Hot-link protection
Block other websites from linking to your content. This is useful for protecting images.
const HOMEPAGE_URL = 'https://tutorial.cloudflareworkers.com/';
const PROTECTED_TYPE = 'image/';
async function handleRequest(request) { // Fetch the original request const response = await fetch(request);
// If it's an image, engage hotlink protection based on the // Referer header. const referer = request.headers.get('Referer'); const contentType = response.headers.get('Content-Type') || '';
if (referer && contentType.startsWith(PROTECTED_TYPE)) { // If the hostnames don't match, it's a hotlink if (new URL(referer).hostname !== new URL(request.url).hostname) { // Redirect the user to your website return Response.redirect(HOMEPAGE_URL, 302); } }
// Everything is fine, return the response normally. return response;
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});