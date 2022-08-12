103 Early Hints
Allow a client to request static assets while waiting for the HTML response.
To ensure Early Hints are enabled:
- Log in to the Cloudflare Dashboard and select your account and website.
- Go to Speed -> Optimization.
- Enable the Early Hints toggle to on.
const CSS = `body { color: red; }`;
const HTML = `<!doctype html><html lang="en"><head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Early Hints test</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="/test.css"></head><body> <h1>Early Hints test page</h1></body></html>`;
async function handleRequest(request) { // If request is for test.css, serve the raw CSS if (/test\.css$/.test(request.url)) { return new Response(CSS, { headers: { 'content-type': 'text/css', }, }); } else { // Serve raw HTML using Early Hints for the CSS file return new Response(HTML, { headers: { 'content-type': 'text/html', 'Link': '</test.css>; rel=preload; as=style', }, }); }
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});