Setting Cron Triggers

Set a Cron Trigger for your Worker.

addEventListener ( 'scheduled' , event => { event . waitUntil ( triggerEvent ( event . scheduledTime ) ) ; } ) ; async function triggerEvent ( scheduledTime ) { console . log ( 'cron processed' ) ; }

​​ Setting Cron Triggers in Wrangler

If you are deploying with Wrangler, set the cron syntax (once per hour as shown below) by adding this to your wrangler.toml file:

name = "worker" [ triggers ] crons = [ "0 * * * *" ]

You also can set a different Cron Trigger for each environment in your wrangler.toml . You need to put the [triggers] table under your chosen environment. For example: