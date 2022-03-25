Rewrite links
Rewrite URL links in HTML using the HTMLRewriter. This is useful for JAMstack websites.
const OLD_URL = 'developer.mozilla.org';
const NEW_URL = 'mynewdomain.com';
async function handleRequest(req) { const res = await fetch(req); const contentType = res.headers.get('Content-Type');
// If the response is HTML, it can be transformed with // HTMLRewriter -- otherwise, it should pass through if (contentType.startsWith('text/html')) { return rewriter.transform(res); } else { return res; }
}
class AttributeRewriter { constructor(attributeName) { this.attributeName = attributeName; } element(element) { const attribute = element.getAttribute(this.attributeName); if (attribute) { element.setAttribute(this.attributeName, attribute.replace(OLD_URL, NEW_URL)); } }
}
const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter() .on('a', new AttributeRewriter('href')) .on('img', new AttributeRewriter('src'));
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});