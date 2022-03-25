CORS header proxy
Add the necessary CORS headers to a third party API response.
// Cloudflare supports the GET, POST, HEAD, and OPTIONS methods from any origin,
// and allow any header on requests. These headers must be present
// on all responses to all CORS preflight requests. In practice, this means
// all responses to OPTIONS requests.
const corsHeaders = { 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*', 'Access-Control-Allow-Methods': 'GET,HEAD,POST,OPTIONS', 'Access-Control-Max-Age': '86400',
};
// The URL for the remote third party API you want to fetch from
// but does not implement CORS
const API_URL = 'https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos/demoapi';
// The endpoint you want the CORS reverse proxy to be on
const PROXY_ENDPOINT = '/corsproxy/';
// The rest of this snippet for the demo page
function rawHtmlResponse(html) { return new Response(html, { headers: { 'content-type': 'text/html;charset=UTF-8', }, });
}
const DEMO_PAGE = ` <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h1>API GET without CORS Proxy</h1> <a target="_blank" href="https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Fetch_API/Using_Fetch#Checking_that_the_fetch_was_successful">Shows TypeError: Failed to fetch since CORS is misconfigured</a> <p id="noproxy-status"/> <code id="noproxy">Waiting</code> <h1>API GET with CORS Proxy</h1> <p id="proxy-status"/> <code id="proxy">Waiting</code> <h1>API POST with CORS Proxy + Preflight</h1> <p id="proxypreflight-status"/> <code id="proxypreflight">Waiting</code> <script> let reqs = {}; reqs.noproxy = () => { return fetch("${API_URL}").then(r => r.json()) } reqs.proxy = async () => { let href = "${PROXY_ENDPOINT}?apiurl=${API_URL}" return fetch(window.location.origin + href).then(r => r.json()) } reqs.proxypreflight = async () => { let href = "${PROXY_ENDPOINT}?apiurl=${API_URL}" let response = await fetch(window.location.origin + href, { method: "POST", headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, body: JSON.stringify({ msg: "Hello world!" }) }) return response.json() } (async () => { for (const [reqName, req] of Object.entries(reqs)) { try { let data = await req() document.getElementById(reqName).innerHTML = JSON.stringify(data) } catch (e) { document.getElementById(reqName).innerHTML = e } } })() </script> </body> </html>`;
async function handleRequest(request) { const url = new URL(request.url); let apiUrl = url.searchParams.get('apiurl');
if (apiUrl == null) { apiUrl = API_URL; }
// Rewrite request to point to API URL. This also makes the request mutable // so you can add the correct Origin header to make the API server think // that this request is not cross-site. request = new Request(apiUrl, request); request.headers.set('Origin', new URL(apiUrl).origin); let response = await fetch(request);
// Recreate the response so you can modify the headers response = new Response(response.body, response);
// Set CORS headers response.headers.set('Access-Control-Allow-Origin', url.origin);
// Append to/Add Vary header so browser will cache response correctly response.headers.append('Vary', 'Origin');
return response;
}
function handleOptions(request) { // Make sure the necessary headers are present // for this to be a valid pre-flight request let headers = request.headers; if ( headers.get('Origin') !== null && headers.get('Access-Control-Request-Method') !== null && headers.get('Access-Control-Request-Headers') !== null ) { // Handle CORS pre-flight request. // If you want to check or reject the requested method + headers // you can do that here. let respHeaders = { ...corsHeaders, // Allow all future content Request headers to go back to browser // such as Authorization (Bearer) or X-Client-Name-Version 'Access-Control-Allow-Headers': request.headers.get('Access-Control-Request-Headers'), };
return new Response(null, { headers: respHeaders, }); } else { // Handle standard OPTIONS request. // If you want to allow other HTTP Methods, you can do that here. return new Response(null, { headers: { Allow: 'GET, HEAD, POST, OPTIONS', }, }); }
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { const request = event.request; const url = new URL(request.url); if (url.pathname.startsWith(PROXY_ENDPOINT)) { if (request.method === 'OPTIONS') { // Handle CORS preflight requests event.respondWith(handleOptions(request)); } else if (request.method === 'GET' || request.method === 'HEAD' || request.method === 'POST') { // Handle requests to the API server event.respondWith(handleRequest(request)); } else { event.respondWith( new Response(null, { status: 405, statusText: 'Method Not Allowed', }) ); } } else { // Serve demo page event.respondWith(rawHtmlResponse(DEMO_PAGE)); }
});