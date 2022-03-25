Set security headers
Set common security headers (X-XSS-Protection, X-Frame-Options, X-Content-Type-Options, Permissions-Policy, Referrer-Policy, Strict-Transport-Security, Content-Security-Policy).
const DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS = { /* Secure your application with Content-Security-Policy headers. Enabling these headers will permit content from a trusted domain and all its subdomains. @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Content-Security-Policy "Content-Security-Policy": "default-src 'self' example.com *.example.com", */ /* You can also set Strict-Transport-Security headers. These are not automatically set because your website might get added to Chrome's HSTS preload list. Here's the code if you want to apply it: "Strict-Transport-Security" : "max-age=63072000; includeSubDomains; preload", */ /* Permissions-Policy header provides the ability to allow or deny the use of browser features, such as opting out of FLoC - which you can use below: "Permissions-Policy": "interest-cohort=()", */ /* X-XSS-Protection header prevents a page from loading if an XSS attack is detected. @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-XSS-Protection */ 'X-XSS-Protection': '0', /* X-Frame-Options header prevents click-jacking attacks. @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-Frame-Options */ 'X-Frame-Options': 'DENY', /* X-Content-Type-Options header prevents MIME-sniffing. @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-Content-Type-Options */ 'X-Content-Type-Options': 'nosniff', 'Referrer-Policy': 'strict-origin-when-cross-origin', 'Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy': 'require-corp; report-to="default";', 'Cross-Origin-Opener-Policy': 'same-site; report-to="default";', 'Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy': 'same-site',
};
const BLOCKED_HEADERS = ['Public-Key-Pins', 'X-Powered-By', 'X-AspNet-Version'];
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(addHeaders(event.request));
});
async function addHeaders(req) { let response = await fetch(req); let newHeaders = new Headers(response.headers);
const tlsVersion = req.cf.tlsVersion; // This sets the headers for HTML responses: if (newHeaders.has('Content-Type') && !newHeaders.get('Content-Type').includes('text/html')) { return new Response(response.body, { status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText, headers: newHeaders, }); }
Object.keys(DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS).map(function (name) { newHeaders.set(name, DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS[name]); });
BLOCKED_HEADERS.forEach(function (name) { newHeaders.delete(name); });
if (tlsVersion !== 'TLSv1.2' && tlsVersion !== 'TLSv1.3') { return new Response('You need to use TLS version 1.2 or higher.', { status: 400 }); } else { return new Response(response.body, { status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText, headers: newHeaders, }); }
}