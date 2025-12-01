Installation

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i @cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background Terminal window yarn add @cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background Terminal window pnpm add @cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background

Usage

1. Disable default per frame rendering

Disable the default per frame rendering of video middleware to improve speed and quality by letting this middleware control it on its own:

JavaScript await meeting . self . setVideoMiddlewareGlobalConfig ( { disablePerFrameCanvasRendering : true } ) ;

2. Initialize the transformer

Create a video background transformer object:

JavaScript import RealtimeKitVideoBackgroundTransformer from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-virtual-background' ; const videoBackgroundTransformer = await RealtimeKitVideoBackgroundTransformer . init ( { meeting , } ) ;

3. Apply background effects

The videoBackgroundTransformer exposes two types of middlewares:

Static background image

Use createStaticBackgroundVideoMiddleware to set an image as the background:

JavaScript const imageUrl = 'https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1487088678257-3a541e6e3922' ; meeting . self . addVideoMiddleware ( await videoBackgroundTransformer . createStaticBackgroundVideoMiddleware ( imageUrl ) ) ;

Background blur

Use createBackgroundBlurVideoMiddleware to blur the background. Pass blurStrength (0-100) as a parameter (50% by default):

JavaScript meeting . self . addVideoMiddleware ( await videoBackgroundTransformer . createBackgroundBlurVideoMiddleware ( 50 ) ) ;

Browser support

Check browser support before initializing:

JavaScript if ( RealtimeKitVideoBackgroundTransformer . isSupported ()) { const videoBackgroundTransformer = await RealtimeKitVideoBackgroundTransformer . init ( { meeting : meeting , } ) ; meeting . self . addVideoMiddleware ( await videoBackgroundTransformer . createStaticBackgroundVideoMiddleware ( imageUrl ) ) ; }

Image CORS requirements Image URLs must allow CORS to avoid tainting the canvas. You can find CORS-enabled images on Unsplash ↗ and Imgur ↗.

Advanced configuration

For better, sharper results, pass a custom segmentation configuration: