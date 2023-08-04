Using timingSafeEqual

Protect against timing attacks using by safely comparing values using timingSafeEqual.

To avoid timing attacks in your code, you can replace equality checks with the crypto.timingSafeEqual function in your Workers application.

To use this function, create a new TextEncoder and encode the string values to instances of ArrayBuffer using encoder.encode . This is needed because crypto.timingSafeEqual compares ArrayBuffer instances, not strings. With the encoded values, replace the standard JavaScript equality check ( === ) with crypto.timingSafeEqual . Note that the strings must be the same length in order to compare to timingSafeEqual . The below code shows how to implement string equality checks with crypto.timingSafeEqual :