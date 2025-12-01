Meeting Lifecycle
If you prefer to learn by seeing examples, please check out the respective example repositories.
The UI Kit components are able to understand and synchronize with each other because they are nested under the
rtk-meeting component. The
rtk-meeting component acts as the central coordinator that ensures all components under it stay in sync when it comes to meeting state, participant updates, and other real-time changes.
Here's an example of how state synchronization works when opening the participants sidebar:
flowchart LR accTitle: Sidebar State Synchronization Example accDescr: Example showing how clicking participants toggle updates rtk-sidebar through rtk-meeting coordination Toggle["👤 rtk-participants-toggle<br/>(User clicks)"] Meeting["rtk-meeting<br/>(State Coordinator)"] Sidebar["rtk-sidebar<br/>(Opens/Closes)"] App["Your App<br/>(Gets notified)"] Toggle -->|"emits rtkStateUpdate<br/>{activeSidebar: true,<br/>sidebar: 'participants'}"| Meeting Meeting -->|"propagates state"| Sidebar Meeting -->|"emits rtkStatesUpdate"| App style Meeting fill:#F48120,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px,color:#fff style App fill:#0051C3,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px,color:#fff
- Child components emit state updates: When any UI component (like
rtk-button,
rtk-participants,
rtk-grid) needs to update state, it emits a state update event
- rtk-meeting listens and coordinates: The
rtk-meetingcomponent listens to all these state update events from its children
- State propagation:
rtk-meetingpropagates the updated state to all other child components to keep them synchronized
- External notification:
rtk-meetingalso emits
rtkStatesUpdateevent that your application can listen to for updating your custom UI or performing actions based on state changes
To build custom UI or perform actions based on meeting state changes, you need to listen to the
rtkStatesUpdate event emitted by the
rtk-meeting component. This event provides you with the current state of the meeting, including active speaker, participant list, recording status, and more.
For Web Components, you need to add an event listener to the
rtk-meeting component to listen for
rtkStatesUpdate events.
The
rtkStatesUpdate event provides detailed information about the UI Kit's internal state. Key properties include:
meeting: Current meeting state -
'idle',
'setup',
'joined',
'ended', or
'waiting'
activeSidebar: Whether the sidebar is currently open (boolean)
sidebar: Current sidebar section -
'chat',
'participants',
'polls',
'plugins', etc.
activeScreenShare: Whether screen sharing UI is active (boolean)
activeMoreMenu: Whether the more menu is open (boolean)
activeSettings: Whether settings panel is open (boolean)
viewType: Current video grid view type (string)
prefs: User preferences object (e.g.,
mirrorVideo,
muteNotificationSounds)
roomLeftState: State when leaving the room
activeOverlayModal: Active overlay modal configuration object
activeConfirmationModal: Active confirmation modal configuration object
- And many more UI state properties
The UI Kit components are able to understand and synchronize with each other because they are nested under the
RtkMeeting component. The
RtkMeeting component acts as the central coordinator that ensures all components under it stay in sync when it comes to meeting state, participant updates, and other real-time changes.
Here's an example of how state synchronization works when opening the participants sidebar:
flowchart LR accTitle: Sidebar State Synchronization Example accDescr: Example showing how clicking participants toggle updates RtkSidebar through RtkMeeting coordination Toggle["👤 RtkParticipantsToggle<br/>(User clicks)"] Meeting["RtkMeeting<br/>(State Coordinator)"] Sidebar["RtkSidebar<br/>(Opens/Closes)"] App["Your App<br/>(Gets notified)"] Toggle -->|"emits rtkStateUpdate<br/>{activeSidebar: true,<br/>sidebar: 'participants'}"| Meeting Meeting -->|"propagates state"| Sidebar Meeting -->|"emits rtkStatesUpdate"| App style Meeting fill:#F48120,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px,color:#fff style App fill:#0051C3,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px,color:#fff
- Child components emit state updates: When any UI component (like
RtkButton,
RtkParticipants,
RtkGrid) needs to update state, it emits a state update event
- RtkMeeting listens and coordinates: The
RtkMeetingcomponent listens to all these state update events from its children
- State propagation:
RtkMeetingpropagates the updated state to all other child components to keep them synchronized
- External notification:
RtkMeetingalso emits
rtkStatesUpdateevent that your application can listen to for updating your custom UI or performing actions based on state changes
To build custom UI or perform actions based on meeting state changes, you need to listen to the
rtkStatesUpdate event emitted by the
RtkMeeting component. This event provides you with the current state of the meeting, including active speaker, participant list, recording status, and more.
For React, you can use the
onRtkStatesUpdate prop on the
RtkMeeting component to listen for state updates.
If you're building an experience with multiple meetings on the same page or back-to-back meetings, using refs is recommended to avoid state conflicts between different meeting instances:
The
onRtkStatesUpdate event provides detailed information about the UI Kit's internal state. Key properties include:
meeting: Current meeting state -
'idle',
'setup',
'joined',
'ended', or
'waiting'
activeSidebar: Whether the sidebar is currently open (boolean)
sidebar: Current sidebar section -
'chat',
'participants',
'polls',
'plugins', etc.
activeScreenShare: Whether screen sharing UI is active (boolean)
activeMoreMenu: Whether the more menu is open (boolean)
activeSettings: Whether settings panel is open (boolean)
viewType: Current video grid view type (string)
prefs: User preferences object (e.g.,
mirrorVideo,
muteNotificationSounds)
roomLeftState: State when leaving the room
activeOverlayModal: Active overlay modal configuration object
activeConfirmationModal: Active confirmation modal configuration object
- And many more UI state properties
- Store states appropriately: Use React's
useStatehook or a state management library (like Zustand or Redux) for React apps. For vanilla JavaScript, use a reactive state management solution or simple object storage.
- Avoid excessive re-renders: Only update your UI when necessary. In React, consider using
useMemoor
useCallbackto optimize performance.
- Access nested properties safely: Always check if nested properties exist before accessing them (e.g.,
states.sidebar,
states.prefs?.mirrorVideo).
- Use states for conditional rendering: Leverage the UI states to show/hide UI elements or respond to interface changes (e.g., showing custom indicators when
states.activeScreenShareis true).
- Understand the difference:
rtkStatesUpdateprovides UI Kit internal states for interface management. For meeting data (participants, active speaker, recording status), use the Core SDK's
meetingobject and its events directly.
