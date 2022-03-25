Logging headers to console
async function handleRequest(request) { console.log(new Map(request.headers))
return new Response("Hello world")
}
addEventListener("fetch", event => { return event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
Console-logging headers
Use a
Map if you need to log a
Headers object to the console:
console.log(new Map(request.headers))
Use the
spread operator if you need to quickly stringify a
Headers object:
let requestHeaders = JSON.stringify([...request.headers])
Or use ES2019
Object.fromEntries to convert it to an object:
let requestHeaders = Object.fromEntries(request.headers)
The problem
When debugging Workers, examine the headers on a request or response. A common mistake is to try to log headers to the developer console via code like this:
console.log(request.headers)
Or this:
console.log(`Request headers: ${JSON.stringify(request.headers)}`)
Both attempts result in what appears to be an empty object — the string
"{}" — even though calling
request.headers.has("Your-Header-Name") might return true. This is the same behavior that browsers implement.
The reason this happens is because Headers objects do not store headers in enumerable JavaScript properties, so the developer console and JSON stringifier do not know how to read the names and values of the headers. It is not actually an empty object, but rather an opaque object.
Headers objects are iterable, which you can take advantage of to develop a couple of quick one-liners for debug-printing headers.
Pass headers through a Map
The first common idiom for making Headers
console.log()-friendly is to construct a
Map object from the
Headers object and log the
Map object.
console.log(new Map(request.headers))
This works because:
Mapobjects can be constructed from iterables, like
Headers.
The
Mapobject does store its entries in enumerable JavaScript properties, so the developer console can see into it.
Spread headers into an array
The
Map approach works for simple calls to
console.log(). If you need to stringify your headers, you will discover that stringifying a
Map yields nothing more than
[object Map].
Even though a
Map stores its data in enumerable properties, those properties are Symbol-keyed. Because of this,
JSON.stringify() will ignore Symbol-keyed properties and you will receive an empty
{}.
Instead, you can take advantage of the iterability of the
Headers object in a new way by applying the spread operator (
...) to it.
let requestHeaders = JSON.stringify([...request.headers], null, 2)console.log(`Request headers: ${requestHeaders}`)
Convert headers into an object with Object.fromEntries (ES2019)
ES2019 provides
Object.fromEntries, so it is a simple call to convert the headers into an object:
let headersObject = Object.fromEntries(request.headers)
let requestHeaders = JSON.stringify(headersObject, null, 2)console.log(`Request headers: ${requestHeaders}`)
This results in something like:
Request headers: { "accept": "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8", "accept-encoding": "gzip", "accept-language": "en-US,en;q=0.9", "cf-ipcountry": "US", // ...
}"