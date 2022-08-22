Custom Domain with Images

Set up custom domain for Images using a Worker or serve images using a prefix path and Cloudflare registered domain.

To serve images from a custom domain:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select you account > select Workers. Select Create a service. In your Workers, select Quick edit and paste the following code.

JavaScript ES Modules

ES Modules TypeScript ES Modules export default { async fetch ( request ) { const accountHash = '' ; const { pathname } = new URL ( request . url ) ; return new Response ( ` https://imagedelivery.net/ ${ accountHash } ${ pathname } ` ) ; } } ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request ) { const accountHash = '' ; const { pathname } = new URL ( request . url ) ; return new Response ( ` https://imagedelivery.net/ ${ accountHash } ${ pathname } ` ) ; } } ;

Another way you can serve images from a custom domain is by using the cdn-cgi/imagedelivery prefix path which is used as path to trigger cdn-cgi image proxy.

Below is an example showing the hostname as a Cloudflare proxied domain under the same account as the Image, followed with the prefix path and the image <ACCOUNT_HASH> , <IMAGE_ID> and <VARIANT_NAME> which can be found in the Images on the Cloudflare dashboard.