HTTP Basic Authentication

/**

* Shows how to restrict access using the HTTP Basic schema.

* @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Authentication

* @see https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7617

*

*/

import { Buffer } from "node:buffer" ;

const encoder = new TextEncoder ();

/**

* Protect against timing attacks by safely comparing values using `timingSafeEqual`.

* Refer to https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/runtime-apis/web-crypto/#timingsafeequal for more details

* @param {string} a

* @param {string} b

* @returns {boolean}

*/

function timingSafeEqual ( a , b ) {

const aBytes = encoder. encode (a);

const bBytes = encoder. encode (b);

// Do not return early when lengths differ — that leaks the secret's

// length through timing. Compare against self and negate instead.

if (aBytes.byteLength !== bBytes.byteLength) {

return ! crypto.subtle. timingSafeEqual (aBytes, aBytes);

}

return crypto.subtle. timingSafeEqual (aBytes, bBytes);

}

export default {

/**

*

* @param {Request} request

* @param {{PASSWORD: string}} env

* @returns

*/

async fetch ( request , env ) {

const BASIC_USER = "admin" ;

// You will need an admin password. This should be

// attached to your Worker as an encrypted secret.

// Refer to https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/configuration/secrets/

const BASIC_PASS = env. PASSWORD ?? "password" ;

const url = new URL (request.url);

switch (url.pathname) {

case "/" :

return new Response ( "Anyone can access the homepage." );

case "/logout" :

// Invalidate the "Authorization" header by returning a HTTP 401.

// We do not send a "WWW-Authenticate" header, as this would trigger

// a popup in the browser, immediately asking for credentials again.

return new Response ( "Logged out." , { status: 401 });

case "/admin" : {

// The "Authorization" header is sent when authenticated.

const authorization = request.headers. get ( "Authorization" );

if ( ! authorization) {

return new Response ( "You need to login." , {

status: 401 ,

headers: {

// Prompts the user for credentials.

"WWW-Authenticate" : 'Basic realm="my scope", charset="UTF-8"' ,

},

});

}

const [ scheme , encoded ] = authorization. split ( " " );

// The Authorization header must start with Basic, followed by a space.

if ( ! encoded || scheme !== "Basic" ) {

return new Response ( "Malformed authorization header." , {

status: 400 ,

});

}

const credentials = Buffer. from (encoded, "base64" ). toString ();

// The username & password are split by the first colon.

//=> example: "username:password"

const index = credentials. indexOf ( ":" );

const user = credentials. substring ( 0 , index);

const pass = credentials. substring (index + 1 );

if (

! timingSafeEqual ( BASIC_USER , user) ||

! timingSafeEqual ( BASIC_PASS , pass)

) {

return new Response ( "You need to login." , {

status: 401 ,

headers: {

// Prompts the user for credentials.

"WWW-Authenticate" : 'Basic realm="my scope", charset="UTF-8"' ,

},

});

}

return new Response ( "🎉 You have private access!" , {

status: 200 ,

headers: {

"Cache-Control" : "no-store" ,

},

});

}

}

return new Response ( "Not Found." , { status: 404 });

},