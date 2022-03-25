Country code redirect
Redirect a response based on the country code in the header of a visitor.
/** * A map of the URLs to redirect to * @param {Object} countryMap */
const countryMap = { US: 'https://example.com/us', EU: 'https://eu.example.com/',
};
/** * Returns a redirect determined by the country code * @param {Request} request */
function redirect(request) { // Use the cf object to obtain the country of the request // more on the cf object: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/runtime-apis/request#incomingrequestcfproperties const country = request.cf.country;
if (country != null && country in countryMap) { const url = countryMap[country]; return Response.redirect(url); } else { return fetch(request); }
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(redirect(event.request));
});