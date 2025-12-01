Remote Participant

The data regarding all meeting participants is stored under meeting.participants . These do not include the local user.

The meeting.participants object contains the following maps:

joined - All participants currently in the meeting (excluding the local user)

- All participants currently in the meeting (excluding the local user) waitlisted - All participants waiting to join the meeting

- All participants waiting to join the meeting active - All participants whose media is subscribed to (participants that should be displayed on screen)

- All participants whose media is subscribed to (participants that should be displayed on screen) pinned - All pinned participants in the meeting

If you're building a video/audio grid, you'd use the active map. To display a list of all participants, use the joined map.

Each participant in these maps is of type RTKParticipant .

Access Participant Maps

JavaScript // Get all joined participants const joinedParticipants = meeting . participants . joined ; // Get active participants (those on screen) const activeParticipants = meeting . participants . active ; // Get pinned participants const pinnedParticipants = meeting . participants . pinned ; // Get waitlisted participants const waitlistedParticipants = meeting . participants . waitlisted ;

Listen to Participant Map Events

Each participant map emits participantJoined and participantLeft events:

JavaScript // Listen for when a participant gets pinned meeting . participants . pinned . on ( "participantJoined" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `Participant ${ participant . name } got pinned` ) ; } ) ; // Listen for when a participant gets unpinned meeting . participants . pinned . on ( "participantLeft" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `Participant ${ participant . name } got unpinned` ) ; } ) ;

Participant Map Properties