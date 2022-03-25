Geolocation: Custom Styling
Personalize website styling based on localized user time.
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});
let grads = [ [ { color: '00000c', position: 0 }, { color: '00000c', position: 0 }, ], [ { color: '020111', position: 85 }, { color: '191621', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '020111', position: 60 }, { color: '20202c', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '020111', position: 10 }, { color: '3a3a52', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '20202c', position: 0 }, { color: '515175', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '40405c', position: 0 }, { color: '6f71aa', position: 80 }, { color: '8a76ab', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '4a4969', position: 0 }, { color: '7072ab', position: 50 }, { color: 'cd82a0', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '757abf', position: 0 }, { color: '8583be', position: 60 }, { color: 'eab0d1', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '82addb', position: 0 }, { color: 'ebb2b1', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '94c5f8', position: 1 }, { color: 'a6e6ff', position: 70 }, { color: 'b1b5ea', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: 'b7eaff', position: 0 }, { color: '94dfff', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '9be2fe', position: 0 }, { color: '67d1fb', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '90dffe', position: 0 }, { color: '38a3d1', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '57c1eb', position: 0 }, { color: '246fa8', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '2d91c2', position: 0 }, { color: '1e528e', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '2473ab', position: 0 }, { color: '1e528e', position: 70 }, { color: '5b7983', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '1e528e', position: 0 }, { color: '265889', position: 50 }, { color: '9da671', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '1e528e', position: 0 }, { color: '728a7c', position: 50 }, { color: 'e9ce5d', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '154277', position: 0 }, { color: '576e71', position: 30 }, { color: 'e1c45e', position: 70 }, { color: 'b26339', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '163C52', position: 0 }, { color: '4F4F47', position: 30 }, { color: 'C5752D', position: 60 }, { color: 'B7490F', position: 80 }, { color: '2F1107', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '071B26', position: 0 }, { color: '071B26', position: 30 }, { color: '8A3B12', position: 80 }, { color: '240E03', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '010A10', position: 30 }, { color: '59230B', position: 80 }, { color: '2F1107', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '090401', position: 50 }, { color: '4B1D06', position: 100 }, ], [ { color: '00000c', position: 80 }, { color: '150800', position: 100 }, ],
];
function toCSSGradient(hour) { let css = 'linear-gradient(to bottom,'; const data = grads[hour]; const len = data.length;
for (let i = 0; i < len; i++) { const item = data[i]; css += ` #${item.color} ${item.position}%`; if (i < len - 1) css += ','; } return css + ')';
}
async function handleRequest(request) { let html_content = ''; let html_style = ` html{width:100vw; height:100vh;} body{padding:0; margin:0 !important;height:100%;} #container { display: flex; flex-direction:column; align-items: center; justify-content: center; height: 100%; color:white; font-family:sans-serif; }`;
const timezone = request.cf.timezone; let localized_date = new Date(new Date().toLocaleString('en-US', { timeZone: timezone })); let hour = localized_date.getHours(); let minutes = localized_date.getMinutes();
html_content += '<h1>' + hour + ':' + minutes + '</h1>'; html_content += '<p>' + timezone + '<br/></p>'; html_style += 'body{background:' + toCSSGradient(hour) + ';}';
let html = `<!DOCTYPE html><head> <title>Geolocation: Customized Design</title></head><body> <style> ${html_style}</style> <div id="container"> ${html_content} </div></body>`;
return new Response(html, { headers: { 'content-type': 'text/html;charset=UTF-8', }, });
}