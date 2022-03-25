Using the Cache API
Use the Cache API to store responses in Cloudflare's cache.
async function handleRequest(event) { const request = event.request; const cacheUrl = new URL(request.url);
// Construct the cache key from the cache URL const cacheKey = new Request(cacheUrl.toString(), request); const cache = caches.default;
// Check whether the value is already available in the cache // if not, you will need to fetch it from origin, and store it in the cache // for future access let response = await cache.match(cacheKey);
if (!response) { console.log( `Response for request url: ${request.url} not present in cache. Fetching and caching request.` ); // If not in cache, get it from origin response = await fetch(request);
// Must use Response constructor to inherit all of response's fields response = new Response(response.body, response);
// Cache API respects Cache-Control headers. Setting s-max-age to 10 // will limit the response to be in cache for 10 seconds max
// Any changes made to the response here will be reflected in the cached value response.headers.append('Cache-Control', 's-maxage=10');
// Store the fetched response as cacheKey // Use waitUntil so you can return the response without blocking on // writing to cache event.waitUntil(cache.put(cacheKey, response.clone())); } else { console.log(`Cache hit for: ${request.url}.`); } return response;
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { try { const request = event.request; return event.respondWith(handleRequest(event)); } catch (e) { return event.respondWith(new Response('Error thrown ' + e.message)); }
});