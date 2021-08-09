Hello World in Rust
This tutorial will walk you through the steps of generating, building, previewing, configuring, and publishing a Rust-generated WebAssembly serverless function that parses Markdown for Cloudflare Workers.
Before you start
All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide, which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, Wrangler.
Generate
Cloudflare's command-line tool for managing Workers projects, Wrangler, has great support for templates – pre-built collections of code that make it easy to get started writing Workers. We'll make use of the rustwasm-worker template to start building your project.
In the command line, generate your Workers project by passing in a project name (we'll use rustwasm-markdown-parser), and the template URL to base your project on.
~ $ wrangler generate rustwasm-markdown-parser https://github.com/cloudflare/rustwasm-worker-template/
This creates a directory called
rustwasm-markdown-parser which you can now
cd into.
Wrangler templates are just Git repositories, so if you want to create your own templates, or use one from our Template Gallery, there's a ton of options to help you get started.
Workers Playground
You can test how your Workers function will look when it's deployed by using the preview service, which you can access with the
preview command:
rustwasm-markdown-parser $ wrangler preview --watch
Using the
preview command will open a browser tab with your Cloudflare Workers function loaded in the Cloudflare preview UI.
The
--watch flag for
preview tells Wrangler to watch your Worker project for changes and update the preview tab live with the latest URL. Let's leave Wrangler running in
--watch mode for now as we continue the tutorial.
Building
Let's make our Workers function more interesting. We'll pull in a dependency from the
crates.io ecosystem called
pulldown-cmark.
We'll add this to our
Cargo.toml:
## Cargo.toml
[dependencies]
pulldown-cmark = "0.4.0"
Now we'll leverage the code in the
string-to-string example from the
pulldown-cmark GitHub repository. Let's change
our
src/lib.rs to look like this:
src/lib.rs
mod utils;
use cfg_if::cfg_if;
use wasm_bindgen::prelude::*;
use pulldown_cmark::{Parser, Options, html};
cfg_if! {
// When the `wee_alloc` feature is enabled, use `wee_alloc` as the global
// allocator.
if #[cfg(feature = "wee_alloc")] {
extern crate wee_alloc;
#[global_allocator]
static ALLOC: wee_alloc::WeeAlloc = wee_alloc::WeeAlloc::INIT;
}
}
#[wasm_bindgen]
pub fn parse() -> String {
let markdown_input: &str = "Hello world, this is a ~~complicated~~ *very simple* example.";
println!("Parsing the following Markdown string:\n{}", markdown_input);
// Set up options and parser. Strikethroughs are not part of the CommonMark standard
// and we therefore must enable it explicitly.
let mut options = Options::empty();
options.insert(Options::ENABLE_STRIKETHROUGH);
let parser = Parser::new_ext(markdown_input, options);
// Write to String buffer.
let mut html_output: String = String::with_capacity(markdown_input.len() * 3 / 2);
html::push_html(&mut html_output, parser);
// Check that the output is what we expected.
let expected_html: &str = "<p>Hello world, this is a <del>complicated</del> <em>very simple</em> example.</p>\n";
assert_eq!(expected_html, &html_output);
format!("\nHTML output:\n{}", &html_output)
}
Now we'll update our
worker/worker.js to use the new code we've written:
addEventListener('fetch', (event) => {
event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))
})
const { parse } = wasm_bindgen;
const instance = wasm_bindgen(wasm);
/**
* Fetch and log a request
* @param {Request} request
*/
async function handleRequest(request) {
await instance;
const output = parse()
let res = new Response(output, { status: 200 })
res.headers.set('Content-type', 'text/html')
return res
}
If
wrangler preview --watch is running, you'll see the output of your Rust program in your browser a few seconds after you save in your editor. Wrangler watches your project for changes then compiles your Rust to WebAssembly and outputs compiler errors.
Publish
And with that, you're finished writing a Cloudflare Workers function with Rust-generated Wasm!
Wrangler has built-in support for bundling, uploading, and releasing your Cloudflare Workers application. To do this, we'll run
wrangler publish, which will build and publish your code:
Resources
In this tutorial, you built and published a Rust-generated WebAssembly serverless function that parses Markdown. If you'd like to see the full source code for this application, you can find it on GitHub.
