.yourdomain.com": "swapi.dev",
  "google.yourdomain.com": "www.google.com",
}


function handleRequest(request) {
  const url = new URL(request.url)
  // Check if incoming hostname is a key in the ORIGINS object
  if (url.hostname in ORIGINS) {
    const target = ORIGINS[url.hostname]
    url.hostname = target
    // If it is, proxy request to that third party origin
    return fetch(url.toString(), request)
  }


  // Otherwise, process request as normal
  return fetch(request)
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Bulk redirects

Redirect requests to certain URLs based on a mapped object to the request's URL.

const externalHostname = "examples.cloudflareworkers.com"


const redirectMap = new Map([
  ["/bulk1", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect2"],
  ["/bulk2", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect3"],
  ["/bulk3", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect4"],
  ["/bulk4", "https://google.com"],
])


async function handleRequest(request) {
  const requestURL = new URL(request.url)
  const path = requestURL.pathname.split("/redirect")[1]
  const location = redirectMap.get(path)
  if (location) {
    return Response.redirect(location, 301)
  }
  // If request not in map, return the original request
  return fetch(request)
}


addEventListener("fetch", async event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Using the Cache API

Use the Cache API to store responses in Cloudflare's cache.

async function handleRequest(event) {
  const request = event.request
  const cacheUrl = new URL(request.url)


  // Construct the cache key from the cache URL
  const cacheKey = new Request(cacheUrl.toString(), request)
  const cache = caches.default


  // Check whether the value is already available in the cache
  // if not, you will need to fetch it from origin, and store it in the cache
  // for future access
  let response = await cache.match(cacheKey)


  if (!response) {
    // If not in cache, get it from origin
    response = await fetch(request)


    // Must use Response constructor to inherit all of response's fields
    response = new Response(response.body, response)


    // Cache API respects Cache-Control headers. Setting s-max-age to 10
    // will limit the response to be in cache for 10 seconds max


    // Any changes made to the response here will be reflected in the cached value
    response.headers.append("Cache-Control", "s-maxage=10")


    // Store the fetched response as cacheKey
    // Use waitUntil so you can return the response without blocking on
    // writing to cache
    event.waitUntil(cache.put(cacheKey, response.clone()))
  }
  return response
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  try {
    const request = event.request
    return event.respondWith(handleRequest(event))
  } catch (e) {
    return event.respondWith(new Response("Error thrown " + e.message))
  }
})
Cache POST requests

Cache POST requests using the Cache API.

async function sha256(message) {
  // encode as UTF-8
  const msgBuffer = new TextEncoder().encode(message)


  // hash the message
  const hashBuffer = await crypto.subtle.digest("SHA-256", msgBuffer)


  // convert ArrayBuffer to Array
  const hashArray = Array.from(new Uint8Array(hashBuffer))


  // convert bytes to hex string
  const hashHex = hashArray.map(b => ("00" + b.toString(16)).slice(-2)).join("")
  return hashHex
}


async function handlePostRequest(event) {
  const request = event.request
  const body = await request.clone().text()


  // Hash the request body to use it as a part of the cache key
  const hash = await sha256(body)
  const cacheUrl = new URL(request.url)


  // Store the URL in cache by prepending the body's hash
  cacheUrl.pathname = "/posts" + cacheUrl.pathname + hash


  // Convert to a GET to be able to cache
  const cacheKey = new Request(cacheUrl.toString(), {
    headers: request.headers,
    method: "GET",
  })


  const cache = caches.default


  // Find the cache key in the cache
  let response = await cache.match(cacheKey)


  // Otherwise, fetch response to POST request from origin
  if (!response) {
    response = await fetch(request)
    event.waitUntil(cache.put(cacheKey, response.clone()))
  }
  return response
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  try {
    const request = event.request
    if (request.method.toUpperCase() === "POST")
      return event.respondWith(handlePostRequest(event))
    return event.respondWith(fetch(request))
  } catch (e) {
    return event.respondWith(new Response("Error thrown " + e.message))
  }
})
Cache using fetch

Determine how to cache a resource by setting TTLs, custom cache keys, and cache headers in a fetch request.

async function handleRequest(request) {
  const url = new URL(request.url)


  // Only use the path for the cache key, removing query strings
  // and always store using HTTPS e.g. https://www.example.com/file-uri-here
  const someCustomKey = `https://${url.hostname}${url.pathname}`


  let response = await fetch(request, {
    cf: {
      // Always cache this fetch regardless of content type
      // for a max of 5 seconds before revalidating the resource
      cacheTtl: 5,
      cacheEverything: true,
      //Enterprise only feature, see Cache API for other plans
      cacheKey: someCustomKey,
    },
  })
  // Reconstruct the Response object to make its headers mutable.
  response = new Response(response.body, response)


  // Set cache control headers to cache on browser for 25 minutes
  response.headers.set("Cache-Control", "max-age=1500")
  return response
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  return event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Conditional response

Return a response based on the incoming request's URL, HTTP method, User Agent, IP address, ASN or device type.

const BLOCKED_HOSTNAMES = ["nope.mywebsite.com", "bye.website.com"]


async function handleRequest(request) {
  // Return a new Response based on a URL's hostname
  const url = new URL(request.url)


  if (BLOCKED_HOSTNAMES.includes(url.hostname)) {
    return new Response("Blocked Host", { status: 403 })
  }


  // Block paths ending in .doc or .xml based on the URL's file extension
  const forbiddenExtRegExp = new RegExp(/\.(doc|xml)$/)


  if (forbiddenExtRegExp.test(url.pathname)) {
    return new Response("Blocked Extension", { status: 403 })
  }


  // On HTTP method
  if (request.method === "POST") {
    return new Response("Response for POST")
  }


  // On User Agent
  const userAgent = request.headers.get("User-Agent") || ""
  if (userAgent.includes("bot")) {
    return new Response("Block User Agent containing bot", { status: 403 })
  }


  // On Client's IP address
  const clientIP = request.headers.get("CF-Connecting-IP")
  if (clientIP === "1.2.3.4") {
    return new Response("Block the IP 1.2.3.4", { status: 403 })
  }


  // On ASN
  if (request.cf && request.cf.asn == 64512) {
    return new Response("Block the ASN 64512 response")
  }


  // On Device Type
  // Requires Enterprise "CF-Device-Type Header" zone setting or
  // Page Rule with "Cache By Device Type" setting applied.
  const device = request.headers.get("CF-Device-Type")
  if (device === "mobile") {
    return Response.redirect("https://mobile.example.com")
  }


  console.error(
    "Getting Client's IP address, device type, and ASN are not supported in playground. Must test on a live worker",
  )
  return fetch(request)
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
CORS header proxy

Add the necessary CORS headers to a third party API response.

// We support the GET, POST, HEAD, and OPTIONS methods from any origin,
// and allow any header on requests. These headers must be present
// on all responses to all CORS preflight requests. In practice, this means
// all responses to OPTIONS requests.
const corsHeaders = {
  "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*",
  "Access-Control-Allow-Methods": "GET,HEAD,POST,OPTIONS",
  "Access-Control-Max-Age": "86400",
}


// The URL for the remote third party API you want to fetch from
// but does not implement CORS
const API_URL = "https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos/demoapi"


// The endpoint you want the CORS reverse proxy to be on
const PROXY_ENDPOINT = "/corsproxy/"


// The rest of this snippet for the demo page
function rawHtmlResponse(html) {
  return new Response(html, {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
    },
  })
}


const DEMO_PAGE = `
  <!DOCTYPE html>
  <html>
  <body>
    <h1>API GET without CORS Proxy</h1>
    <a target="_blank" href="https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Fetch_API/Using_Fetch#Checking_that_the_fetch_was_successful">Shows TypeError: Failed to fetch since CORS is misconfigured</a>
    <p id="noproxy-status"/>
    <code id="noproxy">Waiting</code>
    <h1>API GET with CORS Proxy</h1>
    <p id="proxy-status"/>
    <code id="proxy">Waiting</code>
    <h1>API POST with CORS Proxy + Preflight</h1>
    <p id="proxypreflight-status"/>
    <code id="proxypreflight">Waiting</code>
    <script>
    let reqs = {};
    reqs.noproxy = () => {
      return fetch("${API_URL}").then(r => r.json())
    }
    reqs.proxy = async () => {
      let href = "${PROXY_ENDPOINT}?apiurl=${API_URL}"
      return fetch(window.location.origin + href).then(r => r.json())
    }
    reqs.proxypreflight = async () => {
      let href = "${PROXY_ENDPOINT}?apiurl=${API_URL}"
      let response = await fetch(window.location.origin + href, {
        method: "POST",
        headers: {
          "Content-Type": "application/json"
        },
        body: JSON.stringify({
          msg: "Hello world!"
        })
      })
      return response.json()
    }
    (async () => {
      for (const [reqName, req] of Object.entries(reqs)) {
        try {
          let data = await req()
          document.getElementById(reqName).innerHTML = JSON.stringify(data)
        } catch (e) {
          document.getElementById(reqName).innerHTML = e
        }
      }
    })()
    </script>
  </body>
  </html>`


async function handleRequest(request) {
  const url = new URL(request.url)
  let apiUrl = url.searchParams.get("apiurl")


  if (apiUrl == null) {
    apiUrl = API_URL
  }


  // Rewrite request to point to API url. This also makes the request mutable
  // so we can add the correct Origin header to make the API server think
  // that this request isn't cross-site.
  request = new Request(apiUrl, request)
  request.headers.set("Origin", new URL(apiUrl).origin)
  let response = await fetch(request)


  // Recreate the response so we can modify the headers
  response = new Response(response.body, response)


  // Set CORS headers
  response.headers.set("Access-Control-Allow-Origin", url.origin)


  // Append to/Add Vary header so browser will cache response correctly
  response.headers.append("Vary", "Origin")


  return response
}


function handleOptions(request) {
  // Make sure the necessary headers are present
  // for this to be a valid pre-flight request
  let headers = request.headers;
  if (
    headers.get("Origin") !== null &&
    headers.get("Access-Control-Request-Method") !== null &&
    headers.get("Access-Control-Request-Headers") !== null
  ){
    // Handle CORS pre-flight request.
    // If you want to check or reject the requested method + headers
    // you can do that here.
    let respHeaders = {
      ...corsHeaders,
    // Allow all future content Request headers to go back to browser
    // such as Authorization (Bearer) or X-Client-Name-Version
      "Access-Control-Allow-Headers": request.headers.get("Access-Control-Request-Headers"),
    }


    return new Response(null, {
      headers: respHeaders,
    })
  }
  else {
    // Handle standard OPTIONS request.
    // If you want to allow other HTTP Methods, you can do that here.
    return new Response(null, {
      headers: {
        Allow: "GET, HEAD, POST, OPTIONS",
      },
    })
  }
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  const request = event.request
  const url = new URL(request.url)
  if(url.pathname.startsWith(PROXY_ENDPOINT)){
    if (request.method === "OPTIONS") {
      // Handle CORS preflight requests
      event.respondWith(handleOptions(request))
    }
    else if(
      request.method === "GET" ||
      request.method === "HEAD" ||
      request.method === "POST"
    ){
      // Handle requests to the API server
      event.respondWith(handleRequest(request))
    }
    else {
      event.respondWith(
        new Response(null, {
          status: 405,
          statusText: "Method Not Allowed",
        }),
      )
    }
  }
  else {
    // Serve demo page
    event.respondWith(rawHtmlResponse(DEMO_PAGE))
  }
})
Country code redirect

Redirect a response based on the country code in the header of a visitor.

/**
 * A map of the URLs to redirect to
 * @param {Object} countryMap
 */
const countryMap = {
  US: "https://example.com/us",
  EU: "https://eu.example.com/",
}

/**
 * Returns a redirect determined by the country code
 * @param {Request} request
 */
function redirect(request) {
  // Use the cf object to obtain the country of the request
  // more on the cf object: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/runtime-apis/request#incomingrequestcfproperties
  const country = request.cf.country


  if (country != null && country in countryMap) {
    const url = countryMap[country]
    return Response.redirect(url)
  } else {
    return fetch(request)
  }
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(redirect(event.request))
})
Data loss prevention

Protect sensitive data to prevent data loss, and send alerts to a webhooks server in the event of a data breach.

const DEBUG = true
const SOME_HOOK_SERVER = "https://webhook.flow-wolf.io/hook"

/**
 * Alert a data breach by posting to a webhook server
 */
function postDataBreach(request) {
  return fetch(SOME_HOOK_SERVER, {
    method: "POST",
    body: JSON.stringify(body),
    headers: {
      "content-type": "application/json;charset=UTF-8"
    },
    body: JSON.stringify({
      ip: request.headers.get("cf-connecting-ip"),
      time: Date.now(),
      request: request
    })
  })
}

/**
 * Define personal data with regular expressions.
 * Respond with block if credit card data, and strip
 * emails and phone numbers from the response.
 * Execution will be limited to MIME type "text/*".
 */
async function handleRequest(request) {
  const response = await fetch(request)


  // Return origin response, if response wasn’t text
  const contentType = response.headers.get("content-type") || ""
  if (!contentType.toLowerCase().includes("text/")) {
    return response
  }


  let text = await response.text()


  // When debugging replace the response
  // from the origin with an email
  text = DEBUG
    ? text.replace("You may use this", "me@example.com may use this")
    : text


  const sensitiveRegexsMap = {
    creditCard: String.raw`\b(?:4[0-9]{12}(?:[0-9]{3})?|(?:5[1-5][0-9]{2}|222[1-9]|22[3-9][0-9]|2[3-6][0-9]{2}|27[01][0-9]|2720)[0-9]{12}|3[47][0-9]{13}|3(?:0[0-5]|[68][0-9])[0-9]{11}|6(?:011|5[0-9]{2})[0-9]{12}|(?:2131|1800|35\d{3})\d{11})\b`,
    email: String.raw`\b[A-Z0-9._%+-]+@[A-Z0-9.-]+\.[A-Z]{2,}\b`,
    phone: String.raw`\b07\d{9}\b`
  }


  for (const kind in sensitiveRegexsMap) {
    const sensitiveRegex = new RegExp(sensitiveRegexsMap[kind], "ig")
    const match = await sensitiveRegex.test(text)
    if (match) {
      // Alert a data breach
      await postDataBreach(request)


      // Respond with a block if credit card,
      // otherwise replace sensitive text with `*`s
      return kind === "creditCard"
        ? new Response(kind + " found\nForbidden\n", {
            status: 403,
            statusText: "Forbidden"
          })
        : new Response(text.replace(sensitiveRegex, "**********"), response)
    }
  }
  return new Response(text, response)
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Debugging logs

Send debugging information in an errored response to a logging service.

// Service configured to receive logs
const LOG_URL = "https://log-service.example.com/"


function postLog(data) {
  return fetch(LOG_URL, {
    method: "POST",
    body: data,
  })
}


async function handleRequest(event) {
  let response


  try {
    response = await fetch(event.request)
    if (!response.ok) {
      const body = await response.text()
      throw new Error(
        "Bad response at origin. Status: " +
          response.status +
          " Body: " +
          // Ensure the string is small enough to be a header
          body.trim().substring(0, 10),
      )
    }
  } catch (err) {
    // Without event.waitUntil(), our fetch() to our logging service may
    // or may not complete.
    event.waitUntil(postLog(err.toString()))
    const stack = JSON.stringify(err.stack) || err


    // Copy the response and initialize body to the stack trace
    response = new Response(stack, response)


    // Shove our rewritten URL into a header to find out what it was.
    response.headers.set("X-Debug-stack", stack)
    response.headers.set("X-Debug-err", err)
  }
  return response
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  // Have any uncaught errors thrown go directly to origin
  event.passThroughOnException()
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event))
})
Cookie parsing

Given the cookie name, get the value of a cookie. You can also use cookies for A/B testing.

const COOKIE_NAME = "__uid"

/**
 * Returns a cookie value or null.
 * @param {Request} request incoming request
 * @param {string}  key of the cookie to get
 * @returns {string|void} value of the cookie if found
 */
function getCookie(request, key) {
  const cookie = request.headers.get('Cookie')
  
  // No cookie found
  if (!cookie) return


  // Search for the cookie key in the header.
  const search = `${key}=`
  const starts = cookie.indexOf(search)


  // The cookie could not be found.
  if (starts === -1) return


  // Parse the cookie value.
  const value = cookie.substring(starts + search.length, cookie.length)
  const end = value.indexOf(';')


  return end === -1 ? value : value.substring(0, end)
}


function handleRequest(request) {
  const cookie = getCookie(request, COOKIE_NAME)
  if (cookie) {
    // Respond with the cookie value
    return new Response(cookie)
  }
  return new Response("No cookie with name: " + COOKIE_NAME)
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Geolocation: Weather App

Fetch weather data from an API using the user's geolocation data.

addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})


async function handleRequest(request) {
  let endpoint = "https://api.waqi.info/feed/geo:"
  const token = "" //Use a token from https://aqicn.org/api/
  let html_style = `body{padding:6em; font-family: sans-serif;} h1{color:#f6821f}`
  
  let html_content = "<h1>Weather 🌦</h1>"


  latitude = request.cf.latitude
  longitude = request.cf.longitude
  endpoint+= `${latitude};${longitude}/?token=${token}`
  const init = {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "application/json;charset=UTF-8",
    },
  }


  const response = await fetch(endpoint,init)
  const content = await response.json()


  html_content += `<p>This is a demo using Workers geolocation data. </p>`
  html_content += `You are located at: ${latitude},${longitude}.</p>`
  html_content += `<p>Based off sensor data from <a href="${content.data.city.url}">${content.data.city.name}</a>:</p>`
  html_content += `<p>The AQI level is: ${content.data.aqi}.</p>`
  html_content += `<p>The N02 level is: ${content.data.iaqi.no2.v}.</p>`
  html_content += `<p>The O3 level is: ${content.data.iaqi.o3.v}.</p>`
  html_content += `<p>The temperature is: ${content.data.iaqi.t.v}°C.</p>`


  let html = `
<!DOCTYPE html>
<head>
  <title>Geolocation: Weather</title>
</head>
<body>
  <style>${html_style}</style>
  <div id="container">
  ${html_content}
  </div>
</body>`


  return new Response(html, {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
    },})
}
Geolocation: Custom Styling

Personalize website styling based on localized user time.

addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})


let grads = [
  [{color:"00000c",position:0},{color:"00000c",position:0}],
  [{color:"020111",position:85},{color:"191621",position:100}],
  [{color:"020111",position:60},{color:"20202c",position:100}],
  [{color:"020111",position:10},{color:"3a3a52",position:100}],
  [{color:"20202c",position:0},{color:"515175",position:100}],
  [{color:"40405c",position:0},{color:"6f71aa",position:80},{color:"8a76ab",position:100}],
  [{color:"4a4969",position:0},{color:"7072ab",position:50},{color:"cd82a0",position:100}],
  [{color:"757abf",position:0},{color:"8583be",position:60},{color:"eab0d1",position:100}],
  [{color:"82addb",position:0},{color:"ebb2b1",position:100}],
  [{color:"94c5f8",position:1},{color:"a6e6ff",position:70},{color:"b1b5ea",position:100}],
  [{color:"b7eaff",position:0},{color:"94dfff",position:100}],
  [{color:"9be2fe",position:0},{color:"67d1fb",position:100}],
  [{color:"90dffe",position:0},{color:"38a3d1",position:100}],
  [{color:"57c1eb",position:0},{color:"246fa8",position:100}],
  [{color:"2d91c2",position:0},{color:"1e528e",position:100}],
  [{color:"2473ab",position:0},{color:"1e528e",position:70},{color:"5b7983",position:100}],
  [{color:"1e528e",position:0},{color:"265889",position:50},{color:"9da671",position:100}],
  [{color:"1e528e",position:0},{color:"728a7c",position:50},{color:"e9ce5d",position:100}],
  [{color:"154277",position:0},{color:"576e71",position:30},{color:"e1c45e",position:70},{color:"b26339",position:100}],
  [{color:"163C52",position:0},{color:"4F4F47",position:30},{color:"C5752D",position:60},{color:"B7490F",position:80},{color:"2F1107",position:100}],
  [{color:"071B26",position:0},{color:"071B26",position:30},{color:"8A3B12",position:80},{color:"240E03",position:100}],
  [{color:"010A10",position:30},{color:"59230B",position:80},{color:"2F1107",position:100}],
  [{color:"090401",position:50},{color:"4B1D06",position:100}],
  [{color:"00000c",position:80},{color:"150800",position:100}],
];


function toCSSGradient(hour)
{ 
  var css = "linear-gradient(to bottom, ";
  var data = grads[hour]
  var len = data.length;
   
  for (var i=0;i<len;i++)
  { 
     var item = data[i];
     css+= " #" + item.color + " " + item.position + "%";
     if ( i<len-1 ) css += ",";
  }
  return css + ")"; 
}


async function handleRequest(request) {
  let html_content = ""
  let html_style = `
  html{width:100vw; height:100vh;}
  body{padding:0; margin:0 !important;height:100%;}
  #container {
    display: flex;
    flex-direction:column;
    align-items: center;
    justify-content: center;
    height: 100%;
    color:white;
    font-family:sans-serif;
  }`


  const timezone = request.cf.timezone
  let localized_date = new Date(new Date().toLocaleString('en-US', {timeZone: timezone}))
  let hour = localized_date.getHours()
  let minutes = localized_date.getMinutes()


  html_content += "<h1>" + hour + ":"+ minutes + "</h1>"
  html_content += "<p>" + timezone + "<br/></p>"
  html_style += "body{background:"+toCSSGradient(hour)+";}"


  let html = `
<!DOCTYPE html>
<head>
  <title>Geolocation: Customized Design</title>
</head>
<body>
  <style> ${html_style}</style>
  <div id="container">
    ${html_content}
  </div>
</body>`


  return new Response(html, {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
    },})
}
Geolocation: Hello World

Get all geolocation data fields and display them in HTML.

addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})


async function handleRequest(request) {
  let html_content = ""
  let html_style = "body{padding:6em; font-family: sans-serif;} h1{color:#f6821f}"


  html_content += "<p> Colo: " + request.cf.colo + "</p>"
  html_content += "<p> Country: " + request.cf.country + "</p>"
  html_content += "<p> City: " + request.cf.city + "</p>"
  html_content += "<p> Continent: " + request.cf.continent + "</p>"
  html_content += "<p> Latitude: " + request.cf.latitude + "</p>"
  html_content += "<p> Longitude: " + request.cf.longitude + "</p>"
  html_content += "<p> PostalCode: " + request.cf.postalCode + "</p>"
  html_content += "<p> MetroCode: " + request.cf.metroCode + "</p>"
  html_content += "<p> Region: " + request.cf.region + "</p>"
  html_content += "<p> RegionCode: " + request.cf.regionCode + "</p>"
  html_content += "<p> Timezone: " + request.cf.timezone + "</p>"


  let html = `
<!DOCTYPE html>
<body>
  <head>
    <title> Geolocation: Hello World </title>
    <style> ${html_style} </style>
  </head>
  <h1>Geolocation: Hello World!</h1>
  <p>You now have access to geolocation data about where your user is visiting from.</p>
  ${html_content}
</body>`


  return new Response(html, {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
    },})
}
Hot-link protection

Block other websites from linking to your content. This is useful for protecting images.

const HOMEPAGE_URL = "https://tutorial.cloudflareworkers.com/"
const PROTECTED_TYPE = "image/"


async function handleRequest(request) {
  // Fetch the original request
  const response = await fetch(request)


  // If it's an image, engage hotlink protection based on the
  // Referer header.
  const referer = request.headers.get("Referer")
  const contentType = response.headers.get("Content-Type") || ""


  if (referer && contentType.startsWith(PROTECTED_TYPE)) {
    // If the hostnames don't match, it's a hotlink
    if (new URL(referer).hostname !== new URL(request.url).hostname) {
      // Redirect the user to your website
      return Response.redirect(HOMEPAGE_URL, 302)
    }
  }


  // Everything is fine, return the response normally.
  return response
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
HTTP2 server push

Push static assets to a client's browser without waiting for HTML to render.

const CSS = `body { color: red; }`
const HTML = `
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <title>Server push test</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="http2_push/h2p/test.css">
</head>
<body>
    <h1>Server push test page</h1>
</body>
</html>
`


async function handleRequest(request) {
  // If request is for test.css, serve the raw CSS
  if (/test\.css$/.test(request.url)) {
    return new Response(CSS, {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "text/css",
      },
    })
  }
  else {
    // Serve raw HTML using HTTP/2 for the CSS file
    return new Response(HTML, {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "text/html",
        Link: "</http2_push/h2p/test.css>; rel=preload; as=style",
      },
    })
  }
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Logging headers to console

Examine the contents of a Headers object by logging to console with a Map.

async function handleRequest(request) {
  console.log(new Map(request.headers))


  return new Response("Hello world")
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  return event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Modify request property

Create a modified request with edited properties based off of an incoming request.

/**
 * Example someHost is set up to return raw JSON
 * @param {string} someUrl the URL to send the request to, since we are setting hostname too only path is applied
 * @param {string} someHost the host the request will resolve too
 */
const someHost = "example.com"
const someUrl = "https://foo.example.com/api.js"


async function handleRequest(request) {
  /**
   * The best practice is to only assign new properties on the request
   * object (i.e. RequestInit props) using either a method or the constructor
   */
  const newRequestInit = {
    // Change method
    method: "POST",
    // Change body
    body: JSON.stringify({ bar: "foo" }),
    // Change the redirect mode.
    redirect: "follow",
    // Change headers, note this method will erase existing headers
    headers: {
      "Content-Type": "application/json",
    },
    // Change a Cloudflare feature on the outbound response
    cf: { apps: false },
  }


  // Change just the host
  const url = new URL(someUrl)


  url.hostname = someHost


  // Best practice is to always use the original request to construct the new request
  // to clone all the attributes. Applying the URL also requires a constructor
  // since once a Request has been constructed, its URL is immutable.
  const newRequest = new Request(
    url.toString(),
    new Request(request, newRequestInit),
  )


  // Set headers using method
  newRequest.headers.set("X-Example", "bar")
  newRequest.headers.set("Content-Type", "application/json")
  try {
    return await fetch(newRequest)
  } catch (e) {
    return new Response(JSON.stringify({ error: e.message }), { status: 500 })
  }
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Modify response

Fetch and modify response properties which are immutable by creating a copy first.

/**
 * @param {string} headerNameSrc Header to get the new value from
 * @param {string} headerNameDst Header to set based off of value in src
 */
const headerNameSrc = "foo" //"Orig-Header"
const headerNameDst = "Last-Modified"


async function handleRequest(request) {
  /**
   * Response properties are immutable. To change them, construct a new
   * Response and pass modified status or statusText in the ResponseInit
   * object. Response headers can be modified through the headers `set` method.
   */
  const originalResponse = await fetch(request)


  // Change status and statusText, but preserve body and headers
  let response = new Response(originalResponse.body, {
    status: 500,
    statusText: "some message",
    headers: originalResponse.headers,
  })


  // Change response body by adding the foo prop
  const originalBody = await originalResponse.json()
  const body = JSON.stringify({ foo: "bar", ...originalBody })
  response = new Response(body, response)


  // Add a header using set method
  response.headers.set("foo", "bar")


  // Set destination header to the value of the source header
  const src = response.headers.get(headerNameSrc)


  if (src != null) {
    response.headers.set(headerNameDst, src)
    console.log(
      `Response header "${headerNameDst}" was set to "${response.headers.get(
        headerNameDst,
      )}"`,
    )
  }
  return response
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Post JSON

Send a POST request with JSON data. Use to share data with external servers.

/**
 * Example someHost is set up to take in a JSON request
 * Replace url with the host you wish to send requests to
 * @param {string} url the URL to send the request to
 * @param {BodyInit} body the JSON data to send in the request
 */
const someHost = "https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos"
const url = someHost + "/requests/json"
const body = {
  results: ["default data to send"],
  errors: null,
  msg: "I sent this to the fetch",
}

/**
 * gatherResponse awaits and returns a response body as a string.
 * Use await gatherResponse(..) in an async function to get the response body
 * @param {Response} response
 */
async function gatherResponse(response) {
  const { headers } = response
  const contentType = headers.get("content-type") || ""
  if (contentType.includes("application/json")) {
    return JSON.stringify(await response.json())
  }
  else if (contentType.includes("application/text")) {
    return response.text()
  }
  else if (contentType.includes("text/html")) {
    return response.text()
  }
  else {
    return response.text()
  }
}


async function handleRequest() {
  const init = {
    body: JSON.stringify(body),
    method: "POST",
    headers: {
      "content-type": "application/json;charset=UTF-8",
    },
  }
  const response = await fetch(url, init)
  const results = await gatherResponse(response)
  return new Response(results, init)
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  return event.respondWith(handleRequest())
})
Read POST

Serve an HTML form, then read POST requests. Use also to read JSON or POST data from an incoming request.

/**
 * rawHtmlResponse returns HTML inputted directly
 * into the worker script
 * @param {string} html
 */
function rawHtmlResponse(html) {
  const init = {
    headers: {
      "content-type": "text/html;charset=UTF-8",
    },
  }
  return new Response(html, init)
}

/**
 * readRequestBody reads in the incoming request body
 * Use await readRequestBody(..) in an async function to get the string
 * @param {Request} request the incoming request to read from
 */
async function readRequestBody(request) {
  const { headers } = request
  const contentType = headers.get("content-type") || ""


  if (contentType.includes("application/json")) {
    return JSON.stringify(await request.json())
  }
  else if (contentType.includes("application/text")) {
    return request.text()
  }
  else if (contentType.includes("text/html")) {
    return request.text()
  }
  else if (contentType.includes("form")) {
    const formData = await request.formData()
    const body = {}
    for (const entry of formData.entries()) {
      body[entry[0]] = entry[1]
    }
    return JSON.stringify(body)
  }
  else {
    const myBlob = await request.blob()
    const objectURL = URL.createObjectURL(myBlob)
    return objectURL
  }
}


const someForm = `
  <!DOCTYPE html>
  <html>
  <body>
  <h1>Hello World</h1>
  <p>This is all generated using a Worker</p>
  <form action="/demos/requests" method="post">
    <div>
      <label for="say">What  do you want to say?</label>
      <input name="say" id="say" value="Hi">
    </div>
    <div>
      <label for="to">To who?</label>
      <input name="to" id="to" value="Mom">
    </div>
    <div>
      <button>Send my greetings</button>
    </div>
  </form>
  </body>
  </html>
  `


async function handleRequest(request) {
  const reqBody = await readRequestBody(request)
  const retBody = `The request body sent in was ${reqBody}`
  return new Response(retBody)
}


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  const { request } = event
  const { url } = request


  if (url.includes("form")) {
    return event.respondWith(rawHtmlResponse(someForm))
  }
  if (request.method === "POST") {
    return event.respondWith(handleRequest(request))
  }
  else if (request.method === "GET") {
    return event.respondWith(new Response(`The request was a GET`))
  }
})
Rewrite links

Rewrite URL links in HTML using the HTMLRewriter. This is useful for JAMstack websites.

const OLD_URL = "developer.mozilla.org"
const NEW_URL = "mynewdomain.com"


async function handleRequest(req) {
  const res = await fetch(req)
  const contentType = res.headers.get("Content-Type")
  
  // If the response is HTML, it can be transformed with
  // HTMLRewriter -- otherwise, it should pass through
  if (contentType.startsWith("text/html")) {
    return rewriter.transform(res)
  } else {
    return res
  }
}


class AttributeRewriter {
  constructor(attributeName) {
    this.attributeName = attributeName
  }
  element(element) {
    const attribute = element.getAttribute(this.attributeName)
    if (attribute) {
      element.setAttribute(
        this.attributeName,
        attribute.replace(OLD_URL, NEW_URL),
      )
    }
  }
}


const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter()
  .on("a", new AttributeRewriter("href"))
  .on("img", new AttributeRewriter("src"))


addEventListener("fetch", event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Set security headers

Set common security headers (X-XSS-Protection, X-Frame-Options, X-Content-Type-Options, Permissions-Policy, Referrer-Policy, Strict-Transport-Security, Content-Security-Policy).

const DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS = {
    /*
    Secure your application with Content-Security-Policy headers.
    To avoid introducing breaking changes, these headers are not automatically set. 
    Read more here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Content-Security-Policy
    */
    /*
    You can also set Strict-Transport-Security headers. 
    These are not automatically set because your website might get added to Chrome's HSTS preload list.
    Here's the code if you want to apply it:
    "Strict-Transport-Security" : "max-age=63072000; includeSubDomains; preload",
    */
    /*
    X-XSS-Protection header prevents a page from loading if an XSS attack is detected. 
    Read more here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-XSS-Protection
    */
    "X-XSS-Protection": "1; mode=block",
    /*
    X-Frame-Options header prevents click-jacking attacks. 
    Read more here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-Frame-Options
    */
    "X-Frame-Options": "DENY",
    /*
    X-Content-Type-Options header prevents MIME-sniffing. 
    Read more here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-Content-Type-Options
    */
    "X-Content-Type-Options": "nosniff",
    "Referrer-Policy": "strict-origin-when-cross-origin",
    'Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy': 'require-corp; report-to="default";',
    'Cross-Origin-Opener-Policy': 'same-site; report-to="default";',
    "Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy": "same-site",
}
const BLOCKED_HEADERS = [
    "Public-Key-Pins",
    "X-Powered-By",
    "X-AspNet-Version",
]
addEventListener('fetch', event => {
    event.respondWith(addHeaders(event.request))
})
async function addHeaders(req) {
    let response = await fetch(req)
    let newHeaders = new Headers(response.headers)


    const tlsVersion = req