Create a data lake of clickstream data
In this tutorial, you will learn how to build a data lake of website interaction events (clickstream data), using Pipelines.
Data lakes are a way to store large volumes of raw data in an object storage service such as R2. You can run queries over a data lake to analyze the raw events.
For this tutorial, you will build a landing page for an e-commerce website. Users can click on the website, to view products or add them to the cart. When a user clicks on buttons on the page, events will be sent to a pipeline. These events are sent from the client-side (directly from the user's browser). Your pipeline will automatically batch the ingested data, build output files, and deliver them to an R2 bucket to build your data lake.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or
nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change
Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed
later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You will create a new Worker project that will use Static Assets to serve the HTML file. While you can use any front-end framework, this tutorial uses plain HTML and JavaScript to keep things simple. If you are interested in learning how to build and deploy a web application on Workers with Static Assets, you can refer to the Frameworks documentation.
Create a new Worker project by running the following commands:
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World Starter.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Worker + Assets.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
TypeScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
Navigate to the
e-commerce-pipelines-client-side directory:
Using Static Assets, you can serve the frontend of your application from your Worker. The above step creates a new Worker project with a default
public/index.html file. Update the
public/index.html file with the following HTML code:
Select to view the HTML code
The above code does the following:
- Uses Tailwind CSS to style the page.
- Renders a list of products.
- Adds a button to view the details of a product.
- Adds a button to add a product to the cart.
- Contains a
handleClickfunction to handle the click events. This function logs the action and the product ID. In the next steps, you will create a pipeline and add the logic to send the click events to this pipeline.
We'll create a new R2 bucket to use as the sink for our pipeline. Create a new r2 bucket
clickstream-bucket using the Wrangler CLI. Open a terminal window, and run the following command:
You need to create a new pipeline and connect it to your R2 bucket.
Create a new pipeline
clickstream-pipeline-client using the Wrangler CLI. Open a terminal window, and run the following command:
When you run the command, you will be prompted to authorize Cloudflare Workers Pipelines to create R2 API tokens on your behalf. These tokens are required by your Pipeline. Your Pipeline uses these tokens when loading data into your bucket. You can approve the request through the browser link which will open automatically.
Make a note of the URL of the pipeline. You will use this URL to send the clickstream data from the client-side.
You need to send clickstream data like the
timestamp,
user_id,
session_id, and
device_info to your pipeline. You can generate this data on the client side. Add the following function in the
<script> tag in your
public/index.html. This function gets the device information:
You will send the clickstream data to the pipline from the client-side. To do that, update the
handleClick function to make a
POST request to the pipeline URL with the data. Replace
<PIPELINE_URL> with the URL of your pipeline.
The
handleClick function does the following:
- Gets the device information using the
extractDeviceInfofunction.
- Makes a
POSTrequest to the pipeline with the data.
- Logs any errors that occur.
If you start the development server and open the application in the browser, you can see the
handleClick function gets executed when you click on the
View Details or
Add to Cart button.
However, no data gets sent to the pipeline. Inspect the browser console to view the error message. The error message you see is for CORS ↗. In the next step, you will update the CORS settings to allow the client-side JavaScript to send data to the pipeline.
By default, the HTTP ingestion endpoint for your pipeline does not allow cross-origin requests. You need to update the CORS settings to allow the client-side JavaScript to send data to the pipeline. To update the CORS settings, execute the following command:
Now when you run the development server locally, and open the website in a browser, clickstream data will be successfully sent to the pipeline. You can learn more about the CORS settings in the Specifying CORS settings documentation.
To deploy the application, run the following command:
This will deploy the application to the Cloudflare Workers platform.
We now need to update the pipeline's CORS settings again. This time, we'll include the URL of our newly deployed application. Run the command below, and replace
<URL> with the URL of the application.
Now, you can access the application at the deployed URL. When you click on the
View Details or
Add to Cart button, the clickstream data will be sent to your pipeline.
You can view the data in the R2 bucket. If you are not signed in to the Cloudflare dashboard, sign in and navigate to the R2 overview ↗ page.
Open the bucket you configured for your pipeline in Step 3. You can see files, representing the clickstream data. These files are newline delimited JSON files. Each row in a file represents one click event. Download one of the files, and open it in your preferred text editor to see the output:
Once you have collected the raw events in R2, you might want to query the events, to answer questions such as "how many events occurred?". You can connect a query engine, such as MotherDuck, to your R2 bucket.
You can connect the bucket to MotherDuck in several ways, which you can learn about from the MotherDuck documentation ↗. In this tutorial, you will connect the bucket to MotherDuck using the MotherDuck dashboard.
Before connecting the bucket to MotherDuck, you need to obtain the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key for the R2 bucket. You can find the instructions to obtain the keys in the R2 API documentation.
-
Log in to the MotherDuck dashboard and select your profile.
-
Navigate to the Secrets page.
-
Select the Add Secret button and enter the following information:
- Secret Name:
Clickstream pipeline
- Secret Type:
Cloudflare R2
- Access Key ID:
ACCESS_KEY_ID(replace with the Access Key ID)
- Secret Access Key:
SECRET_ACCESS_KEY(replace with the Secret Access Key)
- Secret Name:
-
Select the Add Secret button to save the secret.
In this step, you will query the data stored in the R2 bucket using MotherDuck.
-
Navigate back to the MotherDuck dashboard and select the + icon to add a new Notebook.
-
Select the Add Cell button to add a new cell to the notebook.
-
In the cell, enter the following query and select the Run button to execute the query:
The query will return a count of all the events received.
You have successfully created a Pipeline and used it to send clickstream data from the client. Through this tutorial, you've gained hands-on experience in:
- Creating a Workers project, using static assets
- Generating and capturing clickstream data
- Setting up a pipeline to ingest data into R2
- Deploying the application to Workers
- Using MotherDuck to query the data
You can find the source code of the application in the GitHub repository ↗.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-