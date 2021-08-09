Hello World in Rust

This tutorial will walk you through the steps of generating, building, previewing, configuring, and publishing a Rust-generated WebAssembly serverless function that parses Markdown for Cloudflare Workers.

​ Before you start

All of the tutorials assume you have already completed the Get started guide, which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, Wrangler External link icon Open external link.

Cloudflare's command-line tool for managing Workers projects, Wrangler, has great support for templates – pre-built collections of code that make it easy to get started writing Workers. We'll make use of the rustwasm-worker template External link icon Open external link to start building your project.

In the command line, generate your Workers project by passing in a project name (we'll use rustwasm-markdown-parser), and the template URL to base your project on.

~ $ wrangler generate rustwasm-markdown-parser https://github.com/cloudflare/rustwasm-worker-template/



This creates a directory called rustwasm-markdown-parser which you can now cd into.

Wrangler templates are just Git repositories, so if you want to create your own templates, or use one from our Template Gallery, there's a ton of options to help you get started.

​ Workers Playground

You can test how your Workers function will look when it's deployed by using the preview service, which you can access with the preview command:

rustwasm-markdown-parser $ wrangler preview --watch



Using the preview command will open a browser tab with your Cloudflare Workers function loaded in the Cloudflare preview UI.

The --watch flag for preview tells Wrangler to watch your Worker project for changes and update the preview tab live with the latest URL. Let's leave Wrangler running in --watch mode for now as we continue the tutorial.

Let's make our Workers function more interesting. We'll pull in a dependency from the crates.io ecosystem called pulldown-cmark . We'll add this to our Cargo.toml :





[ dependencies ]

pulldown-cmark = "0.4.0"



Now we'll leverage the code in the string-to-string example from the pulldown-cmark GitHub repository. Let's change our src/lib.rs to look like this:

src/lib.rs mod utils ;



use cfg_if :: cfg_if ;

use wasm_bindgen :: prelude :: * ;

use pulldown_cmark :: { Parser , Options , html } ;



cfg_if! {





if #[cfg(feature = "wee_alloc" )] {

extern crate wee_alloc ;

#[global_allocator]

static ALLOC : wee_alloc :: WeeAlloc = wee_alloc :: WeeAlloc :: INIT ;

}

}



#[wasm_bindgen]

pub fn parse ( ) -> String {

let markdown_input : & str = "Hello world, this is a ~~complicated~~ *very simple* example." ;

println! ( "Parsing the following Markdown string:

{}" , markdown_input ) ;







let mut options = Options :: empty ( ) ;

options . insert ( Options :: ENABLE_STRIKETHROUGH ) ;

let parser = Parser :: new_ext ( markdown_input , options ) ;





let mut html_output : String = String :: with_capacity ( markdown_input . len ( ) * 3 / 2 ) ;

html :: push_html ( & mut html_output , parser ) ;





let expected_html : & str = "<p>Hello world, this is a <del>complicated</del> <em>very simple</em> example.</p>

" ;

assert_eq! ( expected_html , & html_output ) ;



format! ( "

HTML output:

{}" , & html_output )

}



Now we'll update our worker/worker.js to use the new code we've written:

addEventListener ( 'fetch' , ( event ) => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )



const { parse } = wasm_bindgen ;

const instance = wasm_bindgen ( wasm ) ;











async function handleRequest ( request ) {

await instance ;

const output = parse ( )

let res = new Response ( output , { status : 200 } )

res . headers . set ( 'Content-type' , 'text/html' )

return res

}



If wrangler preview --watch is running, you'll see the output of your Rust program in your browser a few seconds after you save in your editor. Wrangler watches your project for changes then compiles your Rust to WebAssembly and outputs compiler errors.

And with that, you're finished writing a Cloudflare Workers function with Rust-generated Wasm!

Wrangler has built-in support for bundling, uploading, and releasing your Cloudflare Workers application. To do this, we'll run wrangler publish , which will build and publish your code:

In this tutorial, you built and published a Rust-generated WebAssembly serverless function that parses Markdown. If you'd like to see the full source code for this application, you can find it on GitHub External link icon Open external link.

If you enjoyed this tutorial, we encourage you to explore our other tutorials for building on Cloudflare Workers:

If you want to get started building your own projects, check out the quick-start templates we've provided in our Starters.