HTTP Basic Authentication

/** * Shows how to restrict access using the HTTP Basic schema. * @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Authentication * @see https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7617 * */ import { Buffer } from "node:buffer"; const encoder = new TextEncoder(); /** * Protect against timing attacks by safely comparing values using `timingSafeEqual`. * Refer to https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/runtime-apis/web-crypto/#timingsafeequal for more details * @param {string} a * @param {string} b * @returns {boolean} */ function timingSafeEqual(a, b) { const aBytes = encoder.encode(a); const bBytes = encoder.encode(b); // Do not return early when lengths differ — that leaks the secret's // length through timing. Compare against self and negate instead. if (aBytes.byteLength !== bBytes.byteLength) { return !crypto.subtle.timingSafeEqual(aBytes, aBytes); } return crypto.subtle.timingSafeEqual(aBytes, bBytes); } export default { /** * * @param {Request} request * @param {{PASSWORD: string}} env * @returns */ async fetch(request, env) { const BASIC_USER = "admin"; // You will need an admin password. This should be // attached to your Worker as an encrypted secret. // Refer to https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/configuration/secrets/ const BASIC_PASS = env.PASSWORD ?? "password"; const url = new URL(request.url); switch (url.pathname) { case "/": return new Response("Anyone can access the homepage."); case "/logout": // Invalidate the "Authorization" header by returning a HTTP 401. // We do not send a "WWW-Authenticate" header, as this would trigger // a popup in the browser, immediately asking for credentials again. return new Response("Logged out.", { status: 401 }); case "/admin": { // The "Authorization" header is sent when authenticated. const authorization = request.headers.get("Authorization"); if (!authorization) { return new Response("You need to login.", { status: 401, headers: { // Prompts the user for credentials. "WWW-Authenticate": 'Basic realm="my scope", charset="UTF-8"', }, }); } const [scheme, encoded] = authorization.split(" "); // The Authorization header must start with Basic, followed by a space. if (!encoded || scheme !== "Basic") { return new Response("Malformed authorization header.", { status: 400, }); } const credentials = Buffer.from(encoded, "base64").toString(); // The username & password are split by the first colon. //=> example: "username:password" const index = credentials.indexOf(":"); const user = credentials.substring(0, index); const pass = credentials.substring(index + 1); if ( !timingSafeEqual(BASIC_USER, user) || !timingSafeEqual(BASIC_PASS, pass) ) { return new Response("You need to login.", { status: 401, headers: { // Prompts the user for credentials. "WWW-Authenticate": 'Basic realm="my scope", charset="UTF-8"', }, }); } return new Response("🎉 You have private access!", { status: 200, headers: { "Cache-Control": "no-store", }, }); } } return new Response("Not Found.", { status: 404 }); }, };/** * Shows how to restrict access using the HTTP Basic schema. * @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Authentication * @see https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7617 * */ import { Buffer } from "node:buffer"; const encoder = new TextEncoder(); /** * Protect against timing attacks by safely comparing values using `timingSafeEqual`. * Refer to https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/runtime-apis/web-crypto/#timingsafeequal for more details */ function timingSafeEqual(a: string, b: string) { const aBytes = encoder.encode(a); const bBytes = encoder.encode(b); // Do not return early when lengths differ — that leaks the secret's // length through timing. Compare against self and negate instead. if (aBytes.byteLength !== bBytes.byteLength) { return !crypto.subtle.timingSafeEqual(aBytes, aBytes); } return crypto.subtle.timingSafeEqual(aBytes, bBytes); } interface Env { PASSWORD: string; } export default { async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> { const BASIC_USER = "admin"; // You will need an admin password. This should be // attached to your Worker as an encrypted secret. // Refer to https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/configuration/secrets/ const BASIC_PASS = env.PASSWORD ?? "password"; const url = new URL(request.url); switch (url.pathname) { case "/": return new Response("Anyone can access the homepage."); case "/logout": // Invalidate the "Authorization" header by returning a HTTP 401. // We do not send a "WWW-Authenticate" header, as this would trigger // a popup in the browser, immediately asking for credentials again. return new Response("Logged out.", { status: 401 }); case "/admin": { // The "Authorization" header is sent when authenticated. const authorization = request.headers.get("Authorization"); if (!authorization) { return new Response("You need to login.", { status: 401, headers: { // Prompts the user for credentials. "WWW-Authenticate": 'Basic realm="my scope", charset="UTF-8"', }, }); } const [scheme, encoded] = authorization.split(" "); // The Authorization header must start with Basic, followed by a space. if (!encoded || scheme !== "Basic") { return new Response("Malformed authorization header.", { status: 400, }); } const credentials = Buffer.from(encoded, "base64").toString(); // The username and password are split by the first colon. //=> example: "username:password" const index = credentials.indexOf(":"); const user = credentials.substring(0, index); const pass = credentials.substring(index + 1); if ( !timingSafeEqual(BASIC_USER, user) || !timingSafeEqual(BASIC_PASS, pass) ) { return new Response("You need to login.", { status: 401, headers: { // Prompts the user for credentials. "WWW-Authenticate": 'Basic realm="my scope", charset="UTF-8"', }, }); } return new Response("🎉 You have private access!", { status: 200, headers: { "Cache-Control": "no-store", }, }); } } return new Response("Not Found.", { status: 404 }); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;use base64::prelude::*; use worker::*; #[event(fetch)] async fn fetch(req: Request, env: Env, _ctx: Context) -> Result<Response> { let basic_user = "admin"; // You will need an admin password. This should be // attached to your Worker as an encrypted secret. // Refer to https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/configuration/secrets/ let basic_pass = match env.secret("PASSWORD") { Ok(s) => s.to_string(), Err(_) => "password".to_string(), }; let url = req.url()?; match url.path() { "/" => Response::ok("Anyone can access the homepage."), // Invalidate the "Authorization" header by returning a HTTP 401. // We do not send a "WWW-Authenticate" header, as this would trigger // a popup in the browser, immediately asking for credentials again. "/logout" => Response::error("Logged out.", 401), "/admin" => { // The "Authorization" header is sent when authenticated. let authorization = req.headers().get("Authorization")?; if authorization == None { let mut headers = Headers::new(); // Prompts the user for credentials. headers.set( "WWW-Authenticate", "Basic realm='my scope', charset='UTF-8'", )?; return Ok(Response::error("You need to login.", 401)?.with_headers(headers)); } let authorization = authorization.unwrap(); let auth: Vec<&str> = authorization.split(" ").collect(); let scheme = auth[0]; let encoded = auth[1]; // The Authorization header must start with Basic, followed by a space. if encoded == "" || scheme != "Basic" { return Response::error("Malformed authorization header.", 400); } let buff = BASE64_STANDARD.decode(encoded).unwrap(); let credentials = String::from_utf8_lossy(&buff); // The username & password are split by the first colon. //=> example: "username:password" let credentials: Vec<&str> = credentials.split(':').collect(); let user = credentials[0]; let pass = credentials[1]; if user != basic_user || pass != basic_pass { let mut headers = Headers::new(); // Prompts the user for credentials. headers.set( "WWW-Authenticate", "Basic realm='my scope', charset='UTF-8'", )?; return Ok(Response::error("You need to login.", 401)?.with_headers(headers)); } let mut headers = Headers::new(); headers.set("Cache-Control", "no-store")?; Ok(Response::ok("🎉 You have private access!")?.with_headers(headers)) } _ => Response::error("Not Found.", 404), } }/** * Shows how to restrict access using the HTTP Basic schema with Hono. * @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Authentication * @see https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7617 */ import { Hono } from "hono"; import { basicAuth } from "hono/basic-auth"; // Define environment interface interface Env { Bindings: { USERNAME: string; PASSWORD: string; }; } const app = new Hono<Env>(); // Public homepage - accessible to everyone app.get("/", (c) => { return c.text("Anyone can access the homepage."); }); // Admin route - protected with Basic Auth app.get( "/admin", async (c, next) => { const auth = basicAuth({ username: c.env.USERNAME, password: c.env.PASSWORD, }); return await auth(c, next); }, (c) => { return c.text("🎉 You have private access!", 200, { "Cache-Control": "no-store", }); }, ); export default app;