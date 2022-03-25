Aggregate requests
Send two GET request to two urls and aggregates the responses into one response.
/** * someHost is set up to return JSON responses * Replace url1 and url2 with the hosts you wish to send requests to * @param {string} url the URL to send the request to */
const someHost = 'https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos';
const url1 = someHost + '/requests/json';
const url2 = someHost + '/requests/json';
const type = 'application/json;charset=UTF-8';
/** * gatherResponse awaits and returns a response body as a string. * Use await gatherResponse(..) in an async function to get the response body * @param {Response} response */
async function gatherResponse(response) { const { headers } = response; const contentType = headers.get('content-type') || ''; if (contentType.includes('application/json')) { return JSON.stringify(await response.json()); } else if (contentType.includes('application/text')) { return response.text(); } else if (contentType.includes('text/html')) { return response.text(); } else { return response.text(); }
}
async function handleRequest() { const init = { headers: { 'content-type': type, }, }; const responses = await Promise.all([fetch(url1, init), fetch(url2, init)]); const results = await Promise.all([gatherResponse(responses[0]), gatherResponse(responses[1])]); return new Response(results.join(), init);
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { return event.respondWith(handleRequest());
});