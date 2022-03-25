Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Cookie parsing

Given the cookie name, get the value of a cookie. You can also use cookies for A/B testing.
import { parse } from 'cookie';



// The name of the cookie

const COOKIE_NAME = '__uid';



function handleRequest(request) {
  const cookie = parse(request.headers.get('Cookie') || '');


  if (cookie[COOKIE_NAME] != null) {
    // Respond with the cookie value
    return new Response(cookie[COOKIE_NAME]);
  }


  return new Response('No cookie with name: ' + COOKIE_NAME);

}



addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));

});