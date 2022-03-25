Cloudflare Docs
Set security headers

Set common security headers (X-XSS-Protection, X-Frame-Options, X-Content-Type-Options, Permissions-Policy, Referrer-Policy, Strict-Transport-Security, Content-Security-Policy).
const DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS = {
  /*
    Secure your application with Content-Security-Policy headers.
    Enabling these headers will permit content from a trusted domain and all its subdomains.
    @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Content-Security-Policy
    "Content-Security-Policy": "default-src 'self' example.com *.example.com",
    */
  /*
    You can also set Strict-Transport-Security headers.
    These are not automatically set because your website might get added to Chrome's HSTS preload list.
    Here's the code if you want to apply it:
    "Strict-Transport-Security" : "max-age=63072000; includeSubDomains; preload",
    */
  /*
    Permissions-Policy header provides the ability to allow or deny the use of browser features, such as opting out of FLoC - which you can use below:
    "Permissions-Policy": "interest-cohort=()",
    */
  /*
    X-XSS-Protection header prevents a page from loading if an XSS attack is detected.
    @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-XSS-Protection
    */
  'X-XSS-Protection': '0',
  /*
    X-Frame-Options header prevents click-jacking attacks.
    @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-Frame-Options
    */
  'X-Frame-Options': 'DENY',
  /*
    X-Content-Type-Options header prevents MIME-sniffing.
    @see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/X-Content-Type-Options
    */
  'X-Content-Type-Options': 'nosniff',
  'Referrer-Policy': 'strict-origin-when-cross-origin',
  'Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy': 'require-corp; report-to="default";',
  'Cross-Origin-Opener-Policy': 'same-site; report-to="default";',
  'Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy': 'same-site',

};

const BLOCKED_HEADERS = ['Public-Key-Pins', 'X-Powered-By', 'X-AspNet-Version'];

addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  event.respondWith(addHeaders(event.request));

});

async function addHeaders(req) {
  let response = await fetch(req);
  let newHeaders = new Headers(response.headers);


  const tlsVersion = req.cf.tlsVersion;
  // This sets the headers for HTML responses:
  if (newHeaders.has('Content-Type') && !newHeaders.get('Content-Type').includes('text/html')) {
    return new Response(response.body, {
      status: response.status,
      statusText: response.statusText,
      headers: newHeaders,
    });
  }


  Object.keys(DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS).map(function (name) {
    newHeaders.set(name, DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS[name]);
  });


  BLOCKED_HEADERS.forEach(function (name) {
    newHeaders.delete(name);
  });


  if (tlsVersion !== 'TLSv1.2' && tlsVersion !== 'TLSv1.3') {
    return new Response('You need to use TLS version 1.2 or higher.', { status: 400 });
  } else {
    return new Response(response.body, {
      status: response.status,
      statusText: response.statusText,
      headers: newHeaders,
    });
  }

}