Bulk redirects
Redirect requests to certain URLs based on a mapped object to the request's URL.
const externalHostname = 'examples.cloudflareworkers.com';
const redirectMap = new Map([ ['/bulk1', 'https://' + externalHostname + '/redirect2'], ['/bulk2', 'https://' + externalHostname + '/redirect3'], ['/bulk3', 'https://' + externalHostname + '/redirect4'], ['/bulk4', 'https://google.com'],
]);
async function handleRequest(request) { const requestURL = new URL(request.url); const path = requestURL.pathname.split('/redirect')[1]; const location = redirectMap.get(path); if (location) { return Response.redirect(location, 301); } // If request not in map, return the original request return fetch(request);
}
addEventListener('fetch', async event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});