Remote Participant

This guide explains how to access participant data, display videos, handle events, and manage participant permissions in your RealtimeKit meetings.
The data regarding all meeting participants is stored under
meeting.participants. These do not include the local user.
The
meeting.participants object contains the following maps:
-
joined - All participants currently in the meeting (excluding the local user)
-
waitlisted - All participants waiting to join the meeting
-
active - All participants whose media is subscribed to (participants that should be displayed on screen)
-
pinned - All pinned participants in the meeting
If you're building a video/audio grid, you'd use the
active map. To display a list of all participants, use the
joined map.
Each participant in these maps is of type
RTKParticipant.
Listen to Participant Map Events
Each participant map emits
participantJoined and
participantLeft events:
Participant Map Properties
The data regarding all meeting participants is stored under
meeting.participants. These do not include the local user.
The
meeting.participants object contains the following maps:
-
joined - All participants currently in the meeting (excluding the local user)
-
waitlisted - All participants waiting to join the meeting
-
active - All participants whose media is subscribed to (participants that should be displayed on screen)
-
pinned - All pinned participants in the meeting
If you're building a video/audio grid, you'd use the
active map. To display a list of all participants, use the
joined map.
Each participant in these maps is of type
RTKParticipant.
Use the
useRealtimeKitSelector hook to access participant maps:
Listen to Participant Map Events
You can also use event listeners for specific actions:
Participant Map Properties
The view mode indicates whether participants are populated in
ACTIVE_GRID mode or
PAGINATED mode.
-
ACTIVE_GRID mode - Participants are automatically replaced in
meeting.participants.active based on who is speaking or who has their video turned on
-
PAGINATED mode - Participants in
meeting.participants.active are fixed. Use
setPage() to change the active participants
Set Page in Paginated Mode
Set Page in Paginated Mode
Accept Waiting Room Request
Reject Waiting Room Request
Accept Waiting Room Request
Reject Waiting Room Request
The participant object contains all information related to a particular participant, including their video/audio/screenshare streams, name, and state variables.
Media Properties:
-
videoEnabled - Set to
true if the participant's camera is on
-
audioEnabled - Set to
true if the participant is unmuted
-
screenShareEnabled - Set to
true if the participant is sharing their screen
-
videoTrack - The video track of the participant
-
audioTrack - The audio track of the participant
-
screenShareTracks - The video and audio tracks of the participant's screen share
Metadata Properties:
-
id - The
participantId of the participant (aka
peerId)
-
userId - The
userId of the participant
-
name - The participant's name
-
picture - The participant's picture (if any)
-
customParticipantId - An arbitrary ID that can be set to identify the participant
-
isPinned - Set to
true if the participant is pinned
-
presetName - Name of the preset associated with the participant
Access Participant Object
Listen to Participant Events
Each participant object is an event emitter:
Alternatively, listen on the participant map for all participants:
If you have the relevant permissions, you can control participant media:
Pin and Unpin Participants
Access Participant Object
Listen to Participant Events
Or use the selector for specific properties:
If you have the relevant permissions, you can control participant media:
Pin and Unpin Participants
Display Participant Videos
To play a participant's video track on a
<video> element:
For local user preview (video not sent to other users):
Clean up when the video element is no longer needed:
Using UI Kit Grid Components
RealtimeKit provides ready-to-use grid components for displaying participant videos:
The
RtkGrid component handles all grid-related events and data automatically. It supports:
-
RtkSimpleGrid - Renders participant tiles in a simple grid
-
RtkSpotlightGrid - Renders pinned participants in a spotlight area with others in a smaller grid
-
RtkMixedGrid - Renders screenshares and plugins in the main view with a configurable smaller grid
For custom video rendering, use the
RtkParticipantTile component:
Triggered when the view mode changes:
Triggered when the page changes in paginated mode:
Triggered when a participant starts speaking:
Triggered when any participant joins the meeting:
Triggered when any participant leaves the meeting:
Triggered when a participant is pinned:
Triggered when a participant is unpinned:
Triggered when any participant starts/stops video:
Triggered when any participant starts/stops audio:
Triggered when any participant starts/stops screen share:
Monitor participant network quality:
Or use event listener:
Or use event listener:
Or use event listener:
Or use event listener:
Participant Pinned/Unpinned
Picture-in-Picture API allows you to render
meeting.participants.active participant's video as a floating tile outside of the current webpage's context.
Enable Picture-in-Picture
Disable Picture-in-Picture
Enable Picture-in-Picture
Disable Picture-in-Picture
Update Participant Permissions
Permissions for a participant are defined by the preset, but can be updated during a meeting by calling
updatePermissions for remote participants.
Available Permission Fields
Available Permission Fields