A/B testing with same-URL direct access
Set up an A/B test by controlling what response is served based on cookies. This version supports passing the request through to test and control on the origin, bypassing random assignment.
const NAME = 'myExampleWorkersABTest';
async function abTestingWithPassthrough(req) { const url = new URL(req.url); // Enable Passthrough to allow direct access to control and test routes. if (url.pathname.startsWith('/control') || url.pathname.startsWith('/test')) return fetch(req); // Determine which group this requester is in. const cookie = req.headers.get('cookie'); if (cookie && cookie.includes(`${NAME}=control`)) { url.pathname = '/control' + url.pathname; } else if (cookie && cookie.includes(`${NAME}=test`)) { url.pathname = '/test' + url.pathname; } else { // If there is no cookie, this is a new client. Choose a group and set the cookie. const group = Math.random() < 0.5 ? 'test' : 'control'; // 50/50 split if (group === 'control') { url.pathname = '/control' + url.pathname; } else { url.pathname = '/test' + url.pathname; } // Reconstruct response to avoid immutability let res = await fetch(url); res = new Response(res.body, res); // Set cookie to enable persistent A/B sessions. res.headers.append('Set-Cookie', `${NAME}=${group}; path=/`); return res; } return fetch(url);
}
addEventListener('fetch', e => { e.respondWith(abTestingWithPassthrough(e.request));
});