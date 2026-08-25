In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a Cloudflare Workers application and connect it to a PostgreSQL database using TCP Sockets and Hyperdrive. The Workers application you create in this tutorial will interact with a product database inside of PostgreSQL.
To continue:
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗ if you have not already.
- Install
npm↗.
- Install
Node.js↗. Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler requires a Node version of
16.17.0or later.
- Make sure you have access to a PostgreSQL database.
First, use the
create-cloudflare CLI ↗ to create a new Worker application. To do this, open a terminal window and run the following command:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- postgres-tutorial
yarn create cloudflare postgres-tutorial
pnpm create cloudflare@latest postgres-tutorial
This will prompt you to install the
create-cloudflare ↗ package and lead you through a setup wizard.
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker only.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
If you choose to deploy, you will be asked to authenticate (if not logged in already), and your project will be deployed. If you deploy, you can still modify your Worker code and deploy again at the end of this tutorial.
Now, move into the newly created directory:
Node.js compatibility is required for database drivers, including Postgres.js, and needs to be configured for your Workers project.
For compatibility dates of
2026-08-04 or later, Workers and Pages projects enable both
nodejs_compat and
nodejs_compat_v2 by default. Built-in runtime APIs and polyfills are available without additional configuration. These flags are not used for these compatibility dates. Existing projects do not need to remove them when updating their compatibility date.
If your compatibility date is before
2026-08-04, add the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your Wrangler configuration file to opt in:
To turn off Node.js compatibility completely for a compatibility date of
2026-08-04 or later, remove the positive flags if present. Then add both
no_nodejs_compat and
no_nodejs_compat_v2. For configuration examples, refer to the Node.js compatibility flag.
To connect to a PostgreSQL database, you will need the
pg library. In your Worker application directory, run the following command to install the library:
npm i pg
yarn add pg
pnpm add pg
bun add pg
Next, install the TypeScript types for the
pg library to enable type checking and autocompletion in your TypeScript code:
npm i -D @types/pg
yarn add -D @types/pg
pnpm add -D @types/pg
bun add -d @types/pg
Choose one of the two methods to connect to your PostgreSQL database:
A connection string contains all the information needed to connect to a database. It is a URL that contains the following information:
Replace
username,
password,
host,
port, and
database with the appropriate values for your PostgreSQL database.
Set your connection string as a secret so that it is not stored as plain text. Use
wrangler secret put with the example variable name
DB_URL:
Set your
DB_URL secret locally in a
.dev.vars file as documented in Local Development with Secrets.
Configure each database parameter as an environment variable via the Cloudflare dashboard or in your Wrangler file. Refer to an example of a Wrangler file configuration:
To set your password as a secret so that it is not stored as plain text, use
wrangler secret put.
DB_PASSWORD is an example variable name for this secret to be accessed in your Worker:
Open your Worker's main file (for example,
worker.ts) and import the
Client class from the
pg library:
In the
fetch event handler, connect to the PostgreSQL database using your chosen method, either the connection string or the explicit parameters.
To demonstrate how to interact with the products database, you will fetch data from the
products table by querying the table when a request is received.
Replace the existing code in your
worker.ts file with the following code:
This code establishes a connection to the PostgreSQL database within your Worker application and queries the
products table, returning the results as a JSON response.
Run the following command to deploy your Worker:
Your application is now live and accessible at
<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.
After deploying, you can interact with your PostgreSQL products database using your Cloudflare Worker. Whenever a request is made to your Worker's URL, it will fetch data from the
products table and return it as a JSON response. You can modify the query as needed to retrieve the desired data from your products database.
To insert a new row into the
products table, create a new API endpoint in your Worker that handles a
POST request. When a
POST request is received with a JSON payload, the Worker will insert a new row into the
products table with the provided data.
Assume the
products table has the following columns:
id,
name,
description, and
price.
Add the following code snippet inside the
fetch event handler in your
worker.ts file, before the existing query code:
This code snippet does the following:
- Checks if the request is a
POSTrequest and the URL path is
/products.
- Parses the JSON payload from the request.
- Constructs an
INSERTSQL query using the provided product data.
- Executes the query, inserting the new row into the
productstable.
- Returns the inserted row as a JSON response.
Now, when you send a
POST request to your Worker's URL with the
/products path and a JSON payload, the Worker will insert a new row into the
products table with the provided data. When a request to
/ is made, the Worker will return all products in the database.
After making these changes, deploy the Worker again by running:
You can now use your Cloudflare Worker to insert new rows into the
products table. To test this functionality, send a
POST request to your Worker's URL with the
/products path, along with a JSON payload containing the new product data:
You have successfully created a Cloudflare Worker that connects to a PostgreSQL database and handles fetching data and inserting new rows into a products table.
Create a Hyperdrive configuration using the connection string for your PostgreSQL database.
This command outputs the Hyperdrive configuration
id that will be used for your Hyperdrive binding. Set up your binding by specifying the
id in the Wrangler file.
Create the types for your Hyperdrive binding using the following command:
Replace your existing connection string in your Worker code with the Hyperdrive connection string.
Run the following command to deploy your Worker:
Your Worker application is now live and accessible at
<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev, using Hyperdrive. Hyperdrive accelerates database queries by pooling your connections and caching your requests across the globe.
To build more with databases and Workers, refer to Tutorials and explore the Databases documentation.
If you have any questions, need assistance, or would like to share your project, join the Cloudflare Developer community on Discord ↗ to connect with fellow developers and the Cloudflare team.