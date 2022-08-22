Cloudflare Docs
Custom Domain with Images

Set up custom domain for Images using a Worker or serve images using a prefix path and Cloudflare registered domain.

To serve images from a custom domain:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Select you account > select Workers.
  3. Select Create a service.
  4. In your Workers, select Quick edit and paste the following code.
export default {
	async fetch(request) {
		// You can find this in the dashboard, it should look something like this: ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA
		const accountHash = '';


		const { pathname } = new URL(request.url);


		// A request to something like cdn.example.com/83eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00/public
		// will fetch "https://imagedelivery.net/<accountHash>/83eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00/public"


		return new Response(`https://imagedelivery.net/${accountHash}${pathname}`);
	}

};

export default {
	async fetch(request: Request) {
		// You can find this in the dashboard, it should look something like this: ZWd9g1K7eljCn_KDTu_MWA
		const accountHash = '';


		const { pathname } = new URL(request.url);


		// A request to something like cdn.example.com/83eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00/public
		// will fetch "https://imagedelivery.net/<accountHash>/83eb7b2-5392-4565-b69e-aff66acddd00/public"


		return new Response(`https://imagedelivery.net/${accountHash}${pathname}`);
	}

};

Another way you can serve images from a custom domain is by using the cdn-cgi/imagedelivery prefix path which is used as path to trigger cdn-cgi image proxy.

Below is an example showing the hostname as a Cloudflare proxied domain under the same account as the Image, followed with the prefix path and the image <ACCOUNT_HASH>, <IMAGE_ID> and <VARIANT_NAME> which can be found in the Images on the Cloudflare dashboard.

https://example.com/cdn-cgi/imagedelivery/<ACCOUNT_HASH>/<IMAGE_ID>/<VARIANT_NAME>