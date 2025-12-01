Video Background
Add video background effects and blur to participant video feeds in your RealtimeKit meetings using the Core SDK.
Disable the default per frame rendering of video middleware to improve speed and quality by letting this middleware control it on its own:
Create a video background transformer object:
The
videoBackgroundTransformer exposes two types of middlewares:
Use
createStaticBackgroundVideoMiddleware to set an image as the background:
Use
createBackgroundBlurVideoMiddleware to blur the background. Pass
blurStrength (0-100) as a parameter (50% by default):
Check browser support before initializing:
For better, sharper results, pass a custom segmentation configuration:
For better, sharper results, pass a custom segmentation configuration:
In your component TypeScript file:
In your component template:
For better, sharper results, pass a custom segmentation configuration:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-