Conditional response
Return a response based on the incoming request's URL, HTTP method, User Agent, IP address, ASN or device type.
const BLOCKED_HOSTNAMES = ['nope.mywebsite.com', 'bye.website.com'];
async function handleRequest(request) { // Return a new Response based on a URL's hostname const url = new URL(request.url);
if (BLOCKED_HOSTNAMES.includes(url.hostname)) { return new Response('Blocked Host', { status: 403 }); }
// Block paths ending in .doc or .xml based on the URL's file extension const forbiddenExtRegExp = new RegExp(/\.(doc|xml)$/);
if (forbiddenExtRegExp.test(url.pathname)) { return new Response('Blocked Extension', { status: 403 }); }
// On HTTP method if (request.method === 'POST') { return new Response('Response for POST'); }
// On User Agent const userAgent = request.headers.get('User-Agent') || ''; if (userAgent.includes('bot')) { return new Response('Block User Agent containing bot', { status: 403 }); }
// On Client's IP address const clientIP = request.headers.get('CF-Connecting-IP'); if (clientIP === '1.2.3.4') { return new Response('Block the IP 1.2.3.4', { status: 403 }); }
// On ASN if (request.cf && request.cf.asn == 64512) { return new Response('Block the ASN 64512 response'); }
// On Device Type // Requires Enterprise "CF-Device-Type Header" zone setting or // Page Rule with "Cache By Device Type" setting applied. const device = request.headers.get('CF-Device-Type'); if (device === 'mobile') { return Response.redirect('https://mobile.example.com'); }
console.error( "Getting Client's IP address, device type, and ASN are not supported in playground. Must test on a live worker" ); return fetch(request);
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});