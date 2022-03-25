Cloudflare Docs
CORS header proxy

Add the necessary CORS headers to a third party API response.
// Cloudflare supports the GET, POST, HEAD, and OPTIONS methods from any origin,

// and allow any header on requests. These headers must be present

// on all responses to all CORS preflight requests. In practice, this means

// all responses to OPTIONS requests.

const corsHeaders = {
  'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*',
  'Access-Control-Allow-Methods': 'GET,HEAD,POST,OPTIONS',
  'Access-Control-Max-Age': '86400',

};



// The URL for the remote third party API you want to fetch from

// but does not implement CORS

const API_URL = 'https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos/demoapi';



// The endpoint you want the CORS reverse proxy to be on

const PROXY_ENDPOINT = '/corsproxy/';



// The rest of this snippet for the demo page

function rawHtmlResponse(html) {
  return new Response(html, {
    headers: {
      'content-type': 'text/html;charset=UTF-8',
    },
  });

}



const DEMO_PAGE = `
  <!DOCTYPE html>
  <html>
  <body>
    <h1>API GET without CORS Proxy</h1>
    <a target="_blank" href="https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Fetch_API/Using_Fetch#Checking_that_the_fetch_was_successful">Shows TypeError: Failed to fetch since CORS is misconfigured</a>
    <p id="noproxy-status"/>
    <code id="noproxy">Waiting</code>
    <h1>API GET with CORS Proxy</h1>
    <p id="proxy-status"/>
    <code id="proxy">Waiting</code>
    <h1>API POST with CORS Proxy + Preflight</h1>
    <p id="proxypreflight-status"/>
    <code id="proxypreflight">Waiting</code>
    <script>
    let reqs = {};
    reqs.noproxy = () => {
      return fetch("${API_URL}").then(r => r.json())
    }
    reqs.proxy = async () => {
      let href = "${PROXY_ENDPOINT}?apiurl=${API_URL}"
      return fetch(window.location.origin + href).then(r => r.json())
    }
    reqs.proxypreflight = async () => {
      let href = "${PROXY_ENDPOINT}?apiurl=${API_URL}"
      let response = await fetch(window.location.origin + href, {
        method: "POST",
        headers: {
          "Content-Type": "application/json"
        },
        body: JSON.stringify({
          msg: "Hello world!"
        })
      })
      return response.json()
    }
    (async () => {
      for (const [reqName, req] of Object.entries(reqs)) {
        try {
          let data = await req()
          document.getElementById(reqName).innerHTML = JSON.stringify(data)
        } catch (e) {
          document.getElementById(reqName).innerHTML = e
        }
      }
    })()
    </script>
  </body>
  </html>`;



async function handleRequest(request) {
  const url = new URL(request.url);
  let apiUrl = url.searchParams.get('apiurl');


  if (apiUrl == null) {
    apiUrl = API_URL;
  }


  // Rewrite request to point to API URL. This also makes the request mutable
  // so you can add the correct Origin header to make the API server think
  // that this request is not cross-site.
  request = new Request(apiUrl, request);
  request.headers.set('Origin', new URL(apiUrl).origin);
  let response = await fetch(request);


  // Recreate the response so you can modify the headers
  response = new Response(response.body, response);


  // Set CORS headers
  response.headers.set('Access-Control-Allow-Origin', url.origin);


  // Append to/Add Vary header so browser will cache response correctly
  response.headers.append('Vary', 'Origin');


  return response;

}



function handleOptions(request) {
  // Make sure the necessary headers are present
  // for this to be a valid pre-flight request
  let headers = request.headers;
  if (
    headers.get('Origin') !== null &&
    headers.get('Access-Control-Request-Method') !== null &&
    headers.get('Access-Control-Request-Headers') !== null
  ) {
    // Handle CORS pre-flight request.
    // If you want to check or reject the requested method + headers
    // you can do that here.
    let respHeaders = {
      ...corsHeaders,
      // Allow all future content Request headers to go back to browser
      // such as Authorization (Bearer) or X-Client-Name-Version
      'Access-Control-Allow-Headers': request.headers.get('Access-Control-Request-Headers'),
    };


    return new Response(null, {
      headers: respHeaders,
    });
  } else {
    // Handle standard OPTIONS request.
    // If you want to allow other HTTP Methods, you can do that here.
    return new Response(null, {
      headers: {
        Allow: 'GET, HEAD, POST, OPTIONS',
      },
    });
  }

}



addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  const request = event.request;
  const url = new URL(request.url);
  if (url.pathname.startsWith(PROXY_ENDPOINT)) {
    if (request.method === 'OPTIONS') {
      // Handle CORS preflight requests
      event.respondWith(handleOptions(request));
    } else if (request.method === 'GET' || request.method === 'HEAD' || request.method === 'POST') {
      // Handle requests to the API server
      event.respondWith(handleRequest(request));
    } else {
      event.respondWith(
        new Response(null, {
          status: 405,
          statusText: 'Method Not Allowed',
        })
      );
    }
  } else {
    // Serve demo page
    event.respondWith(rawHtmlResponse(DEMO_PAGE));
  }

});