Cache using fetch

Determine how to cache a resource by setting TTLs, custom cache keys, and cache headers in a fetch request.

​​ Caching HTML resources

fetch ( event . request , { cf : { cacheEverything : true } } ) ;

Setting the cache level to Cache Everything will override the default cacheability of the asset. For time-to-live (TTL), Cloudflare will still rely on headers set by the origin.

​​ Custom cache keys

This feature is available only to Enterprise customers.

A request’s cache key is what determines if two requests are the same for caching purposes. If a request has the same cache key as some previous request, then Cloudflare can serve the same cached response for both. For more about cache keys, refer to the Create custom cache keys documentation.

fetch ( event . request , { cf : { cacheKey : 'some-string' } } ) ;

Normally, Cloudflare computes the cache key for a request based on the request’s URL. Sometimes, though, you may like different URLs to be treated as if they were the same for caching purposes. For example, if your website content is hosted from both Amazon S3 and Google Cloud Storage - you have the same content in both places, and you can use a Worker to randomly balance between the two. However, you do not want to end up caching two copies of your content. You could utilize custom cache keys to cache based on the original request URL rather than the subrequest URL:

addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => { let url = new URL ( event . request . url ) ; if ( Math . random ( ) < 0.5 ) { url . hostname = 'example.s3.amazonaws.com' ; } else { url . hostname = 'example.storage.googleapis.com' ; } let request = new Request ( url , event . request ) ; event . respondWith ( fetch ( request , { cf : { cacheKey : event . request . url } , } ) ) ; } ) ;

Workers operating on behalf of different zones cannot affect each other’s cache. You can only override cache keys when making requests within your own zone (in the above example event.request.url was the key stored), or requests to hosts that are not on Cloudflare. When making a request to another Cloudflare zone (for example, belonging to a different Cloudflare customer), that zone fully controls how its own content is cached within Cloudflare; you cannot override it.

​​ Override based on origin response code

This feature is available only to Enterprise customers.

fetch ( request , { cf : { cacheTtlByStatus : { '200-299' : 86400 , '404' : 1 , '500-599' : 0 } } , } ) ;