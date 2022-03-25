Bulk origin override
Resolve requests to your domain to a set of proxy third-party origin URLs.
/** * An object with different URLs to fetch * @param {Object} ORIGINS */
const ORIGINS = { 'starwarsapi.yourdomain.com': 'swapi.dev', 'google.yourdomain.com': 'www.google.com',
};
function handleRequest(request) { const url = new URL(request.url); // Check if incoming hostname is a key in the ORIGINS object if (url.hostname in ORIGINS) { const target = ORIGINS[url.hostname]; url.hostname = target; // If it is, proxy request to that third party origin return fetch(url.toString(), request); }
// Otherwise, process request as normal return fetch(request);
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});