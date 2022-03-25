Geolocation: Weather application
Fetch weather data from an API using the user's geolocation data.
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});
async function handleRequest(request) { let endpoint = 'https://api.waqi.info/feed/geo:'; const token = ''; //Use a token from https://aqicn.org/api/ let html_style = `body{padding:6em; font-family: sans-serif;} h1{color:#f6821f}`;
let html_content = '<h1>Weather 🌦</h1>';
latitude = request.cf.latitude; longitude = request.cf.longitude; endpoint += `${latitude};${longitude}/?token=${token}`; const init = { headers: { 'content-type': 'application/json;charset=UTF-8', }, };
const response = await fetch(endpoint, init); const content = await response.json();
html_content += `<p>This is a demo using Workers geolocation data. </p>`; html_content += `You are located at: ${latitude},${longitude}.</p>`; html_content += `<p>Based off sensor data from <a href="${content.data.city.url}">${content.data.city.name}</a>:</p>`; html_content += `<p>The AQI level is: ${content.data.aqi}.</p>`; html_content += `<p>The N02 level is: ${content.data.iaqi.no2.v}.</p>`; html_content += `<p>The O3 level is: ${content.data.iaqi.o3.v}.</p>`; html_content += `<p>The temperature is: ${content.data.iaqi.t.v}°C.</p>`;
let html = `<!DOCTYPE html><head> <title>Geolocation: Weather</title></head><body> <style>${html_style}</style> <div id="container"> ${html_content} </div></body>`;
return new Response(html, { headers: { 'content-type': 'text/html;charset=UTF-8', }, });
}