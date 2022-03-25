Geolocation: Hello World
Get all geolocation data fields and display them in HTML.
addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request));
});
async function handleRequest(request) { let html_content = ''; let html_style = 'body{padding:6em; font-family: sans-serif;} h1{color:#f6821f;}';
html_content += '<p> Colo: ' + request.cf.colo + '</p>'; html_content += '<p> Country: ' + request.cf.country + '</p>'; html_content += '<p> City: ' + request.cf.city + '</p>'; html_content += '<p> Continent: ' + request.cf.continent + '</p>'; html_content += '<p> Latitude: ' + request.cf.latitude + '</p>'; html_content += '<p> Longitude: ' + request.cf.longitude + '</p>'; html_content += '<p> PostalCode: ' + request.cf.postalCode + '</p>'; html_content += '<p> MetroCode: ' + request.cf.metroCode + '</p>'; html_content += '<p> Region: ' + request.cf.region + '</p>'; html_content += '<p> RegionCode: ' + request.cf.regionCode + '</p>'; html_content += '<p> Timezone: ' + request.cf.timezone + '</p>';
let html = `<!DOCTYPE html><head> <title> Geolocation: Hello World </title> <style> ${html_style} </style></head><body> <h1>Geolocation: Hello World!</h1> <p>You now have access to geolocation data about where your user is visiting from.</p> ${html_content}</body>`;
return new Response(html, { headers: { 'content-type': 'text/html;charset=UTF-8', }, });
}