Cookie parsing

Given the cookie name, get the value of a cookie. You can also use cookies for A/B testing.

import { parse } from 'cookie' ; const COOKIE_NAME = '__uid' ; function handleRequest ( request ) { const cookie = parse ( request . headers . get ( 'Cookie' ) || '' ) ; if ( cookie [ COOKIE_NAME ] != null ) { return new Response ( cookie [ COOKIE_NAME ] ) ; } return new Response ( 'No cookie with name: ' + COOKIE_NAME ) ; } addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) ) ; } ) ;