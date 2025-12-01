Meeting Lifecycle

How UI Kit Components Communicate

The UI Kit components are able to understand and synchronize with each other because they are nested under the rtk-meeting component. The rtk-meeting component acts as the central coordinator that ensures all components under it stay in sync when it comes to meeting state, participant updates, and other real-time changes.

Here's an example of how state synchronization works when opening the participants sidebar:

flowchart LR accTitle: Sidebar State Synchronization Example accDescr: Example showing how clicking participants toggle updates rtk-sidebar through rtk-meeting coordination Toggle["👤 rtk-participants-toggle<br/>(User clicks)"] Meeting["rtk-meeting<br/>(State Coordinator)"] Sidebar["rtk-sidebar<br/>(Opens/Closes)"] App["Your App<br/>(Gets notified)"] Toggle -->|"emits rtkStateUpdate<br/>{activeSidebar: true,<br/>sidebar: 'participants'}"| Meeting Meeting -->|"propagates state"| Sidebar Meeting -->|"emits rtkStatesUpdate"| App style Meeting fill:#F48120,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px,color:#fff style App fill:#0051C3,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px,color:#fff

State Flow

Child components emit state updates: When any UI component (like rtk-button , rtk-participants , rtk-grid ) needs to update state, it emits a state update event rtk-meeting listens and coordinates: The rtk-meeting component listens to all these state update events from its children State propagation: rtk-meeting propagates the updated state to all other child components to keep them synchronized External notification: rtk-meeting also emits rtkStatesUpdate event that your application can listen to for updating your custom UI or performing actions based on state changes

To build custom UI or perform actions based on meeting state changes, you need to listen to the rtkStatesUpdate event emitted by the rtk-meeting component. This event provides you with the current state of the meeting, including active speaker, participant list, recording status, and more.

Note Store the states in a state management solution (like React's useState or a plain JavaScript object) to alter your UI based on meeting state changes.

For Web Components, you need to add an event listener to the rtk-meeting component to listen for rtkStatesUpdate events.

Example Code

< body > < rtk-meeting id = "meeting-component" ></ rtk-meeting > </ body > < script type = "module" > import RealtimeKitClient from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/index.es.js" ; const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient . init ( { authToken : "<participant_auth_token>" , } ) ; // Add <rtk-meeting id="meeting-component" /> to your HTML, otherwise you will get error const meetingComponent = document . querySelector ( "#meeting-component" ) ; // Listen for state updates from rtk-meeting meetingComponent . addEventListener ( "rtkStatesUpdate" , ( event ) => { console . log ( "RTK states updated:" , event . detail ) ; // Store states to update your custom UI const states = event . detail ; // Example: Access various state properties console . log ( "Meeting state:" , states . meeting ) ; // 'idle', 'setup', 'joined', 'ended', 'waiting' console . log ( "Is sidebar active:" , states . activeSidebar ) ; console . log ( "Current sidebar section:" , states . sidebar ) ; // 'chat', 'participants', 'polls', etc. console . log ( "Is screen sharing:" , states . activeScreenShare ) ; // Update your custom UI based on states // For example: Show/hide elements based on meeting state if ( states . meeting === "joined" ) { // Show meeting controls } } ) ; meetingComponent . showSetupScreen = true ; meetingComponent . meeting = meeting ; </ script >

State Properties

The rtkStatesUpdate event provides detailed information about the UI Kit's internal state. Key properties include:

meeting : Current meeting state - 'idle' , 'setup' , 'joined' , 'ended' , or 'waiting'

: Current meeting state - , , , , or activeSidebar : Whether the sidebar is currently open (boolean)

: Whether the sidebar is currently open (boolean) sidebar : Current sidebar section - 'chat' , 'participants' , 'polls' , 'plugins' , etc.

: Current sidebar section - , , , , etc. activeScreenShare : Whether screen sharing UI is active (boolean)

: Whether screen sharing UI is active (boolean) activeMoreMenu : Whether the more menu is open (boolean)

: Whether the more menu is open (boolean) activeSettings : Whether settings panel is open (boolean)

: Whether settings panel is open (boolean) viewType : Current video grid view type (string)

: Current video grid view type (string) prefs : User preferences object (e.g., mirrorVideo , muteNotificationSounds )

: User preferences object (e.g., , ) roomLeftState : State when leaving the room

: State when leaving the room activeOverlayModal : Active overlay modal configuration object

: Active overlay modal configuration object activeConfirmationModal : Active confirmation modal configuration object

: Active confirmation modal configuration object And many more UI state properties