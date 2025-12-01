AI (Transcription and Summary)
RealtimeKit provides AI-powered features to enhance your meetings, including real-time transcription and automatic meeting summaries. These features help you capture important discussions and generate concise overviews of your meetings.
RealtimeKit's meeting transcription allows you to transcribe your RealtimeKit meetings in real-time, making it easy to capture important discussions and refer back to them later.
You can control whether a participant's audio will be transcribed using the
transcription_enabled flag in the participant's preset. All participants with
transcription_enabled turned on in their preset will be able to generate transcripts in real-time in a RealtimeKit meeting.
Follow the Preset Creation Guide to create a new preset.
You can control transcription behavior through a configurable AI setup. When creating a meeting using the REST API, you can pass an AI configuration for transcriptions. This allows for greater control over the transcription process.
You can specify the language for transcription to ensure accurate and relevant results. The following languages are supported:
- English (United States) -
en-US
- English (India) -
en-IN
- German -
de
- Hindi -
hi
- Swedish -
sv
- Russian -
ru
- Polish -
pl
- Greek -
el
- French -
fr
- Dutch -
nl
- Turkish -
tr
- Spanish -
es
- Italian -
it
- Portuguese -
pt
- Romanian -
ro
- Korean -
ko
- Indonesian -
id
- Multi -
multi
Example:
Keywords can be added to help the transcription engine accurately detect and transcribe specific terms, such as names, technical jargon, or other context-specific words. This is particularly useful in meetings where certain terms are frequently used and need to be recognized correctly.
Example:
You can enable or disable the profanity filter based on your needs. This feature ensures that any offensive language is either included or excluded from the transcriptions, depending on your preference.
Example:
Here is an example of how to pass the AI configuration in the meeting creation API:
There are three ways to consume transcripts:
- Client Core SDK - The transcripts can be consumed on the client-side using the RealtimeKit SDK. These transcripts are generated on the server in real-time
- Webhooks - The meeting transcript can be consumed via a webhook after the meeting ends
- REST API - The meeting transcript can be fetched via the REST API
For consuming transcripts in real-time on the client SDK, ensure that the
transcription_enabled flag is enabled in the preset. Transcripts for all participants with this flag set will be broadcasted in the meeting.
You can use the
meeting.ai object to access the transcripts:
The transcripts are also emitted by the
meeting.ai object, so a listener can be attached to it:
As participants speak during the meeting, you will receive partial transcripts, giving you real-time feedback even before they finish their sentences. The
isPartialTranscript flag in the transcript data shows whether the transcript is partial or final.
Example transcript data:
In the example above,
isPartialTranscript is
true, indicating the transcript is still in progress. Once the participant finishes speaking, the final transcript will be sent with
isPartialTranscript set to
false. This helps you distinguish between ongoing speech and completed transcriptions, making the transcription process more dynamic and responsive.
You can configure a webhook with the
meeting.transcript event enabled to receive the meeting transcript after the meeting has ended. You can do this either on the Developer Portal or using the REST API.
For webhook format details, refer to Webhooks.
You do not need to rely on the webhook to get the transcript for a meeting. RealtimeKit provides a REST API to obtain the transcripts for a particular session. You can use this API to get the transcript for a meeting at a later time. RealtimeKit stores the transcript of a meeting for 7 days since the start of the meeting.
The transcript is received in the form of a CSV with the following format:
Field descriptions:
- Timestamp - An ISO 8601 format string indicating the time of utterance (or the time of speech)
- Participant ID - An identifier for individual peers in the meeting. For instance, if the participant joins the meeting twice, both peers will have the same User ID but different Participant IDs
- User ID - An identifier for a participant in the meeting, as returned by the Add Participant API call
- Custom Participant ID - An identifier that you can specify to identify a user. This can be sent in the request body of the Add Participant API call
- Participant Name - The display name of the user
- Transcript - The transcribed utterance
Once you have configured a preset and a webhook according to the instructions above, you can proceed to test whether meeting transcription is working for your organization:
- Create a meeting
- Add a participant to the meeting. Make sure that the preset you use was configured according to this guide
- Join the meeting with the
authTokenyou just obtained. As you unmute and speak, your speech should be getting transcribed in real-time for all the participants in the meeting
- Once the meeting ends, you will receive a webhook with the event
meeting.transcript. The body of this webhook will consist of the entire meeting transcript
RealtimeKit's meeting summary feature allows you to automatically generate concise summaries of your meeting based on the transcription data. This feature makes it easy to capture key points and action items, providing a concise overview of your discussions.
To enable automatic summarization post meeting, set the
summarize_on_end flag when creating a meeting using the REST API.
You can tailor the summarization process using the following configuration options:
Define the word limit for the summary, ensuring it fits your needs. You can set a limit between 150 and 1000 words.
Example:
Choose the format for the summary text. Supported formats are:
plain_text
markdown
Example:
Select the type of summary based on the nature of the meeting. Supported types are:
general
team_meeting
sales_call
client_check_in
interview
daily_standup
one_on_one_meeting
lecture
code_review
Example:
Here is an example of how to enable summarization in the meeting creation API call:
There are two ways to consume the generated summaries:
- Webhooks - Receive the meeting summary via a webhook after the meeting ends
- API Call - Fetch the meeting summary using the REST API
To receive the meeting summary automatically once the meeting concludes, configure a webhook with the
meeting.summary event enabled. This can be done either on the Developer Portal or using the REST API.
For webhook format details, refer to Webhooks.
You can use the API to fetch the summary for a meeting at a later time using the REST API. RealtimeKit stores the summary of a meeting for 7 days since the start of the meeting.
If you need to generate a summary after the meeting has ended, you can trigger the summary using the REST API.
