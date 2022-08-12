103 Early Hints

Allow a client to request static assets while waiting for the HTML response.

To ensure Early Hints are enabled:

Log in to the Cloudflare Dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and website. Go to Speed -> Optimization. Enable the Early Hints toggle to on.

Currently, 103 Early Hints are only supported in Chrome 103 or later. To view up-to-date information on which browsers support Early Hints, refer to caniuse.com External link icon Open external link .