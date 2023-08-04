Using timingSafeEqual
Protect against timing attacks using by safely comparing values using timingSafeEqual.
To avoid timing attacks in your code, you can replace equality checks with the
crypto.timingSafeEqual function in your Workers application.
To use this function, create a new
TextEncoder and encode the string values to instances of
ArrayBuffer using
encoder.encode. This is needed because
crypto.timingSafeEqual compares
ArrayBuffer instances, not strings. With the encoded values, replace the standard JavaScript equality check (
===) with
crypto.timingSafeEqual. Note that the strings must be the same length in order to compare to
timingSafeEqual. The below code shows how to implement string equality checks with
crypto.timingSafeEqual:
const encoder = new TextEncoder();const string1 = new TextEncoder().encode("foo")const string2 = new TextEncoder().encode("bar")if (string1.byteLength !== string2.byteLength) {// Strings must be the same length in order to compare// with crypto.timingSafeEqualreturn false}// The below code is vulnerable to timing attacks// if (string1 === string2) { ... }// You can replace it with `crypto.timingSafeEqual` by encoding the values// you need to compareconst a = encoder.encode(string1);const b = encoder.encode(string2);let equal = crypto.timingSafeEqual(a, b)if (equal) {// The values are equal} else {// The values are not equal}
