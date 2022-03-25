Data loss prevention
Protect sensitive data to prevent data loss, and send alerts to a webhooks server in the event of a data breach.
const DEBUG = true;
const SOME_HOOK_SERVER = 'https://webhook.flow-wolf.io/hook';
/** * Alert a data breach by posting to a webhook server */
function postDataBreach(request) { return fetch(SOME_HOOK_SERVER, { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify(body), headers: { 'content-type': 'application/json;charset=UTF-8', }, body: JSON.stringify({ ip: request.headers.get('cf-connecting-ip'), time: Date.now(), request: request, }), });
}
/** * Define personal data with regular expressions. * Respond with block if credit card data, and strip * emails and phone numbers from the response. * Execution will be limited to MIME type "text/*". */
async function handleRequest(request) { const response = await fetch(request);
// Return origin response, if response wasn’t text const contentType = response.headers.get('content-type') || ''; if (!contentType.toLowerCase().includes('text/')) { return response; }
let text = await response.text();
// When debugging replace the response // from the origin with an email text = DEBUG ? text.replace('You may use this', '[email protected] may use this') : text;
const sensitiveRegexsMap = { creditCard: String.raw`\b(?:4[0-9]{12}(?:[0-9]{3})?|(?:5[1-5][0-9]{2}|222[1-9]|22[3-9][0-9]|2[3-6][0-9]{2}|27[01][0-9]|2720)[0-9]{12}|3[47][0-9]{13}|3(?:0[0-5]|[68][0-9])[0-9]{11}|6(?:011|5[0-9]{2})[0-9]{12}|(?:2131|1800|35\d{3})\d{11})\b`, email: String.raw`\b[A-Z0-9._%+-][email protected][A-Z0-9.-]+\.[A-Z]{2,}\b`, phone: String.raw`\b07\d{9}\b`, };
for (const kind in sensitiveRegexsMap) { const sensitiveRegex = new RegExp(sensitiveRegexsMap[kind], 'ig'); const match = await sensitiveRegex.test(text); if (match) { // Alert a data breach await postDataBreach(request);
// Respond with a block if credit card, // otherwise replace sensitive text with `*`s return kind === 'creditCard' ? new Response(kind + ' found\nForbidden\n', { status: 403, statusText: 'Forbidden', }) : new Response(text.replace(sensitiveRegex, '**********'), response); } } return new Response(text, response);
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});